Flight Simulator returns to the United States for latest World Update makeover

Flight Simulator returns to the United States for latest World Update makeoverAvailable today on Xbox and PC.
Just a few days after the surprise arrival of Halo Infinite's Pelican in Flight Simulator, developer Asobo is back with more goodies, this time in the form of a brand-new World Update that revisits the US for another stunning upgrade.
Asobo first targeted the US for a bit of a visual makeover in its second-ever World Update back in November 2020, introducing a significant number of improvements to the United States' multitudinous geological and man-made landmarks.
At the time, it said the sheer scale of the country meant it would eventually be revisiting the area, and now, seven World Updates later, that day has come.
World Update 10 (which follows similar spruce-ups for Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK) launches today via Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.
It promises new high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery, four new handcrafted airports - Catalina (KAVX), Valdez Airport (PAVD), Lake Taho (KTVL), and Block Island Airport (KBID) - plus photogrammetry Albany, Arlington, Boise, Charleston (West Virginia), Disney - Kissamme - Windermere, Eugene, Key Largo, Lansing, Lynchburg, Olympia, San Diego, and Seattle.
Additionally, there are three new bush trips (Appalachians, California, Megapolis), three new discovery flights (Grand Canyon, Seattle, and St. Louis), three new landing challenges (Inkom, Atlanta, and Telluride), and 87 new hand-crafted points of interest, all listed below.
Today also sees the arrival of the fifth instalment in Flight Simulator's Local Legends paid DLC series, this one bringing the Beechcraft Model 18, a low-wing, twin-engine utility aircraft introduced by the Beech Aircraft Corporation in 1937.
World Update 10 continues a busy year for Flight Simulator, with Asobo reiterating that two additional World Updates will launch before the end of 2022 - one in August and another October. That'll be followed by the sim's massive free 40th Anniversary Edition update - described as a "comprehensive celebration of the franchise" - this November, which introduces gliders, helicopters, the Airbus A310, and more.
And, finally, as promised, the full line-up of hand-crafted points of interest arriving in today's World Update 10:
- Abandoned Pacific Barrier Radar III Site
- Arecibo Telescope
- Ark Encounter - Life-size Noah’s Ark
- Arlington Memorial Bridge
- Beavertail Lighthouse Museum
- Bennington Battle Monument
- Biosphere 2
- Bishop Castle
- Blackbeard’s Castle
- Bok Tower Gardens Tower
- Cabo Rojo Lighthouse
- Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site
- Cape Hatteras Lighthouse
- Catalina Casino
- Cecil B Day Butterfly Center
- Chaco Culture National Historical Park
- Clingmans Dome Lookout Tower
- Crescent City Connection - New Orleans Bridges
- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
- Deer Isle Bridge
- Delaware Memorial Bridge
- Freer Gallery of Art
- Grand Coulee Dam
- Hearst Castle
- High Point Monument
- Hirshhorn Museum
- Hot Springs Mountain Tower
- Independence Temple
- Indian River Inlet Bridge
- Kentucky State Capitol
- Kinzua Bridge State Park
- Little Rock Central High School National Historic Site
- Longaberger Company Headquarters
- Metaphor: The Tree of Utah
- MetLife Stadium
- Montana State Capitol
- Montezuma Castle National Monument
- Mount Vernon
- Mount Washington Hotel
- National Gallery of Art
- National Gallery of Art - East Building
- National Museum of African American History and Culture
- National Museum of the American Indian
- National Park of American Samoa
- Old Faithful Geyser
- Old Faithful Inn
- Our Lady of the Rockies
- Pegasus and Dragon
- Philadelphia Museum of Art
- Point Reyes Lighthouse
- Point Udall
- Pomham Rocks Lighthouse
- Puntan dos Amantes - Two Lovers Point
- Royal Gorge Bridge & Park
- San Antonio Missions
- San Felipe del Morro Castle
- Seuss House in Talkeetna
- Skydance Bridge
- Smithsonian Arts & Industries Building
- Smithsonian Castle Information Center
- Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
- Smithsonian National Museum of American History
- Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History
- Split Rock Lighthouse
- St. Louis Arch
- Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center
- Taos Pueblo
- The Breakers
- The Getty Museum
- The Rotunda
- Theodore Roosevelt Dam
- Thomas Jefferson Memorial
- Tillamook Air Museum Blimp Hangar
- U.S. Department of Agriculture Patio
- Ulysses S. Grant Memorial
- Union Watersphere
- United States Botanic Garden
- United States Marine Corps War Memorial
- USS Alabama (BB-60)
- Vermont State House
- Washington National Cathedral
- Wild Horse Renewable Energy Center
- Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun
- World War II Memorial
- Wupatki National Monument
- Yerkes Observatory
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.