Vault Boy gives a big thumbs up to this gorgeous Ducky Fallout-themed keyboard

If you've been watching the new Fallout TV show on Amazon Prime Video and it's made you want a Fallout-themed gaming setup, then you should check out this Ducky x Fallout mechanical gaming keyboard, available exclusively in Overclockers Fallout collection.

The Ducky One 3 is one of Digital Foundry's best gaming keyboards of 2024. Will Judd mentions in his guide that the key feel is 'excellent' and that its high quality components do somewhat justify its £159.95 price tag.

Although this keyboard isn't on sale right now, you can get a free Ducky Fallout 3XL Gaming Surface with your purchase that's worth £29.99. It features a blue design with Vault-Tec branding and Vault Boy sticking his thumb up.measures 80cm x 35cm x 3cm Large enough to rest your keyboard and mouse on.

You can pick your preferred switches from the links below:

This Ducky x Fallout gaming surface is free when you purchase a Ducky x Fallout One 3 gaming keyboard from Overclockers. | Image credit: Ducky/ Bethesda/ Overclockers

The Fallout edition keyboard, which is officially licenced by Bethesda, has a full-sized UK ISO layout and features hot-swappable Cherry MX switches and blue and yellow PBT keycaps with Vault-Tec branding on the spacebar. You also get a bunch of extra keycaps feauturing some fun Vault Boy expressions.

It features a detachable USB-C cable, RGB lighting, n-key rollover, three-level feet and a comprehensive Function layer. It's ideal for work, gaming, and everything in between.

That's not all you can find in Overclocker's Fallout vault, they are also stocking Fallout-themed NobleChairs and other accessories. We've linked some of our favourites below: