How to hire a character in Fortnite

Hiring characters in Fortnite is a great way to gain an advantage over your opponents.

Whether you're playing solo, or with a full squad in Fortnite, you'll be able to add additional characters to your team, for a small fee.

Here's how to hire characters in Fortnite, as well as some info on what to expect from them while they're helping you out.

How to hire characters in Fortnite

To hire a character in Fortnite you will first need to find one. Our Fortnite character guide has every character location to help you track down a potential ally. The following characters are available for hire:

Aura

Diamond Diva

Frozen Red Knight

Helsie

Joni The Red

Raptorian The Brave

Rebel

Renegade Shadow

We've marked hireable characters on the map below:

Once you've found a hireable character, just speak to them. You can then spend a small amount of Gold Bars to hire them. They will now be on your team, and will assist you in fights. You can dismiss a hired character by bringing up the command menu (left directional button on controller, middle mouse button on PC) and selecting 'Dismiss'.

What do hired characters do in Fortnite?

Hired characaters can be extremely helpful in Fortnite, as they can perform a variety of functions while on your team. Firstly, they will attack enemies that you are attacking. They will also follow you, and even draw away incoming fire. By holding the middle mouse button, or left on the directional pad of a controller, you can even issue commands. These include follow, wait, and revive. Yes, that's right, hired characters can revive you when downed (not available in solos).

The main downside to hiring a character in Fortnite is that they can easily give away your position. Hired characters tend to be loud, and will often break structures, and run at a full sprint while following you around. They have a lot of health, and can be useful in a fight, but if you'd rather stay hidden and quiet, you'll want to avoid hiring characters.

