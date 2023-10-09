Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days monitor deals 2023: 1080p, 1440p, 4K and ultrawide

Amazon loves creating shopping holidays and I love writing about them, so here's our roundup of the best gaming and office monitors discounted in the Amazonian Prime Big Deal Days sales.

Jokes aside, there are some genuinely good deals available here on some of the best gaming monitors we've tested, the likes of which we haven't seen since Prime Day in July (and won't see again until Black Friday in November), so if you're on the lookout for a monitor upgrade this could be a good shout.

As usual, our deals are broken down by category, this time by resolution. Expect 1080p monitors to be a good option for entry-level picks, often with high refresh rates, while 1440p and 4K models push more pixels, demanding higher-end graphics cards. We've also got a special ultra-wide section for fans of 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios.

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 1080p monitor deals

Image credit: Samsung/Digital Foundry

1920 by 1080 is just about the lowest acceptable resolution for modern gaming on a decent screen size, hence this being our budget category. However, 1080p monitors are still preferred by some competitive gamers as they can offer the highest refresh rates, reducing input lag and maximising visual fluidity.

UK deals:

US deals:

Nothing yet...

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 1440p monitor deals

Image credit: Dell/Digital Foundry

2560 by 1440 is a great all-around resolution, providing an increase in detail over 1080p and allowing for larger screen sizes without appearing too pixelated. Most new gaming monitors are this resolution, normally paired with a 144Hz or higher refresh rate.

UK deals:

US deals:

Nothing yet...

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 4K monitor deals

Image credit: Gigabyte/Digital Foundry

4K monitors hit the same 3840 by 2160 resolution as 4K TVs, making them a good choice for use with games consoles like the Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5. Of course, 4K monitors are also great for 4K gaming on high-end systems, and we're now starting to see a wide range of 4K 144Hz monitors that provide the best of both worlds. Look out for HDMI 2.1 if you want a monitor that can achieve 4K 120Hz on modern consoles.

UK deals:

US deals:

Nothing yet...

Best early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days ultrawide monitor deals

Image credit: Samsung/Digital Foundry

Ultrawide monitors kind of sit outside of the resolution spectrum, basically offering a 21:9 or 32:9 aspect ratio alternative to the 16:9 standard. These monitors are great for both content creation and PC gaming, with the extra screen real estate providing a more immersive experience in many games - or just extra room for your spreadsheets.

UK deals:

US deals:

Nothing yet...

Thanks for joining us! We'll continue to update this page each day as more deals roll in, so come say hi on October 10th and 11th. We'll also post one-off deals on Eurogamer and our Twitter, @dealsfoundry and @dealsfoundryusa. Cheers!