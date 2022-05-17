Flight Simulator gives Italy and Malta the makeover treatment in latest World Update

Flight Simulator gives Italy and Malta the makeover treatment in latest World UpdateOut now, PC, Xbox, and Cloud.
Developer Adobo's slow and steady spruce-up of Microsoft Flight Simulator's already stunning recreation of Earth continues today with the arrival of its latest World Update, this time giving Italy and Malta the gorgeous makeover treatment.
Today's Italy and Malta refresh marks the ninth World Update to release for Flight Simulator since its launch in 2020, and follows similar spruce-ups for Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.
As always, Asobo has crammed a heap into its latest World Update, including four hand-crafted airports across Italy and Malta - Palermo Airport (LICJ), Sondrio Airport (LILO), Marina di Campo Airport (LIRJ), and Bolanzo Airport (LIPB) - plus improvements for 100 existing airports.
That's alongside 94 new points of interest for Italy and a further 11 for Malta (detailed in full below), new elevation data, new aerial imagery, plus a photogrammetry overhaul for 12 cities: Ancona, Bari, Cittadella, Milan, Napoli, Padua, Paestum, Parma, Pavia, Perugia, Roma, Turin, and Venice. Unfortunately, there doesn't appear to be a trailer to accompany today's release as yet, so, in its stead, why not picture all the above in your head while I hum a majestic tune?
Hold on, though, because that's still not quite everything. For fans of Flight Simulator's wonderful curated experiences, today's World Update brings a further nine. There are three bush trips (The Apennines, Sardinia Tour, Sicily Journey), three new discovery flights around Venice, Rome, and Florence, plus three new landing challenges - Reggio Calabria (Epic), Palermo Falcone Borsellino (Strong Wind), and Genova Setri (Epic).
Flight Simulator's World Update 9 is free to download now on Xbox and PC (and is also available via Xbox Cloud Gaming), but players will first need to update their game then head to the in-game Marketplace in order to grab the new content.
Flight Simulator's Italy and Malta makeover marks Asobo's third World Update of 2022. Based on previous comments from the developer, we can expect at least three more before the year is through, alongside various new Sim Updates, DLSS support, and, of course, helicopters. And before all that, there's the not insignificant matter of Flight Simulator's free Top Gun expansion, which Asobo recently confirmed will be arriving on 25th May.
And finally, as promised, today's 105 new points of interest in full:
- Alianz Stadium (Juventus)
- Arch Of Constantine
- Arena Di Verona
- Basilica Di San Petronio
- Basilica Di Santa Maria Assunta
- Basilica San Francesco
- Bastioni Di Siracusa
- Bigo
- Biosfera
- Brunico Castle
- Capo Santa Maria Di Leuca Lighthouse
- Caserta Royal Palace
- Castel Del Monte
- Castel San Michele (+Helipad)
- Castel Savoia
- Castello Di Celano
- Castello Di Graines
- Castello Di Miramare
- Castello Di Roccascalegna
- Castello Di Verres
- Castello Estense
- Castello Monforte
- Castello Sforzesco
- Castelsardo
- Castle Of Corigliano Calabro
- Castle Of Serravalle
- Cathedral Of Santa Maria Del Fiore Placemark
- Church Santa Maria Della Pietà
- Citylife (Milan) (Few Skyscrappers)
- Civita Di Bagnoregio (+Bridge)
- Diga Di Santa Giustina
- Duomo Di Milano
- Duomo Di Modena
- Duomo Di Orvieto
- Duomo Di Parma
- Duomo Di Siena
- Faro Di Capo Caccia
- Fausto Bisantis Bridge
- Fénis Castle
- Fort Manoel
- Fort St Angelo
- Forte Di Bard
- Gorizia Castle
- Grotta Di Nettuno
- Il-Forti Tigné
- Isola Bella
- Isola Di Capo Rizzuto And The Aragonese Castle
- Kirchturm Von Altgraun
- Le Morge
- Lighthouse Of Genoa
- Maradona Stadium (Stadio San Paolo)
- Maschio Angioino (Castel Nuevo)
- Maxxi, The National Museum
- Mdina Old City
- MiCo. Gate 2
- Mmm Corones
- Modigliani Forum
- Mole Antonelliana
- Monte Santo Di Lussari
- Monument To Vittorio Emanuele Ii
- Mosta Parish
- Museo Archeologico Di Napoli – Sezione Egizia
- Napoli Afragola Railway Station
- National Stadium Ta’Qali
- Nuraghe Su Nuraxi
- Palazzo Pitti
- Pantheon
- Parish Church of Mellieha
- Passo Dello Stelvio
- Piazza Dei Miracoli (Torre Di Pisa)
- Place Moulin Dam
- PortoMaso Business Tower
- Ras Sendemast
- Reggia Di Venaria
- Rocca Calascio
- Saint Mark’S Basilica
- San Siro Stadium
- Santissima Trinità Di Saccargia
- Santuario Di Loreto
- Scala Dei Turchi
- St Agatha’s Tower (Red Tower)
- St. Valentin (Kastelruth) Church
- St. Paul’s Cathedral
- Stadio Friuli
- Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi
- Stadio Olimpico
- Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
- Statua Del Redentore (Maratea)
- Stele Della Madonna Della Lettera
- Tempio Voltiano
- Temple Of Concordia
- The Dingli Cliffs
- Timmelsjoch – Telescope Landmark
- Torre Astura
- Torre Degli Asinelli E Garisenda
- Torre Della Pelosa
- Torri Di San Marino
- Tre Cime Di Lavaredo E Rifugio Locatelli
- Tropea Grotta Del Palombaro
- Vajont Dam
- Vatican City
- Venice Railroad Bridge
- Viadotto Italia
- Viadotto Sfalassà
- Villa Olmo – Como
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.