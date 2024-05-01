Here are the best Amazon Gaming Week deals

Skip to main content

Retail giant Amazon kicked off its Gaming Week sale on Monday, 29th April, although you might not have noticed as it's not advertised much on the site itself.

The event runs until the 5th May and contains lots of limited-time deals on gaming accessories from top brands such as Razer, Dell, Asus, Logitech, and more. You can also find discounts on SSDs, microSD cards, and graphics cards from Western Digital, SanDisk, and MSI if you want to make an internal upgrade for less.

Down below you can see the best deals on gaming monitors and TVs, keyboards and mice, gaming storage and graphics cards, and other gaming accessories available during Amazon Gaming Week. We'll continue to update this page with more deals over the week.

Amazon Gaming Week monitor and TV deals

Asus VY249HGE eye care 24-inch gaming monitor - £119 (was £149)

1920x1080, IPS, 144Hz, 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium.

Buy now

Gigabyte M28U 28-inch gaming monitor - £479 (was £520)

3840x2160, SS IPS, 144Hz, 1ms GTG response time, and FreeSync Premium.

Buy now

Dell S3422DWG 34-inch gaming monitor - £365 (was £430)

3440x1440, VA, 144Hz, 1ms response time, and FreeSync Premium pro.

Buy now

Koorui 34-inch gaming monitor - £305 (was £325)

3440x1440, VA, 165Hz, 1ms response time, and FreeSync/G-sync compatible.

Buy now

Hisense 55 Inch ULED Mini-LED Smart TV - £599 (was £1,199)

4K, ULED, 144Hz variable refresh rate, Quantum dot, and Dolby Vision IQ.

Buy now

Amazon Gaming Week keyboard and mice deals

Logitech G G502 wired gaming mouse - £30 (was £80)

The most popular gaming mouse, with 25,600 DPI, adjustable weights and RGB, and 11 programmable buttons.

Buy now

Razer Basilisk V3 wired gaming mouse - £38 (was £70)

11 programmable buttons, HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, 11 RGB lighting zones, and 26K+ DPI.

Buy now

Razer Basilisk V3 wireless gaming mouse - £54.24 (was £70)

9 customisable controls, 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, and up to 285 hours of battery life.

Buy now

Razer BlackWidow V3 mini wireless mechanical gaming keyboard - £99.99 (was £180)

65% form factor, 2.4GHz wirless, silent Yellow mechanical switches, and pudding keycaps.

Buy now

Razer Cynosa lite wired gaming keyboard - £19.99 (was £29.95)

A solid gaming keyboard - for just £20!

Buy now

Amazon Gaming Week storage and graphics card deals

WD Blue SN580 2TB SSD - £103.48 (was £115)

PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSD, up to 4,150MB/s speeds, and nCache 4.0.

Buy now

WD_Black SN850x 2TB SSD - £150 (was £179)

One of the fastest PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 SSDs, up to 7,300MB/s, comes with a heatsink and is PS5 compatible.

Buy now

SanDisk 256GB microSDXC UHS-I card - £22.49 (was £27)

Read speeds up to 100MB/s, write speeds up to 90MB/s, and a yellow coloured design with a Mario star.

Buy now

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card - £13.99 (was £35)

Read speeds up to 100MB/s, write speeds up to 90MB/s, and a red coloured design with a Mario mushroom.

Buy now

Gigabyte Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card - £275 (was £300)

8GB DDR6, 128-bit, 2475MHz core clock, 2 DisplayPort, and 2 HDMI 2.1. DLSS 3.

Buy now

MSI GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card - £1,680 (was £1,870)

24GB DDR6X, 2695MHz core clock, 2 DisplayPort, and 2 HDMI 2.1. DLSS 3, 4K and 8K HDR support.

Buy now

MSI GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card - £127.48 (was £150)

4GB DDR6, 1620MHz core clock, 1 Displayport, and 1 HDMI 2.0.

Buy now

Other great Amazon Gaming Week deals

Razer Kishi V2 for Android - £71.19 (was £100)

USB-C, and can be used with Steam and console games.

Buy now

Logitech G29 driving force racing wheel and pedals for PlayStation and PC - £189 (was £259)

Real force feedback, stainless steel shifters, and leather steering wheel cover.

Buy now

Logitech G920 driving force racing wheel and pedals for Xbox and PC - £199 (was £259)

Real force feedback, stainless steel shifters, leather steering wheel cover.

Buy now

Those are some of the best deals we've seen so far during Amazon Gaming Week, but we'll continue to update this with stock and price changes, as well as for any new deals Amazon spring on us.

