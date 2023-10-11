If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Prime Day 2 SD card deals 2023

Here are the best SD card deals available in the second Amazon Prime Day sale.

Corinna Burton
We're in the middle of Amazon's second Prime Day which ends at midnight today. This time the event is running under the name "Prime Big Deal Days", with the aim to help Prime members get exclusive discounts ahead of the Black Friday and Christmas season.

We've already seen some amazing deals, including a ridiclous 66 per cent off the SanDisk Extreme 512GB microSDXC, down to just £56. We are sure there's plenty more to deals to find today too, so we'll be updating this page as we find more.

You can also stay up to date with the latest Prime Day news by bookmarking our guide to everything you need to know about Prime Day part 2. Also give our Prime Day 2023 topic a follow so you can notified while we cover all the best Prime Day deals, and follow the Jelly Deals X account.

Get Amazon Prime free with a 30-day trial

Official Amazon Prime Day deals, free next day delivery and bonuses like free games with Prime Gaming are exclusive to Amazon Prime members only. If you're thinking of signing up or haven't used the subscription service in a while, you can get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial. Signing up now means you can access the Prime Day deals on 10th and 11th October and more. If you don't want to keep your subscription afterwards, you can cancel it within the 30 day trial or you will be charged £8.99/$14.99 per month or £95/$139 annually.

Sign up now

Today's best Prime Day SD card deals

UK

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC - £17 (was £34)

SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC - £13 (was £23)

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO - £23 (was £77)

512GB Samsung Evo Plus microSD card - £26 at Amazon UK (was £29)

Buy now

128GB SanDisk Ultra - £11.20 at Amazon UK (was £20)

Buy now

512GB SanDisk Extreme - £56 at Amazon UK (was £163)

Buy now

512GB SanDisk Ultra - £28 at Amazon UK (was £95)

Buy now

128GB Kingston Canvas Select Plus microSD Card - £6.49 at Amazon UK (was £9)

Buy now

US

SAMSUNG PRO Endurance 256GB MicroSDXC - $20 (was $25)

SAMSUNG PRO Plus Full Size 128GB SDXC - $10 (was $17)

SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro 512GB microSDXC - $28 (was $40)

SAMSUNG EVO Select Micro 128GB microSDXC - $10 (was $20)

256GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD Memory Card - $20 from Amazon US (was $30)

Buy now

128GB SanDisk Ultra - $14 at Amazon US (was $25)

Buy now

400GB SanDisk Ultra - $35 at Amazon US (was $70)

Buy now

512GB SanDisk Extreme - $47 at Amazon US (was $51)

Buy now

512GB Samsung Evo Select - $28 at Amazon US (was $40)

Buy now

