FIFA's next officially-licensed game is a free-to-play trivia title

Football governing body FIFA has announced a new officially-licensed video game for the upcoming Women's World Cup. It's called Matchday Challenge, and is a free-to-play trivia title.

The game - available to play at challenge.matchday.com - offers trivia questions themed around Women's Football and the countries involved in this summer's World Cup, put to players against a ticking clock.

By answering questions correctly you can score goals and earn virtual football collectible cards, which you'll need to sign up with an email address in order to view.

Matchday Challenge: FIFA Women's World Cup AU∙NZ∙2023 Edition in action.

The game also has a second mode, where you'll be able to predict upcoming World Cup matches with guesses of the winning team and the final score.

What's interesting here is the digital cards you earn will be kept within the "Matchday ecosystem", with the ability to bring them to future Matchday games.

A previous version of the game initially debuted with last year's World Cup in Qatar, when Matchday says 600,000 people played.

FIFA is now exploring other avenues in the world of video games, following its high-profile break-up with former FIFA game publisher EA last year. This year's EA football game - EA Sports FC24 - is the first to drop the FIFA branding.

EA boss Andrew Wilson memorably described FIFA as simply "four letters on the front of the box" and an "impediment" to the publisher's ambitions for the franchise. FIFA president Gianni Infantino meanwhile suggested the organisation did not need EA's hugely-successful series, and that it would simply take its branding elsewhere. "The constant is the FIFA name and it will remain forever and remain THE BEST," Infantino said.