Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 PC deals - Day 2
DF-approved deals on monitors, PC components and peripherals.
Want to grab some amazing deals on PC components and peripherals on Day 1 of Prime Day 2023? Well you're in the right place, as here, we'll be running down some of the best deals in a wide range of categories as Prime Day enters its second and final day.
We've also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let's jump in!
DF's Amazon Prime Day 2023 PC peripheral deals
Let's begin with peripherals. This means basically anything that sits on your desk rather than in your computer, including monitors, keyboards, mice, gamepads, headsets and mouse pads. Peripherals tend to see bigger gaps between their regular and sale prices, so expect plenty of respectable deals this time around. Take a look!
Prime Day monitor deals
The hottest monitors are based around LG's Fast IPS panels, offering a good mixture of image quality and motion clarity, while Samsung's VA panels are a strong alternative option with better contrast. Mini LED and OLED monitors are also becoming more widespread, so we'll be looking out for some good deals on these premium options.
UK deals
BenQ PD2705U 27-inch IPS 4K monitor - £399 (was £449)
An excellent 4K panel for office use, and for more colour-sensitive work, complete with handy features such as a KVM switch.
Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch IPS 4K monitor - £489 (was £650)
A smaller screen 4K 144Hz panel that should blitz next-gen games consoles and powerful PCs alike
Samsung Odyssey Neo G7 43-inch Mini LED 4K monitor - £712 (was £900)
A much bigger, Mini LED 4K panel that brings vibrant colours over a big-screen to your next-gen console or PC.
Lenovo G27q-30 27-inch 1440p 165Hz VA monitor - £170 (was £250)
The same combo, but with a slightly higher refresh rate, although with a VA panel.
Samsung Odyssey G5 27-inch 1440p 144Hz monitor - £252 (was £300)
27 inches and a QHD resolution make for an ideal combo, and this Samsung choice offers it, alongside a 144Hz refresh rate, for a good price.
LG 27" UltraGear OLED 1440p 240Hz - $850 (was $1000)
I just finished testing this LG OLED and it's incredible, with gorgeous HDR, insane motion handling and all of that OLED goodness. Only issue? To prevent burn-in, the screen is dimmer than many alternatives. Still, outside of bright rooms it's an awesome choice.
Samsung Odyssey G7 27" 1440p 240Hz - $450 (was $700)
I've got one of these monitors at home, and it's great - a 1440p screen gives sufficient clarity for the 27-inch span, while the fast VA panel and 240Hz refresh rate make this ideal for FPS and other fast-paced titles. Wandering the desert at night in Metro Exodus was truly inspirational on this monitor...
Samsung Odyssey G55A 32" 1440p 165Hz - $290 (was $350)
This Odyssey G5 offers a larger 32-inch screen at 1440p 165Hz - for the money I'd go for this!
HP Omen 27q 27" 1440p 165Hz - $200 (was $290)
A cheaper 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor that uses an IPS panel for wider viewing angles, better motion clarity but worse contrast than a VA alternative. Still, great for the price!
MSI G271CQP E2 27" 1440p 170Hz - $180 (was $280)
The cheapest 27-inch 1440p 170Hz monitor we've found, with a curved VA panel - so great contrast, not so great motion handling, best suited for immersive games.
Koorui 24-inch 165Hz VA monitor - £102 (was £170)
With incredible specs for the price, this is a top budget option for PC or Xbox Series S with a 165Hz refresh rate and FreeSync/G-Sync support.
Acer Nitro KG272Mbmiipx 27-inch 165Hz VA monitor - £120 (was £165)
Great specs for a low price, on a slightly bigger screen
LG 27MP60GP-B 27-inch 75Hz IPS monitor - £109 (was £170)
A more affordable option from a reputable brand, offering the excellent combo of a 27-inch screen and a vibrant IPS panel, although watch out for its 75Hz refresh rate.
Samsung Odyssey G3 27-inch 165Hz IPS monitor - £171 (was £220)
More of an expensive Full HD panel, but it brings the benefits of a 165Hz refresh rate, as well as a bigger screen and a great all-round IPS panel.
Koorui 24-inch 1080p 75Hz VA monitor - £85 (was £106)
1080p 75Hz isn't the best spec for gaming, but at sub-£100 this is a decent deal.
Alienware AW3423DWF 34-inch 3440x1440 175Hz OLED monitor - £690 (was £929)
Use code DAILYMAIL8MON and sign up for the email newsletter for this price. Digital Foundry's best premium ultrawide monitor pick, with the QD-OLED panel providing unparalleled image quality and performance.
Dell S3422DWG 34-inch 3440x1440 144Hz VA monitor - £289 (was £459)
Use code TELEGRAPH5MON and sign up for the email newsletter for this price. A great price for a curved 1440p 144Hz ultrawide of this level of quality from Dell.
Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch 5120x1440 144Hz QLED monitor - £949 (was £1150)
The Odyssey G9 is a positively massive ultrawide monitor, and if you want 49-inches of screen real estate for under £1000, here you go!
Samsung Odyssey G8 34-inch 3440x1440 OLED monitor - £949 (was £1300)
An Alienware AW3423DWF competitor from Samsumg with space-age looks and sublime image quality,
Aztine 1080p USB-C portable monitor - £100 (was £150)
This portable monitor is 1080p 60Hz, but at a reasonable price with the voucher applied.
US deals
Sony Inzone M9 4K monitor - $798 (was $900)
Sony's excellent 27-inch 4K 144Hz gaming monitor that pairs perfectly with a PS5 is down to a much more reasonable price in this early Prime Day deal.
Samsung 32-inch M70B 4K monitor - $280 (was $400)
This monitor/TV offers a 4K 60Hz presentation with smart TV apps - a good option at its reduced price.
Samsung 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8 4K 240Hz Mini LED monitor - $1000 (was $1500)
We picked these top-spec monitors for a recent installation in a gaming arena, as they offer an unparalled 4K 240Hz experience with excellent HDR too.
OMEN 27u 27-inch 4K 144Hz monitor - $547 (was $700)
This HP monitor offers full PC, PS5 and Series X support at a reasonable price.
Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Mini LED monitor - $2000 (was $3500)
It's hard to find more monitor than this - this massive curved 55-inch monitor offers excellent HDR at $1500 off.
Koorui 24-inch 1080p 144Hz VA monitor - $110 (was $140)
This slightly-discounted Koorui model comes with a 1080p 144Hz spec that is well-suited for esports gaming on a budget.
Samsung Odyssey G3 24-inch FHD 144Hz VA monitor - $165 (was $230)
A similarly specced choice from a bigger name brand, offering you snappy inputs on a smaller screen.
Asus VP228QG - $79 (was $104)
More of an affordable, office based choice which could be handy as a second screen.
Sceptre Curved 24-inch 75Hz VA monitor - $90 (was $105)
A curved FHD choice that's got an awful lot of reviews, and surely over 18,000 people can't be wrong, can they?
AOC C27G2Z 24-inch 240Hz monitor - $160 (was $200)
A smaller curved screen, but one with a refresh rate that pro players can really take advantage of.
Acer SB272 EBI 27-inch 1080p 100Hz monitor - $120 (was $170)
If you prefer a larger screen, this 27-inch 1080p 100Hz option is good for the money.
Dell S3422DWG 34-inch 3440x1440 144Hz ultrawide - $348 (was $500)
This is the best value ultra-wide spec, and Dell produce great monitors - so this deal makes a lot of sense.
Samsung Odyssey G9 49-inch 5120x1440 144Hz QLED monitor - $900 (was $1400)
An even bigger ultrawide for those who want 49-inches of screen real estate.
MNN 1080p portable monitor - $70 (was $83)
Another solid cut-price portable monitor that brings with it a good size, decent inputs, and a decent-sized IPS panel.
Arzopa 15.6-inch 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor - $150 (was $190)
An awesome choice for gaming with a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display.
Prime Day headset deals
Headsets are another common sale item during Prime Day, as many manufacturers are already preparing their 2023 models to debut a few months later.
UK deals
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless - £269 (was £330)
Our top headset pick and my daily driver, offering incredible sound, infinite battery life (one battery is always charging so swapping takes only a second), a comfortable fit and much more. This one is for PC + PS + Switch + mobile with two inputs; an Xbox variant that has one Xbox input and one PC/PS/etc input is also available at the same deal price.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 - Wireless Multi-System Gaming & Mobile Headset - £118 (was £170)
The Arctis Nova 7 is essentially the Nova Pro without the base station - so still excellent, and much cheaper.
HyperX Cloud II – Gaming Headset - £45 (was £75)
A legendarily comfortable wired gaming headset with neutral audio and a good mic.
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro - Wireless Premium Esports Gaming Headset - £100 (was £180)
A great wireless headset with plenty of comfort and neutral sound.
Razer Kraken - Cross-Platform Wired Gaming Headset - £30 (was £80)
A simple but effective wired gaming headset with big 50mm drivers.
Logitech G533 Wireless Gaming Headset - £54 (was £140)
An older but still nice wireless headset.
HyperX CloudX Stinger Core – Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox - £42 (was £90)
Another popular wireless option for Xbox.
Astro Gaming A50 Wireless Headset+Gaming Charging Station - £208 (was £320)
A popular gaming headset with base station - this one for PC/PS4/PS5, but Xbox/PC is also available.
Logitech G733 Lightspeed - £100 (was £140)
A sleek and comfortable wireless headset, complete with solid audio and battery life, for a good price on Amazon UK.
US deals
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Xbox - $200 (was $250)
Our top-rated wired gaming headset, the Arctis Nova Pro is comfortable, connects to two sources simultaneously (Xbox Series/One and PC/PS5/PS4/Switch on this model), and sounds great with easy controls thanks to the provided DAC.
SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro - $228 (was $250)
This version costs a bit more, and trades the Xbox-specific input for another generic (PC/PS5/PS4/Switch) USB input.
SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Gaming Headset - $110 (was $194)
This last-gen SteelSeries headset works wirelessly on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, with Bluetooth for other platforms. Comfortable, good sound and affordable too.
SteelSeries New Arctis Nova 7X Multi-Platform Gaming & Mobile Headset - $150 (was $180)
This cheaper alternative to the Arctis Nova Pro Wireless supports PC and all consoles, which is awesome, but lacks the dual batteries and DAC of the flagship model.
HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset - $60 (was $100)
A legendary wired gaming headset renowned for its comfort, mic quality and neutral sound - highly recommended at this price.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - $150 (was $200)
A more evolved Cloud with wireless compatibility and upgraded sound.
Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless Multiplatform Gaming Headset - $100 (was $150)
Corsair's latest, greatest gaming headset with an amazing microphone for a wireless headset.
Drop + Epos PC38X Gaming Headset - $129 (was $180)
A robust, great-sounding headset for gaming from Sennheiser's gaming division.
Drop + Epos PC37X Gaming Headset - $99 (was $130)
A slightly toned-down version of the PC38X that offers better value but slightly worse sound quality.
Prime Day mouse deals
There's been a surprising amount of innovation in gaming mice recently, as ultra-light models have come into vogue and manufacturers are really focusing on elements like safe shapes, high-end sensors and flexible 'shoelace' cables.
UK deals
Logitech G502 Hero - £29 (was £80)
A legend of the gaming mouse scene, the G502 Hero has received a solid price cut in this Prime Day stonker.
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - Wireless Gaming Mouse - £33 (was £60)
A broad wireless mouse with a comfortable design.
Logitech G203 LightSync Gaming Mouse - £16 (was £40)
Cheap but effective RGB gaming mouse from Logitech.
Razer DeathAdder V2 - £33 (was £70)
Popular gaming mouse with a wide shape and optical switches.
Razer Viper Mini - £23 (was £40)
Compact, ultralight gaming mouse with flexible cable, ideal for small to mid-sized hands and competitive gaming.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless - £104 (was £140)
Logitech's flagship ultralight mouse, delivering incredible performance with a safe ambidextrous shape and industry-leading wireless.
SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless - £63 (was £130)
SteelSeries' best value wireless ultralight.
Corsair Sabre RGB Pro Champion Series - £42 (was £55)
Corsair's ultralight option which comes with a DF recommendation.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste – Wireless Gaming Mouse - £45 (was £90)
An incredible wireless ultralight for a stellar price.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 Onyx (2022) Ultralight - £30 (was £60)
A cheap ultralight mouse with mesh design.
SteelSeries Prime - Esports Performance Gaming Mouse - £19 (was £60)
Cutprice esports-grade gaming mouse.
US deals
Logitech G305 LIGHTSPEED Wireless - $30 (was $50)
Lightweight, comfortable and reliable wireless powered by a AA battery.
Logitech G502 X Wired Gaming Mouse - $60 (was $80)
The updated wired version of the legendary G502, with an improved design.
Logitech G Pro X Superlight - $109 (was $160)
An ultra-light, ultra-powerful gaming mouse from Logitech that's the top choice for pro gamers in FPS, MOBA and more.
Logitech G502 X LIGHTSPEED Wireless - $110 (was $140)
Logitech's latest G502 update, with a new design and improved tactility.
Cooler Master MM710 53G Gaming Mouse with Lightweight Honeycomb Shell - $39 (was $53)
A lightweight mouse with a comfy shape and low price.
Corsair SCIMITAR RGB ELITE Gaming Mouse For MOBA, MMO - $50 (was $80)
A great mouse for MMO or MOBA play with plenty of programmable buttons.
HyperX Pulsefire Haste – Wireless Gaming Mouse - $50 (was $80)
An inexpensive ultralight gaming mouse that gets basically everything right.
ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition - $87 (was $150)
An incredibly well-crafted wireless lightweight gaming mouse from Asus, made in collaboration with Aim Lab. Lovely.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 - Super Light Gaming Mouse - $27 (was $60)
One of the best lightweight budget mice, ideal for FPS for small to mid-sized hands.
Prime Day keyboard deals
Membrane or mechanical, a great keyboard makes typing fun and can even help out in your favourite games. This year's Prime Day sale brought some deep discounts on keyboards, particularly expensive mechanicals, with most of our favourites making the list.
UK deals
Razer Cynosa Lite - Essential Gaming Keyboard - £18 (was £45)
Cheap but effective spill-resistant membrane gaming keyboard.
Razer Ornata V3 - Low Profile Gaming Keyboard - £56 (was £70)
A popular mechanical-membrane hybrid keyboard with a full-size layout and RGB.
Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - £54 (was £70)
Compact TKL mechanical keyboard with no RGB, just a great typing experience.
SteelSeries Apex 3 - RGB Gaming Keyboard - £45 (was £70)
The best membrane keyboard we've tested, with 10-zone RGB lighting, wrist rest and volume wheel.
Logitech G512 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - £85 (was £110)
Solidly-built mechanical keyboard in a full-size layout from Logitech.
HyperX Alloy Origins 60 - £66 (was £110)
Compact 60 percent keyboard with red linear switches and great RGB.
Corsair K65 RGB MINI 60% - £80 (was £120)
Corsair's 60 percent design in white with PBT keycaps.
SteelSeries Apex 9 Mini - £85 (was £130)
SteelSeries' 60 percent design with optical switches for faster inputs.
Razer Huntsman Mini (Analog Switch) - £88 (was £150)
Razer's 60 percent design with analogue switches, PBT keycaps and many niceties.
SteelSeries Apex 9 TKL - £100 (was £135)
A larger optical switch keyboard in a still-compact TKL form factor.
Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL - £108 (was £220)
Logitech's incredibly popular compact wireless low-profile mechanical keyboard.
Corsair K70 RGB MK.2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - £110 (was £150)
The most popular full-size keyboard, with a beautiful maximalist design and media/volume keys.
SteelSeries Apex Pro - £149 (was £200)
One of our top picks, an incredible full-size keyboard with an OLED display.
Corsair K100 RGB Optical-Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - £190 (was £250)
Our top gaming pick, a full-size keyboard with macro keys, multi-function wheel, volume wheel, wrist rest and basically every feature.
ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless DIY Custom Gaming Keyboard - £240 (was £270)
A custom-style mechanical keyboard with an OLED display and some very interesting ideas; highly recommended.
Logitech K380 Wireless Multi-Device Keyboard - £26 (was £45)
Great wireless keyboard for Steam Deck, media PCs and more.
Epomaker TH66 Pro (65%) - £63 (was £83)
Epomaker's TH66 Pro is a well-crafted 65 percent size keyboard, with wireless and wired support, a volume knob and high-quality PBT keycaps.
US deals
Logitech G915 Lightspeed - $170 (was $250)
Logitech's excellent wireless low profile keyboard.
Logitech G915 Lightspeed TKL - $150 (was $230)
As before, but now it's more compact with better battery life.
Logitech G PRO Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $72 (was $130)
A more basic wired keyboard with full-height keys that delivers a lovely experience.
Logitech G715 Wireless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard - $150 (was $200)
Like typing on a cloud - or at least, that's what the wrist rest is saying to me.
Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Wireless Keyboard - $70 (was $100)
A trendy mechanical keyboard with circular keycaps, like an old typewriter. But with emojis.
SteelSeries Apex Pro TKL 2023 Edition - $132 (was $190)
Analogue mechanical switches allow for rapid input and multiple functions on one key - pretty neat. Highly recommended from us.
Prime Day SSD deals
Whether you're buying for your PC or even a PS5, there are plenty of SSDs that can offer a big storage boost - at big discounts for Prime Day, of course. We've selected our favourites here, with PCIe 4.0 SSDs that support the PS5 noted where appropriate.
UK deals
Crucial P5 Plus 1TB - £55 (was £119)
Crucial's fantastic P5 Plus offers fast NVMe speeds at a rate lower than some SATA prices.
Crucial P5 Plus 2TB - £100 (was £237)
This larger P5 Plus is arguably even better value, given the premium attached to 2TB drives.
Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 1TB - £67 (was £101)
A powerful PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD for PC and PS5 at a few £s more than its lowest ever, and with a heatsink!
WD Black SN850X 2TB - £106 (was £148)
One of the absolute fastest gaming SSDs for PC and PS5 in a large capacity for an insane price in this excellent Prime Day deal
Crucial P3 2TB - £68 (was £157)
A solid PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD in a good capacity that isn't going to break the bank this Prime Day.
Crucial P3 Plus 4TB - £156 (was £434)
The quicker, PCIe 4.0 Plus variant of this excellent value Crucial SSD that's made even more tempting at this Prime Day price.
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 2TB - £116 (was £190)
A fantastically powerful NVMe SSD for PS5 and PC, complete with heatsink, and in a good capacity.
Crucial P3 4TB - £148 (was £313)
The bigger P3 at an amazing price for Prime Day
WD Black SN770 2TB - £85 (was £110)
WD's speedy and reliable SN770 is down to a fab price for Prime Day.
WD Blue SN570 1TB - £38 (was £45)
If you don't need an insane gaming SSD, the SN570 is a reliable choice, and a steal at this price.
Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB - £47 (was £54)
The P41 Plus offers up to 4100MB/s reads and 540K IOPS writes with QLC NAND and a pSLC cache design. 512GB also available at a discount.
US deals
Corsair MP600 PRO LPX 1TB NVMe SSD - $68 (was $75)
A brilliant price for an especially quick NVMe SSD that's great for both PC and PS5.
Samsung 990 Pro 2TB NVMe SSD - $180 (was $240)
The first time we've seen Samsung's newest gaming SSD for under $200, and it's quite the way under.
WD Black SN850X 2TB NVMe SSD - $143 (was $302)
The fastest gaming SSD, complete with heatsink, for a great price in the US-of-A.
Seagate Firecuda 530 1TB NVMe SSD - $85 (was $105)
Seagate's powerful entry into the NVMe SSD market for PS5 and PC is down to a great price for Prime Day.
Samsung 980 Pro With Heatsink 1TB - $70 (was $90)
Samsung's powerful 980 Pro, complete with heatsink, is back to its lowest price ever.
TEAMGROUP T-Force CARDEA A440 Pro 1TB NVMe SSD - $63 (was $100)
Teamgroup's affordable but rather powerful 1TB option ia down to an even more attractive price.
Prime Day graphics card (GPU) deals
2023 features many more GPU deals than past years as new generations are now firmly available and older generations are seeing big discounts. Here are some of our favourite picks.
UK deals
MSI GeForce RTX 3050 Ventus 2X 8GB - £220 (was £340)
The entry-level RTX 30-series card unlocks access to RTX and DLSS tech, with good 1080p and decent 1440p performance.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE OC V2 - £393 (was £607)
The RTX 3070 mimics the performance profile of the £1000+ RTX 2080 Ti, providing good performance up to 4K.
MSI GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Ventus 3X OC - £480 (was £530)
Nearly as fast as the venerable RTX 3080, this card is a great value option in the high-end.
Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 OC - £600 (was £700)
The RTX 4070 feels a little undergunned, but still provides great performance up to 4K plus DLSS 3 Frame Generation.
Gigabyte GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Gaming OC - £798 (was £909)
The 4070 Ti is a better card than the 4070, delivering more frames per pound spent, while continuing the strong DLSS 3, DLSS 2 and RTX feature set.
Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4080 OC - £1275 (was £1500)
The RTX 4080 is expensive, but performance is on par with AMD's RX 7900 XTX - with much better RT performance, DLSS and DLSS 3 Frame Generation.
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 - £1750 (was £2010)
The RTX 4090 is the fastest consumer GPU available, and confusingly is better value than its lower-cost peers - but still a huge expense.
MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT Mech 2X - £140 (was £205)
The cheapest AMD card you should consider, with decent rasterised performance up to 1080p.
MSI Radeon RX 6600 Mech 2X - £190 (was £235)
A solid 1080p/1440p card that's well worth the upgrade over 6500 XT.
MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT Mech 2X - £350 (was £400)
The 6750 XT offers the best bang for buck here, with good performance up to 1440p and some 4K ability too.
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC - £975 (was £1070)
AMD's flagship card is equivalent to the RTX 4080 in raster performance, but costs far less - the only issue being RT performance and the lack of DLSS, although FSR 2 is good enough.
US deals
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX 3060 White OC Edition - $280 (was $370)
A better value performer than the 3050, offering decent mainstream performance - and 12GB VRAM.
ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Ti AMP AIRO Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - $836 (was $880)
The 4070 Ti is a better prospect than the 4070, but still expensive for a 4K-class card.
ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB Trinity OC - $1098 (was $1300)
The 4080 is a step up in value - and cost - with equivalent raster performance to AMD's RX 7900 XTX but better power consumption figures and better RT performance, plus DLSS 2 and DLSS 3.
PowerColor Fighter AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT - $300 (was $370)
A great mid-range contender for 1080p or 1440p rasterised gaming.
Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT - $750 (was $800)
An excellent choice for rasterised 4K gaming, but XTX is better value overall.
PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX - $900 (was $1100)
The best value RX 7900 XTX we spotted, offering RTX 4080 raster performance for significantly less - although lacking DLSS2 and DLSS3 hurts in some games.
Prime Day processor (CPU) deals
There have been quite a few new processors released in the couple of years, with an expanded lineup of Ryzen 5000 processors for AMD and Intel's 12th-gen Core series that includes a whole new processor architecture, split between performance and efficiency cores, as well as of course the brand new Ryzen 7000 and Intel's 13th gen chips, too. If you're planning a new build, then picking up a CPU for cheap can let you spend more money elsewhere - like opting for a higher tier of graphics card or faster memory.
UK deals
Intel Core i9-13900K - £522 (was £569)
The Core i9 13900K is Intel's fastest mainstream option, providing huge performance in gaming and content creation alike - albeit with high power usage when fully pegged.
Intel Core i9 13900KF - £489 (was £530)
The Core i9 13900KF drops the integrated graphics you wouldn't need with a desktop PC for a lower price - sounds like a win to me.
Intel Core i7 12700F - £256 (was £375)
The best value high-end Intel CPU.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - £253 (was £263)
AMD's insanely powerful Ryzen 7 5800X3D is down to its lowest price ever from Tech Next Day when using code 'TND-10' in this stonker of an anti-Prime Day deal.
US deals
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - $278 (was $449)
AMD's fastest Ryzen 5000 gaming processor is the ultimate upgrade for the millions of AM4 motherboards out there, offering a massive speed boost in many titles versus old favourites like the Ryzen 2700X, 3600, 3700X and 5600.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900 - $356 (was $549)
The 12-core Ryzen processor offers a great blend of content creation and gaming performance for the money.
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D - $459 (was $599)
The 3D V-Cache on this CPU make it a better gaming performer, albeit outdone by the 7800X3D and 7950X3D on either side. Still, market forces mean that this CPU is significantly cheaper than at launch...
Intel Core i9 12900K - $323 (was $360)
This is almost as fast as the 12900K, but costs way less in this Prime Day deal.
Prime Day motherboard deals
With AMD's new Ryzen 7000 chips and Intel's 13th-gen processors especially, this is a good time to upgrade to a new system with a range of discounted motherboards, old and new.
UK deals
MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus - £110 (was £155)
The best value B550 board we've found, a good choice for Ryzen 5800X3D and other Ryzen 3000-5000 CPUs.
