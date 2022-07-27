First look at FIFA 23 gameplay

First look at FIFA 23 gameplayHot off the counter press.
If you can pry your eyes away from England's stunning 4-0 semi-final victory against Sweden in the Euros last night (I've had that Alessia Russo backheel nutmeg goal on repeat all afternoon), have a gander at FIFA 23's gameplay reveal.
The video, below, shows off FIFA 23's new gameplay features, some of which are exclusive to the current-gen versions of the game (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, PC and Google Stadia).
(Check out my roundup of everything FIFA 23 on current-gen has exclusively for more.)
What this video does not show is the Nintendo Switch version of FIFA 23, which, disappointingly but unsurprisingly, is once again a "Legacy Edition" with no gameplay changes.
FIFA 23 comes out 30th September.
Will you support Eurogamer?
We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.