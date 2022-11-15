Elden Ring sales surpass 17.5m

Elden Ring has now sold 17.5m copies worldwide.

Publisher Bandai Namco shared this impressive figure, which is accurate as of 30th September, in a recent Q&A for investors.

It means Elden Ring has moved just shy of another million copies since June. Things are clearly going well for Elden Ring!

Watch on YouTube Zoe digs her lore stained fingers into Blaidd's history.

In fact, things for Elden Ring are going so well that this may well be the start of an ongoing series from Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware.

In March, the two companies released a joint statement where they described the game's strong sales (at this point, Elden Ring had shifted a jaw-dropping 12m copies in just two weeks) as "a fantastic start for the new franchise".

"Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide," Bandai Namco boss Yasuo Miyakawa said at the time, before expressing a desire to bring the game further into "everyone's daily life."

One person that doesn't seem to be included in these figures, however, is a certain George R. R. Martin (although, I am sure he must have a copy of the game somewhere).

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the writer (who contributed to the "world building" in Elden Ring) revealed he had not played the game. This is in part because he is busy writing the Winds of Winter, and in part because of his "totally addictive personality".

Martin told Colbert, "I did play video games a long, long time ago, I played games like Railroad Tycoon, Master of Orion, and Homeworld and I would get sucked into it. Weeks, months would go by and I'd be sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe just saying 'one more game, one more game.' I can't, I gotta go cold turkey on this, this is gonna kill me here."

George, I can absolutely relate!