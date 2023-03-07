Eevee 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Eevee in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Evolution Pokémon – which is possibly one of the vaguest categories in a game centred around evolving things – meaning it’s the perfect opportunity to catch a shiny Eevee in Pokémon Go.

Eevee is unique in the number of potential evolutions it has, and some are naturally more useful than others in the world of Pokémon Go. Some are decent in Go Battle League, some less so. Some are great in raids; again, others less so. So, if you’re still hunting for a perfect 100% IV Eevee, this will be the perfect time to go looking.

As usual, catching as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour, although the main attraction really is the chance to maximise the double transfer candy bonus that runs alongside the event — especially off the back of the recent Hoenn Tour shenanigans.

Eevee 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch an Eevee with perfect IV stats.

Eevee

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Eevee will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Eevee:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 918 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) – 994 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Are the Eeveelutions good in PVP?

First, what is an Eeveelution?

Eevee and it’s Eeveelutions, as we call them.

Eevee is unique in that it can evolve into several different Pokémon depending on which pre-evolution condition is met. Rather than the simple 'Pikachu evolves into Raichu and only Raichu' scenario we’re all used to, Eevee can evolve into: Flareon, Jolteon, Vaporeon, Espeon, Umbreon, Glaceon, Leafeon or Sylveon. Let’s go (Eevee) through each of them one by one, to see what works where and why.

Flareon

Is bad at PVP. Don’t bother. It’s acceptable as a super-budget raid attacker, so if you’re new to the game and don’t have, say an army of Reshiram, a strong Flareon is nothing to turn your nose up at.

Jolteon

Is also shocking at PVP, but still not worth the effort. Again, it's a reasonable raid attacker if you’re new to the game and don’t have the Legendary Pokémon we otherwise recommend.

Vaporeon

Of the Kanto three, the merdog is the only Eeveelution vaguely worth considering. However, there are vastly better options out there when it comes to mono-Water type, and it doesn’t hold a candle to the likes of Swampert, the undisputed PVP king of Water types.

Espeon

Espeon is the undisputed worst Eeveelution in Pokémon Go’s PVP. It's the exact opposite of its Johto twin, Umbreon, and should be avoided at all costs in competitive play.

Umbreon

Unlike Espeon, Umbreon is a fan favourite in Go Battle League, and shines brightest in Great League, where it runs Snarl, Foul Play and Last Resort. While it applies low Fast move pressure, Snarl is a fast-charging move that allows you to fire of Foul Play with STAB or a Last Resort for neutral (Normal) damage.

Given Umbreon’s bulk, it’s not a Pokémon to be trifled with, and works wonders against Trevenant, Swampert, Sableye, Noctowl and Lanturn. It loses, meanwhile, to Medicham, Altaria, Registeel, Bastiodon and Galarian Stunfisk.

A perfect Great League Umbreon is 0/15/15, reaching CP 1500 at Level 27.5.

But wait, there’s more! Umbreon is also pretty decent in Ultra League, where it runs the same moves and has almost identical wins and losses. It beats Trevenant and Giratina, takes down Nidoqueen and Cresselia, and even beats Walrein for an added bonus. It loses, however, to Obstagoon, Galarian Stunfisk, Swampert, Alolan Muk and Talonflame.

A perfect Ultra League Umbreon is 15/15/15, reaching CP 2416 at Level 50. Incidentally, this means it's naff in Master League as it just doesn’t have the CP to compete.

Glaceon

Glaceon is middling basically everywhere except Master League, where having an Ice-type Pokémon can make a lot of difference, thanks to the Dragons that dominate the meta. That said, it’s not even in the top-10 best Ice types in Master League, so it’s probably not worth running.

Still, if you want to try your luck, you’re looking at Ice Shard, Avalanche and Icy Wind — a mono-Ice combo that applies both Fast move and shield pressure. The issue is that it’s less bulky than would be ideal, and is weak to both Fighting and Steel.

In terms of match-ups, expect wins against Excadrill, Swampert, Garchomp, Mewtwo and Giratina, but losses against Zacian, Dialga, Lugia, Gyarados and Dragonite.

Leafeon

Don’t bother. It’s not as bad as the Kanto three, or Arceus forbid, Espeon, but it doesn’t really excel anywhere either. Great in raids, but not worth your time in PVP.

Sylveon

Last but not least, Sylveon excels in Master League (and only Master League), where its natural resistance to Dragons comes in clutch. It also resists Fighting, Dark and Bug (though that last one is so irrelevant it hurts). Poison and Steel are the two weaknesses that this mono-Fairy has.

In terms of movesets, we’re looking at Charm, Moonblast and Psyshock, leaving you with a Bulky Pokémon that applies Fast move pressure, but is ultimately slow and applies low shield pressure. You take the bad with the good, as they say.

You can expect Sylveon to fetch you wins against [insert non-Dialga Dragon here]. Losses, however, come from Dialga, along with Mewtwo, Lugia, Swampert and Zacian.

Is there a shiny Eevee in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is shiny Eevee in Pokémon Go, along with shinies of each of its evolutions!

Eevee can currently evolve into one of eight different types. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Shiny Eevee was released in August 2018, as part of its very first Community Day. It has had several Community Days since.

What does shiny Eevee look like?

Shiny Eevee trades in its brownish fur for a lighter sandy brown vibe. Each of the Eeveelutions takes a different approach to shininess though – Flareon swamps from ketchup to mustard; Jolteon from yellow to light green; Vaporeon from blue to purple, Espeon from purple to green; Umbreon swamps yellow for blue, while staying mostly black; Leafeon phones it entirely by tweaking its saturation an almost imperceptible amount; and Glaceon follows suit by going from blue to a slightly whiter shade of blue!

You can see a handy comparison of all of the Eeveelutions below, using sprites from the main-series games.

Thanks to Reddit user vizgauss for the image above.

Other things to know about Eevee Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it’s double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

The smartest way to maximise the bonus here is to have a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that Candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy, or after a huge event like Hoenn Tour!

It’s also good to note that, thanks to Eevee being a Normal-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour — 6pm to 7pm (local time). Next week will see Rowlet find its way into the spotlight with double evolution XP!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Eevee!