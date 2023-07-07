Bounce on different Hop Flowers without landing is a tricky challenge to complete in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, though there are some ways you can make things easier.

Hop Flowers were added to Fortnite as part of the new season, and will launch you into the air while applying a fall damage negation effect.

Heres how to bounce on different Hop Flowers without landing in Fortnite, as well as some tips on using a specific Augment to speed up the process.

How to bounce on different Hop Flowers without landing in Fortnite

To bounce on different Hop Flowers without landing in Fortnite you will need to bounce between three Hop Flowers in total without touching the ground at all. There's a great spot for this in a tree on the northern side of Rumble Ruins. You can see this location on the map below:

Try to land at Rumble Ruins and grab yourself a gun, as this may take you a few attempts to get right. You're looking for the spot highlighted on the map below:

You're looking for a zipline in this area that will take you up into the trees. Find it and look north while standing up there.

As you can see in the image below, there are three Hop Flowers close together in this area. Jump onto the first one on the tree, then the one on the ground. Finally, land on the Hop Flower on the cliff without touching the ground. This may take a couple of attempts, but just keep trying until you land on all three Hop Flowers.

If you're having issues, you can also use Soaring Sprints to make things easier. This is one of the Augments available in the game currently, and sends you flying and floating into the air. This increases your air time significantly, allowing you more time to line up your jumps. Augments are random, but you can always re-roll for 100 Gold at a time until you get Soaring Sprints.

Rewards for bouncing on different Hop Flowers without landing

For completing this Weekly Quest you will gain one level for your Battle Pass. This is a really great reward, awarding you with Battle Stars and a new level. You'll also gain progress towards your weekly progress tracker.

If you'd like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, visit our pages on secret quests, how to get XP fast, character locations, and the best weapons.