Best Prime Day 2 Nintendo Switch deals 2023

Amazon is once again giving Prime members two days of exclusive offers and discounts thanks to the "Prime Big Deal Days" sale, AKA Prime Day 2, which started yesterday, 10th October, and runs until midnight tonight.

You can see all of the best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals down below as we keep track of all the best offers on Nintendo Switch games, accessories, and consoles.

You can also stay on top of some of all the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter and following our Prime Day topic at the bottom of this guide so that you're notified of all the deals we spot over the course of Prime Big Deal Days.

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 10th and 11th October and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually. Sign up now

Prime Day 2 2023 best Nintendo Switch deals

UK

US

Do I need a Prime account?

Yes, you will need an Amazon Prime account to access official Prime Day deals. However, for those of you looking for a bargain without paying out anything extra, you can take part in Amazon’s 30-Day free trial. By signing up for this, you get to experience all the benefits of being a Prime member without paying out for the membership itself (including Prime Day). Just remember to cancel your trial before your 30 days end.

Will there be any good deals on Switch games?

Almost every Prime Day we’ve seen some very good deals, and this one is no different. Including the white OLED down to 280 and the Blue/Red Neon OLED down to 288 so we hope to see some more offers through the day. Although to make the best of your money, we’d recommend creating an Amazon wishlist of games you’re interested in and checking it out through the rest of the day. If, however, you aren’t sure what to play next, we’d recommend checking out our list of the best Switch games.

And that's a wrap for now, we hope you get to grab some bargains! Remember to check out our other Prime Day guides, follow the Deals and Prime Day topics on Eurogamer using the tags below, and give us a follow on Twitter.