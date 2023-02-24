Flight Simulator's latest World Update gives New Zealand a bit of a makeover
Out now on Xbox, PC, and Cloud.
Developer Asobo's relentless stroll around its digital globe with a touch-up brush in hand continues with the release of Flight Simulator's World Update 12, which is available now bringing a bunch of enhancements to its rendition of New Zealand.
New Zealand's makeover marks the 12th World Update to release for Flight Simulator since its launch in 2020, and follows similar spruce-ups for - deep breath - Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Gibraltar, Iceland, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the UK.
World Update 12 brings similar additions to those seen in previous updates, meaning new high-resolution satellite and aerial imagery, plus improved digital elevation models. It also features seven new photogrammetry enhanced cities - Auckland, Christchurch, Hamilton, Nelson, Queenstown, Tauranga, and Wellington - and nine new handcrafted airports.
These, if you're wondering, come in the form of Gisborne Airport (NZGS), Milford Sound Airport (NZMF), Martins Bay Aerodrome (NZMJ), Gorge River Airstrip (NZQE), Rotorua Airport (NZRO), Lake Tekapo Airport (NZTL), Whangarei Airport (NZWR), Westport Airport (NZWS), and Quintin Lodge Airstrip (T004).
And that's still not everything! World Update 12 also adds 62 new handcrafted points of interest including, yes, Hobbiton Village (you'll find the full list at the end of this story), plus four new Landing Challenges, three new Bush Trips, and three new Discovery Flights around Auckland, Queenstown, and Lake Benmore.
World Update 12, which follows on from last year's massive 40th Anniversary Edition update, is free and available now on Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Cloud Gaming. To coincide with the update, Asobo has also released its latest Local Legends aircraft, the DHC-4 Caribou, which is purchasable through Flight Simulator's Marketplace.
And, finally, as promised, the full line-up of hand-crafted points of interest arriving in today's World Update 12:
- Akaroa Dolphins Cruise
- Akaroa St Patrick’s Catholic Church
- Akaroa Waterfront
- Auckland Harbour Bridge
- Auckland War Memorial Mus.
- Balclutha Road Bridge
- Beehive
- Big Lemon and Paeroa Bottle
- Cape Egmont Lighthouse
- Cape Reinga Lighthouse
- Cardrona Ski Resort
- Castle Point Lighthouse
- Christchurch Cathedral
- Coronet Peak Ski Area
- Cromwell Big Fruit Sculpture
- Dog Island Lighthouse
- Dunedin Law Courts
- Dunedin Railway Station
- Durie Hill Memorial Tower
- Edith Cavell Bridge
- Farewell Spit Lighthouse
- First Church of Otago
- Fo Guang Shan Temple
- Forsyth Barr Stadium
- Hell’s Gate
- Hobbiton Village Matamata
- Hole in the Rock
- Hopwood Clock Tower
- Huntly Power Station
- Invercargill Water Tower
- Kawarau Gorge Suspension Br.
- Kerikeri Mission Station
- Larnach Castle
- Majestic Centre
- Mohaka Viaduct
- Mount Cargill Transmitter
- Mount John Univ. Observatory
- Mount Kaukau Transmitter
- Mus. of NZ Te Papa Tongarewa
- New Plymouth Power Station
- New Zealand Parl. Library
- New Zealand Parliament House
- North Harbour Stadium
- Ohaaki Power Station
- Ohakune Carrot
- Otira Viaduct
- Rakaia Bridges (road and rail)
- Rugby League Park
- Sky Tower
- Skyline Queenstown
- Sugarloaf Transmitter
- Taiaroa Head Lighthouse
- Taramakau Road-Rail Bridge
- Tekapo A Power Station
- The Church of Good Shepard
- The Remarkables Ski Area
- Tiritiri Matangi Lighthouse
- Titahi Bay Transmitter
- Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter
- TSS Earnslaw, Lake Wakatipu
- Waitangi Treaty Grounds
- Wellington Regional Stadium & Railway Station