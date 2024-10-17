This 1TB Netac NV7000 is a snappy SSD for PS5, and it's down to just £53 from Amazon

The Netac NV7000 is a solid overall drive for folks looking for a snappy PCIe 4.0-capable NVMe SSD for use in everything from a PS5 to a PC, and it's been slashed down to quite a decent price on Amazon at the moment in a limited-time deal. From the big online retailer, this snappy customer is down to £53 with heatsink, which is excellent value.

With its respective read and write speeds of 7000MB/s and 5500MB/s respectively, the Netac NV7000 is one of the quickest SSDs out there at the moment, if you discount the hideously expensive PCIe 5.0 options that have sprung up over the last few months. Random speeds are good too, with a maximum of 740K IOPS for readand writes on this 1TB model, which is quite reasonable.

As a result, it's perhaps little surprise to learn that the NV7000 stands amongst the best PS5 SSDs for the money, as well as one of the best gaming SSDs for PC too. For PS5 use, the drive comes with a perfectly-sized heatsink preinstalled, and the drive easily meets the PS5's speed requirements too. The 1TB capacity on offer here can boost your storage by a reasonable amount, whether you're using an OG PS5 or the new Slim model with its bigger internal SSD

PC users, you've just got to make sure that your PC's motherboard supports PCIe 4.0. For anyone who's built a PC in the last five years, you should be absolutely golden, but it's worth a quick Google search just to make sure. This is a drive you could use as a game drive for Steam, for more general usage, or, if you want to, you could even use it as a boot drive.

If you want to grab a capable all-in-one storage solution for your PC or PS5 on the cheap, this Amazon deal on the Netac NV7000 may be for you.