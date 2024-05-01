The official SanDisk 265GB SD card for the Nintendo Switch is cheaper than ever during Amazon Gaming Week

Amazon Gaming Week is running until 5th May 2024 and there's lots of new deals to tuck into, including offers on some top gaming tech and accessories.

Amazon sales are always a good time to get a new microSD card for your Nintendo Switch or other handheld gaming device for cheap, and there's a nice discount on this 256GB Nintendo-licensed microSD card from SanDisk, which has a new low price of £22.49:

This handy little memory card has solid speeds of 90MB/s for writes and 100MB/s for reads to help you download, transfer and load games and apps faster on your Switch, phone, Kindle - basically anything that has a microSD card slot.

The 256 GB storage capacity is a good amount for most Switch users, and will hold big games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, which needs 39.3 GB of space, and the massively popular Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which needs 16.3 GB, with plenty more room for anything else.

These officially licensed SanDisk cards are designed and tested for the Switch consoles so performance on them is reliable. Although you won't see the card once it's inside your console, they are aesthetically nice too because each size variant features colours and art from classic Nintendo games.

While this card is perfectly fine for your Nintendo Switch, if you're after a speedy card to upgrade a Steam Deck or ROG Ally, we recommend browsing Digital Foundry's best SD Cards for the Steam Deck guide for some more powerful choices.

There are lots more deals on storage in both microSD and NVMe SSD forms available in the Amazon Gaming Week event. You can check out the full sale here, or you can have a look at our best Amazon Gaming Week deals round-up to see some of the week's highlights.