FIFA 23 on Nintendo Switch is once again a "Legacy Edition", EA has confirmed.
In news that is perhaps unsurprising, FIFA 23 on Switch, due out 30th September, is basically the same as FIFA 22 on Switch.
As EA puts it in its own words: "Gameplay features and modes will have parity with FIFA 22 on Nintendo Switch and will feature the same gameplay from FIFA 22 Legacy Edition without any new development or significant enhancements."
So, what will FIFA 23 on Switch have that's different? The latest kits, clubs and squads, the Barclays FA Women's Super League (WSL) and France D1 Arkema, and "some" of the world's most famous stadiums, including brand new ones such as the Manchester City Academy stadium.
There's an updated visual identity and a refreshed broadcast overlay package, which includes a commentary refresh and a newly-designed in-game front end and menu screens.
Here are the legacy modes (modes included in FIFA 23 Legacy Edition with the same features from FIFA 22 Legacy Edition):
- Kick Off
- Career Mode
- Tournaments – Licensed and Custom, including the UEFA Champions League
- Women's International Cup
- Skill Games
- Online Seasons & Friendlies
- Local Seasons
As for Ultimate Team, expect a select number of campaigns throughout the season:
- Manager Tasks
- Single Player & Online Seasons, Tournaments and Online Draft
- Online Single Match
- Squad Building Challenges
- FUT Heroes
- ICONS
As before, FUT live content on Nintendo Switch will be different from FUT live content for FIFA 23 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.
