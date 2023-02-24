Flight Simulator's latest World Update gives New Zealand a bit of a makeover

Developer Asobo's relentless stroll around its digital globe with a touch-up brush in hand continues with the release of Flight Simulator's World Update 12, which is available now bringing a bunch of enhancements to its rendition of New Zealand.

New Zealand's makeover marks the 12th World Update to release for Flight Simulator since its launch in 2020, and follows similar spruce-ups for - deep breath - Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.

World Update 12 brings similar additions to those seen in previous updates, meaning new high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery, plus improved digital elevation models. It also features seven new photogrammetry enhanced cities - Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, Nelson, Queenstown, Tauranga, and Wellington - and nine new handcrafted airports.

Microsoft Flight Simulator – New Zealand World Update Trailer.

These, if you're wondering, come in the form of Gisborne Airport (NZGS), Milford Sound Airport (NZMF), Martins Bay Aerodrome (NZMJ), Gorge River Airstrip (NZQE), Rotorua Airport (NZRO), Lake Tekapo Airport (NZTL), Whangarei Airport (NZWR), Westport Airport (NZWS), and Quintin Lodge Airstrip (T004).

And that's still not everything! World Update 12 also adds 62 new handcrafted points of interest including, yes, Hobbiton Village (you'll find the full list at the end of this story), plus four new Landing Challenges, three new Bush Trips, and three new Discovery Flights around Auckland, Queenstown, and Lake Benmore.

World Update 12, which follows on from last year's massive 40th Anniversary Edition update, is free and available now on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Cloud Gaming. To coincide with the update, Asobo has also released its latest Local Legends aircraft, the DHC-4 Caribou, which is purchasable through Flight Simulator's Marketplace.

And, finally, as promised, the full line-up of hand-crafted points of interest arriving in today's World Update 12: