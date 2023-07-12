Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 PC deals - Day 2

Want to grab some amazing deals on PC components and peripherals on Day 1 of Prime Day 2023? Well you're in the right place, as here, we'll be running down some of the best deals in a wide range of categories as Prime Day enters its second and final day. We've also included links to our round-up pages, where we have a fuller list of recommendations with more detailed information. Right, let's jump in! Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now