MSI MAG B550 Tomahawk Max WiFi - £145 (was £205)
If you need Wi-Fi, choose this one - otherwise, go with the B550 Gaming Plus above.
Gigabyte B650 Aorus Elite AX - £196 (was £230)
A good cheap Ryzen 7000 motherboard with WiFi.
MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk WiFi - £153 (was £180)
A good cheap 12th/13th-gen Intel motherboard with DDR4 + WiFi.
MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi - £380 (was £500)
A well-equipped 12th/13th-gen Intel motherboard with WiFi, DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support.
US deals
MSI MPG Z790 Edge WiFi DDR4 - $260 (was $360)
This MSI mobo is a great choice for those with a new 12th or 13th gen Intel chip who want all the fun of PCIe 5.0 and the like, but don't want to swap out their DDR4 RAM just yet, especially with a handy price cut from Amazon.
Gigabyte Z790 Gaming X AX - $207 (was $250)
This is a more affordable Z790 option for Intel 12th/13th-gen CPUs, with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support.
Gigabyte B650M DS3H - $140 (was $160)
One of the cheapest Ryzen 7000 motherboards gets even cheaper - if you can accept the Micro ATX sizing.
Asus ROG Strix Z690-I Gaming - $273 (was $400)
This is an awesome Mini ITX motherboard I've used myself in a small form factor build, with everything you need for 12th/13th-gen Intel CPUs with DDR5.
Prime Day RAM deals
Faster RAM can provide a noticeable boost to frame-rates,so it's well worth considering if you can find a kit at a low price. Remember to stick to two or four sticks to ensure you're not sacrificing your speed and be sure to turn on XMP in your BIOS after installation! For DDR5, we recommend either base-spec DDR5-4800 CL40 or faster DDR5-6000 CL36, as these are the current price/performance sweet spots.
If you're not sure which DDR4 sticks are best for you, we recommend 3200MT/s C16 for most people. Higher frequencies do provide a performance advantage, with 3600MT/s being a good sweet spot, but there are diminishing returns from there.
UK deals
Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB DDR4-3200 - £39 (was £44)
DDR4-3200 RAM is the sweet spot for price to performance, and currently this no-nonsense Corsair Vengeance set is marked down at Amazon.
Corsair Vengeance LPX 32GB DDR4-3200 - £59 (was £82)
As above, but 32GB this time.
Corsair Vengeance 32GB DDR5-6000 CL36 - £105 (was £148)
Corsair's best value DDR5-6000 RAM after a heavy Prime Day discount.
US deals
Lexar Ares 32GB DDR5-6000 CL34 - $80 (was $140)
It's great to see 32GB of fast DDR5-5600 CL32 RAM with RGB for this price.
Crucial Pro RAM 32GB DDR5-5600 - $76 (was $115)
This is slightly slower DDR5 RAM that'll still perform well while freeing up budget elsewhere.
Crucial Pro RAM 32GB DDR4-3200 - $52 (was $70)
This is the best value DDR4 on the market.
Prime Day case deals
UK deals
Corsair 4000D Airflow Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case - £70 (was £100)
Corsair's brilliant airflow-focused 4000D Airflow is a steal at this price.
Corsair 5000D Airflow Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Case - £115 (was £182)
A great PC case with tons of room for cooling and components, on a slightly larger scale than the 4000D with refinements to the design.
Fractal Design Torrent E-ATX Black Solid High-Airflow Mid Tower Computer Case - £155 (was £186)
Another awesome airflow-focused PC case with a beautiful design.
US deals
Corsair iCUE 5000X RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower - $180 (was $215)
A spacious high-airflow case with RGB fans preinstalled.
Corsair iCUE 4000X RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower - $120 (was $145)
A slightly smaller high-airflow case with RGB fans preinstalled.
Prime Day PSU deals
UK deals
Corsair RM850x SHIFT Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - £130 (was £175)
Corsair's innovative PSU shifts its connectors to the side, allowing for far easier cable management.
Corsair RM1000x SHIFT Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - £151 (was £220)
1000W version of the above.
MSI MPG A1000G PCIE5 Power Supply - £152 (was £210)
A well-rated PCIe 5.0 power supply with native 12VHPWR connector, ideal for high-end current-gen GPUs.
MSI MPG A850G PCIE5 Power Supply - £123 (was £170)
850W version of the above.
