Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days gaming laptop deals 2023

With Prime Big Deal Days rolling on October 10th and 11th, it's time to take a look at some of the best early gaming and office laptop deals. With new CPUs and GPUs offering some cool new abilities, like frame generation and AI acceleration, these new machines can deliver high frame-rates than ever before - and recent upgrades to displays means even affordable laptops now offer high-res screens with high refresh rates.

No matter whether you're after a hardcore gaming machine that you can barely lift or a svelte office machine that you can barely feel - or perhaps something in the middle? - we have you covered.

We've divided this section in a straightforward manner: gaming laptops with discrete graphics cards are in one category, while office laptops with integrated graphics are in another. As usual, we've got both UK and US listings too.

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days gaming laptop deals

Image credit: Razer/Digital Foundry

Gaming laptops are distinguished by their discrete graphics cards, but high-end creator-focused machines are effectively the same - as video editing and other tasks often employ GPU acceleration too. Regardless, there's a huge range here, from entry-level options around half a grand to premium models that cost well into four figures.

UK deals:

US deals:

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days office laptop deals

Image credit: Dell/Digital Foundry

Office laptops tend to offer a more conventional appearance and aim for portability over power, but they still can be capable machines that deliver enough grunt for programming, image editing and more. Here, we're using the lack of a discrete graphics card as the distinguishing factor, so check the first section if your work would benefit from GPU acceleration.

UK deals:

US deals:

Thanks for joining us! We'll continue to update this page each day as more deals roll in, so come say hi on October 10th and 11th.