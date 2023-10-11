Best Prime Day 2 SD card deals 2023
Here are the best SD card deals available in the second Amazon Prime Day sale.
We're in the middle of Amazon's second Prime Day which ends at midnight today. This time the event is running under the name "Prime Big Deal Days", with the aim to help Prime members get exclusive discounts ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas season.
We've already seen some amazing deals, including a ridiclous 66 per cent off the SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC, down to just £56. We are sure there's plenty more to deals to find today too, so we'll be updating this page as we find more.
You can also stay up to date with the latest Prime Day news by bookmarking our guide to everything you need to know about Prime Day part 2. Also give our Prime Day 2023 topic a follow so you can notified while we cover all the best Prime Day deals, and follow the Jelly Deals X account.
|
Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial
Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 10th and 11th October and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.
Today's best Prime Day SD card deals
UK
US
Check out Digital Foundry's guides to the best SD cards for Nintendo Switch and the best SD cards for Steam Deck for more of the latest SD card deals. We're updating this page with the best SD card deals throughout the Amazon Prime Day sale so make sure to check back.
