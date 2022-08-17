If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA scores own goal with FIFA 23 pricing mix up

Messi stuff.
Victoria Kennedy
EA has admitted it accidentally listed its most recent FIFA release on the Epic Games Store in India for a tiny 4.80 rupees. That is roughly 5p here in the UK.

But it doesn't end there. To add insult to injury, this listing wasn't simply for the standard copy of the game. It was, in fact, for the Ultimate Edition.

Eurogamer Newscast: Are Sony and Microsoft's squabbles over Call of Duty just business as usual?

As noted by PC Gamer, this means those who purchased this version of the game at its mislisted price got it for a discount of 99.98 percent, as EA is honouring these purchases.

"We scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price," the company wrote in a letter following its slip up. "It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honouring all pre-purchases made at that price."

FIFA 23 should have been priced at 3,499 Indian rupees, so for those of us in Blighty about £37.

Elsewhere in the news, earlier in the week, EA announced a collaboration with Marvel that reimagines some of the most famous footballers of yesteryear as superheroes.

This collaboration sees Chelsea defender Ricardo Carvalho become The Anticipator, while former Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has been remade as Il Principino.

Meanwhile, EA's big gameplay reveal for FIFA 23 recently caught the attention of the internet, but probably not for the reasons the company was hoping for.

Rather than focusing on the game's current-gen features in action, many couldn't help but notice a player doing a T-Pose in the background of one of the shots.

