The Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time is nearly upon us! Soon you'll be able to venture forth into the Shadow Realm and clash swords with the dangerous foes who make it their home.

Announced back in February of this year, Elden Ring DLC Shadow of the Erdtree sends you to Shadow Realm - a land covered in, well the Erdtree's shadow. (Who saw that coming...) Here is where the Queen Marika the Eternal is said to have first appeared and here is where Miquella of the Haligtree travelled to.

So, if you're ready to see what lies beyond the Lands Between, look below to learn the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time as well as the Shadow of the Erdtree file size.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree release time Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree will be released on Friday 21st June. Though, depending on where you live and what platform you're playing on, you may be able to start playing on Thursday 20th June. Either way, Shadow of the Erdtree can now be preloaded and we highly recommend doing so to ensure you're prepared for when it's released in your region. On the subject of release times - the global release times for Shadow of the Erdtree have now been announced. It's important to note that the PC and console release times differ in every region. In some regions, the PC version of Shadow of the Erdtree will actually release before the console or, in others, it will release afterwards. For this reason, we highly recommend checking the times we've listed below to ensure you know when the Elden Ring DLC will be available in your country. The Shadow of the Erdtree release times for console are: UK - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (BST)

- Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (BST) Europe - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (CEST)

- Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (CEST) East Coast US - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (EDT)

- Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (EDT) West Coast US - 9pm on Thursday 20th June (PDT)

- 9pm on Thursday 20th June (PDT) Australia - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (AEST)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (AEST) Brazil - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (BRT)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (BRT) China - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (UTC+8)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (UTC+8) Colombia - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (COT)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (COT) Egypt - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (EEST)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (EEST) Japan - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (JST)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (JST) New Zealand - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (NZST)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (NZST) Russia - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (MSK)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (MSK) Singapore - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (SGT)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (SGT) South Africa - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (SAST)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (SAST) South Arabia - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (AST)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (AST) South Korea - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (KST)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (KST) Thailand - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (UTC+7)

Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (UTC+7) United Arab Emirates - Midnight (local time) on Friday 21st June (GST) Image credit: FromSoftware The Shadow of the Erdtree release times for PC are: UK - 11pm on Thursday 20th June(BST)

- 11pm on Thursday 20th June(BST) Europe - 12am on Friday 21st June (CEST)

- 12am on Friday 21st June (CEST) East Coast US - 6pm on Thursday 20th June (EDT)

- 6pm on Thursday 20th June (EDT) West Coast US - 3pm on Thursday 20th June (PDT)

- 3pm on Thursday 20th June (PDT) North American Central - 5pm on Thursday 20th June (CDT)

5pm on Thursday 20th June (CDT) Australia - 8am on Friday 21st June (AEST)

8am on Friday 21st June (AEST) Brazil - 7pm on Thursday 20th June (BRT)

7pm on Thursday 20th June (BRT) China - 6am on Friday 21st June (UTC+8)

6am on Friday 21st June (UTC+8) Colombia - 5pm on Thursday 20th June (COT)

5pm on Thursday 20th June (COT) Egypt - 1am on Friday 21st June (EEST)

1am on Friday 21st June (EEST) Japan - 7am on Friday 21st June (JST)

7am on Friday 21st June (JST) New Zealand - 10am (local time) on Friday 21st June (NZST)

10am (local time) on Friday 21st June (NZST) Russia - 1am on Friday 21st June (MSK)

1am on Friday 21st June (MSK) Singapore - 6am on Friday 21st June (SGT)

6am on Friday 21st June (SGT) South Africa - 12am on Friday 21st June (SAST)

12am on Friday 21st June (SAST) South Arabia - 1am on Friday 21st June (AST)

1am on Friday 21st June (AST) South Korea - 7am on Friday 21st June (KST)

7am on Friday 21st June (KST) Thailand - 5am on Friday 21st June (UTC+7)

5am on Friday 21st June (UTC+7) United Arab Emirates - 2am on Friday 21st June (GST)