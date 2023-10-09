Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days SSD deals 2023

We've seen a precipitous drop in SSD prices over the last year, from value-oriented SATA and PCIe 3.0 models all the way up to high-end PCIe 4.0 examples becoming vastly more affordable. We've expect to see further cuts on Amazon's latest cut-from-whole-cloth shopping holiday, Prime Big Deal Days.

This new fabrication begins on October 10th and runs into October 11th, which is perhaps nice for consumers but a bit ruinous for Digital Foundry staffers confronted with an already packed month for games and games hardware! Still, our loss (in available time) is your gain (in PC deal recommendations), so take a look at the best SSDs deals we've found thus far.

To make it easier to zoom in on the kind of drive you're interested in, we'll break up these deal listings by category (SATA, PCIe 3.0, PCIe 4.0, PCIe 5.0) and country (UK and US). In general, SATA and PCIe 3.0 drives represent the budget segment and work with most PCs, whereas PCIe 4.0 and 5.0 drives offer better performance but are restricted to more modern computers and the PS5. We'll also be on the lookout for 2230-sized NVMe SSDs, which work on handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck, ROG Ally and Legion Go.

Anyway, enough talk - to the deals!

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days SATA SSD deals

SATA SSDs are often competitive in terms of capacity per pound, but the fastest SATA drives can be much slower than even the cheapest NVMe alternatives. That's why we often recommend QLC (four-bit flash) drives in this category, as these drives tend to be larger at a given price point than TLC (three-bit flash) alternatives without any meaningful decrease in speed or longevity. For more intensive tasks that benefit from faster storage, it's worth opting for NVMe drives instead if your computer supports this.

UK deals:

US deals:

None yet...

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PCIe 3.0 SSD deals

PCIe 3.0 SSDs aren't the latest tech anymore, but they still provide a big speed-up in most tasks over their SATA predecessors - while often being just as cheap or cheaper. That means a PCIe 3.0 drive is often a no-brainer when it comes to budget storage, as long as you have a free NVMe slot on your motherboard or laptop.

UK deals:

US deals:

None yet...

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PCIe 4.0 SSD deals

PCIe 4.0 SSDs are emerging as the new sweet spot for PC gaming, with both cheap options ideal for game or media storage and faster examples suitable for use as your primary (OS) drive and/or running recent triple-A games. Sony's PS5 console also has a spare PCIe 4.0 slot inside, making this the category of choice for expanding your PS5's internal game storage.

UK deals:

US deals:

None yet...

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days PCIe 5.0 SSD deals

There are very few PCIe 5.0 drives on the market - and only the most recent AMD and Intel motherboards support them - but these next-gen SSDS do offer some impressive sequential speeds. Don't expect to see many deals on PCIe 5.0 drives, but we'll include what's available for those that want to be on the cutting edge.

UK deals:

US deals:

None yet...

That's all the deals we've got for now, but check back on October 10th and 11th for one-off deals posted here at Eurogamer throughout the day, as well as updates to this very page.