If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Elden Ring sales surpass 17.5m

Those numbers keep on A-rising.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

Elden Ring has now sold 17.5m copies worldwide.

Publisher Bandai Namco shared this impressive figure, which is accurate as of 30th September, in a recent Q&A for investors.

It means Elden Ring has moved just shy of another million copies since June. Things are clearly going well for Elden Ring!

Watch on YouTube
Zoe digs her lore stained fingers into Blaidd's history.

In fact, things for Elden Ring are going so well that this may well be the start of an ongoing series from Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware.

In March, the two companies released a joint statement where they described the game's strong sales (at this point, Elden Ring had shifted a jaw-dropping 12m copies in just two weeks) as "a fantastic start for the new franchise".

"Much effort was placed into creating Elden Ring so that we could exceed the expectations of our fans worldwide," Bandai Namco boss Yasuo Miyakawa said at the time, before expressing a desire to bring the game further into "everyone's daily life."

One person that doesn't seem to be included in these figures, however, is a certain George R. R. Martin (although, I am sure he must have a copy of the game somewhere).

During a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the writer (who contributed to the "world building" in Elden Ring) revealed he had not played the game. This is in part because he is busy writing the Winds of Winter, and in part because of his "totally addictive personality".

Martin told Colbert, "I did play video games a long, long time ago, I played games like Railroad Tycoon, Master of Orion, and Homeworld and I would get sucked into it. Weeks, months would go by and I'd be sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe just saying 'one more game, one more game.' I can't, I gotta go cold turkey on this, this is gonna kill me here."

George, I can absolutely relate!

Become a Eurogamer subscriber and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Eurogamer subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, merch discounts, our monthly letter from the editor, and show your support with a supporter-exclusive comment flair!

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch