Flight Simulator returns to the United States for latest World Update makeover

Just a few days after the surprise arrival of Halo Infinite's Pelican in Flight Simulator, developer Asobo is back with more goodies, this time in the form of a brand-new World Update that revisits the US for another stunning upgrade.

Asobo first targeted the US for a bit of a visual makeover in its second-ever World Update back in November 2020, introducing a significant number of improvements to the United States' multitudinous geological and man-made landmarks.

At the time, it said the sheer scale of the country meant it would eventually be revisiting the area, and now, seven World Updates later, that day has come.

Watch on YouTube Microsoft Flight Simulator – United States World Update Trailer.

World Update 10 (which follows similar spruce-ups for Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK) launches today via Xbox, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

It promises new high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery, four new handcrafted airports - Catalina (KAVX), Valdez Airport (PAVD), Lake Taho (KTVL), and Block Island Airport (KBID) - plus photogrammetry Albany, Arlington, Boise, Charleston (West Virginia), Disney - Kissamme - Windermere, Eugene, Key Largo, Lansing, Lynchburg, Olympia, San Diego, and Seattle.

Additionally, there are three new bush trips (Appalachians, California, Megapolis), three new discovery flights (Grand Canyon, Seattle, and St. Louis), three new landing challenges (Inkom, Atlanta, and Telluride), and 87 new hand-crafted points of interest, all listed below.

Watch on YouTube Microsoft Flight Simulator: Local Legends #5

Today also sees the arrival of the fifth instalment in Flight Simulator's Local Legends paid DLC series, this one bringing the Beechcraft Model 18, a low-wing, twin-engine utility aircraft introduced by the Beech Aircraft Corporation in 1937.

World Update 10 continues a busy year for Flight Simulator, with Asobo reiterating that two additional World Updates will launch before the end of 2022 - one in August and another October. That'll be followed by the sim's massive free 40th Anniversary Edition update - described as a "comprehensive celebration of the franchise" - this November, which introduces gliders, helicopters, the Airbus A310, and more.

And, finally, as promised, the full line-up of hand-crafted points of interest arriving in today's World Update 10: