Skip to main content

Long read: How TikTok's most intriguing geolocator makes a story out of a game

Where in the world is Josemonkey?

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Vault Boy gives a big thumbs up to this gorgeous Ducky Fallout-themed keyboard

Comes with a free Vault-Tec branded desk mat too.

Ducky x Fallout One 3 RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard UK Layout
Image credit: Overclockers/ Ducky/ Bethesda
Corinna Burton avatar
Deals by Corinna Burton Commerce Editor
Published on

If you've been watching the new Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video and it's made you want a Fallout-themed gaming setup, then you should check out this Ducky x Fallout mechanical gaming keyboard, available exclusively in Overclockers Fallout collection.

The Ducky One 3 is one of Digital Foundry's best gaming keyboards of 2024. Will Judd mentions in his guide that the key feel is 'excellent' and that its high quality components do somewhat justify its £159.95 price tag.

Although this keyboard isn't on sale right now, you can get a free Ducky Fallout 3XL Gaming Surface with your purchase that's worth £29.99. It features a blue design with Vault-Tec branding and Vault Boy sticking his thumb up.measures 80cm x 35cm x 3cm Large enough to rest your keyboard and mouse on.

You can pick your preferred switches from the links below:

Ducky x Fallout One 3 Cherry MX Brown mechanical gaming keyboard and free mouse mat - £159.95 at Overclockers

Cherry MX Brown switches provide tactile feedback and no audible click.

Buy now

Ducky x Fallout One 3 Cherry MX Blue mechanical gaming keyboard and free mouse mat - £159.95 at Overclockers

Cherry MX Blue switches offer tactile feedback and an audible click.

Buy now

Ducky x Fallout One 3 Cherry MX Red mechanical gaming keyboard and free mouse mat - £159.95 at Overclockers

Cherry MX Red switches provide linear feedback and no audible click.

Buy now

Ducky x Fallout One 3 Cherry MX Speed Silver mechanical gaming keyboard and free mouse mat - £159.95 at Overclockers

Cherry Cherry MX Speed Silver switches are ideal for fast-paced action and provide linear feedback and no audible click.

Buy now
Ducky Fallout 3XL Gaming Surface
This Ducky x Fallout gaming surface is free when you purchase a Ducky x Fallout One 3 gaming keyboard from Overclockers. | Image credit: Ducky/ Bethesda/ Overclockers

The Fallout edition keyboard, which is officially licenced by Bethesda, has a full-sized UK ISO layout and features hot-swappable Cherry MX switches and blue and yellow PBT keycaps with Vault-Tec branding on the spacebar. You also get a bunch of extra keycaps feauturing some fun Vault Boy expressions.

It features a detachable USB-C cable, RGB lighting, n-key rollover, three-level feet and a comprehensive Function layer. It's ideal for work, gaming, and everything in between.

That's not all you can find in Overclocker's Fallout vault, they are also stocking Fallout-themed NobleChairs and other accessories. We've linked some of our favourites below:

noblechairs Epic gaming chair Fallout Nuka-Cola Edition - £299.99 at Overclockers (Was £399.95)

Features include 4D armrests, ergonomic design, PU leather upholstery, stainless-steel frame, and soft and hard-flooring casters.

Buy now

Pre-order noblechairs Hero Gaming Chair - Fallout Vault-Tec Edition - £429.95 at Overclockers

Features Vault-Tec blue and yellow branding, and adjustable lumbar support.

Buy now

Pre-order noblechairs memory foam pillow - Fallout Brotherhood of Steel Edition - £55.99 at Overclockers

Features include 4D armrests, ergonomic design, PU leather upholstery, stainless-steel frame, and soft and hard-flooring casters.

Buy now

Read this next