US deals
Thermaltake Toughpower 750W 80 Plus Gold Semi Modular - $80 (was $110)
A simple but effective PSU from a trusted manufacturer.
Corsair RM1000x Shift Fully Modular ATX Power Supply - $190 (was $210)
Corsair's Shift PSU moves the inputs to the side, allowing for easier cable management - you love to see it.
Prime Day laptop deals
Looking for a new laptop? The discounts aren't as big for laptops as some other items during Prime Day, but any amount of money off is welcome when the prices are high to begin with.
UK deals
Razer Blade 14 - £2046 (was £3600)
14-inch 1440p 165Hz screen, Ryzen 9 6900HX, RTX 3080 Ti. High-end spec in a compact chassis.
Asus Tuf F15 FX506 - £630 (was £850)
15.6-inch 144Hz screen, i5 11400H, RTX 3050. Good mainstream option with a nice design.
Lenovo Legion 5 (White) - £949 (was £1400)
15-inch 1440p 144Hz screen, i7 11800H, RTX 3070. Good mid-range spec, and Lenovo make excellent gaming machines.
HP Victus Gaming Laptop 15-fb0020na (mouse + headset bundle) - £450 (was £562)
15.6-inch 144Hz screen, Ryzen 5600H, RX 6500M. Not a huge fan of the design, but decent specs and a crazy-good price.
Lenovo Legion 5 - £800 (was £1130)
15-inch 1440p 165Hz screen, Core i5 12500H, RTX 3060. Another strong mid-range option with a great screen and design.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 - £730 (was £786)
15.6-inch 144Hz screen, Ryzen 5 5600H, RTX 3060. Cheap and cheerful gaming laptop.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 - £600 (was £850)
15.6-inch 120Hz screen, Ryzen 5 6600H, RTX 3050. Basic gaming laptop for a good price.
MSI Thin GF63 - £750 (was £1200)
15-inch 144Hz screen, Core i5 12450H, RTX 4050. Brand new laptop suitable for esports titles.
Asus ROG Strix G16 G614JI - £1800 (was £2100)
16-inch 2560x1600 165Hz screen, Core i9 13980HX, RTX 4070. Extremely high-end gaming laptop for the money.
Razer Blade 14 - £1349 (was £2200)
14-inch 1440p 165Hz screen, Ryzen 9 5900HX, RTX 3070, 1TB SSD. I love this spec sheet, and Razer's design is svelte too.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402RK - £1500 (was £1800)
14-inch 1440p 120Hz, Ryzen 9 6900HS, RX 6800S. Gorgeous compact gaming laptop.
US deals
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 - $1500 (was $2050)
Currently you can save over $500 on this excellent Asus ROG laptop on Amazon, complete with a 240Hz screen, powerful Intel Core i9-12900H processor, and RTX 3070 Ti.
Asus ROG Strix G16 (2023) Gaming Laptop - $1700 (was $2000)
A Core i9 13980HX and RTX 4070 is a capable combo - especially in this gorgeous 16-inch chassis.
Acer Swift X SFX14-42G-R607 Creator Laptop - $630 (was $915)
This model features a Ryzen 5825U processor and RTX 3050 Ti, making it a good choice for content creation or lighter gaming - but the $630 price is certainly legit!
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (2022) - $600 (was $900)
This entry-level gaming laptop comes with a Ryzen 5 6600H processor and RTX 3050 graphics card, with a basic design at a reasonable price.
Acer Nitro 5 AN515-57-79TD - $817 (was $930)
Another entry-level option, this time with RTX 3050 Ti GPU and Core i7 11800H GPU - but critically, a 144Hz display better for esports titles.
Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 - $1200 (was $1900)
This is my favourite 14-inch gaming laptop, thanks to its powerful RX 6800S GPU, Ryzen 9 6900HS CPU, 1440p 120Hz screen and a beautiful design all-around. A $600 discount is impressive too!
ASUS ROG Flow Z13 (2022) - $860 (was $1300)
This unique ultraportable gaming laptop has a 13-inch 120Hz screen and Core i5 CPU - but can attach to a docking station for massively boosted gaming performance.
Alienware X16 R1 Gaming Laptop - $2770 (was $3300)
This laptop is incredible, from its RTX 4080 and Core i9 13900HK combo to its 16-inch 1440p 240Hz display. Unparalleled power.
