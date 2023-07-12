Prime Day PS4 deals 2023: day two's best offers on games and accessories

PS4 game deals are still in abundance on day two of Amazon Prime Dayand we've spotted some incredible savings on top titles in this year's 48-hour sale. This includes Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for an absolute steal - now just £17, and The Callisto Protocol for under £19. We've rounded up all of today's best PS4 Prime Day deals right here in this guide and you can shop them right up until midnight tonight before the sale ends. Games for Sony's previous generation console work great on PS5 consoles and there are plenty of PS4 titles with free PS5 upgrades to bag this Prime Day.

Amazon are not selling cheap PS4 consoles this Prime Day but you can buy a preowned PS4 from Game in the UK from £120- not too bad a price if you want to replace your old PS4. If you're ready to upgrade to a PS5, you can keep an eye on our PS5 stock alerts hub or check out our best PS5 Prime Day deals guide.

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 11th and 12th July and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

Here are today's best Prime Day PlayStation 4 deals

UK

US

Bookmark this page if you're on the lookout for more cheap PS4 games as we're updating it over Prime Day 2023 and follow our Prime Day topic so that you can receive email alerts as soon as we share new deals posts. You can also follow Jelly Deals on Twitter where we bring you all the latest offers across gaming, tech and more.

Will there be any PS4 console deals for Prime Day?

It is highly unlikely to see any Prime Day console deals this year for the PS4. With PS5 stock now being more available, and with Sony looking to soon discontinue the PS4, Amazon have stopped selling them directly. You can still pick them up from places like Game in the UK and Walmart in the US, and with retailers often competing with Amazon through Prime day, it’ll be worth keeping an eye on retailers like these for any surprise deals.

Do I need to be a Prime member?

Yes, to take advantage of any PS4 deal, you’ll need to be signed up to Amazon Prime. In the US Prime costs $14.99 a month and in the UK it’s £8.99 a month. However, if you don’t want to pay out that much to land a bargain this Prime Day, then there is a way around it. Amazon is currently offering a 30-Day free trial of Prime for new customers. All you need to do is sign up, take advantage of any of the offers during the event, and then cancel it before your trial ends.

Will there be any good Prime Day deals on PS4 games?

With the revamp of PS Plus, which gives players access to a back catalogue of PS4 games, we can expect to see a whole range of game deals as retailers sell off their physical copies. Even without the PS Plus reshuffle, with the PS5 now having been out for over two years, we’d still have expected to see some pretty good deals on a bunch of different PS4 games. If you’re finding yourself spoilt for choice though, narrow down your shortlist with our list of the best PS4 games.