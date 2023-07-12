Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prime Day camera deals 2023: day 2's best offers on DSLR, Mirrorless and Digital Cameras

Plus the best offers on drones, GoPros, webcams and lenses during Prime Day.

Mark Harrison avatar
Deals by Mark Harrison Commerce Writer
Published on

Today is the second day ofAmazon Prime Day 2023 and there are some excellent deals on all types of cameras that you can make the most of before the sale ends at midnight tonight.

Whether you're looking for a new DSLR, Mirrorless or Digital camera to use for your summer sightseeing, or a GoPro or camera drone to capture all the action, there will be a deal for you. There are also deals to be had for tripods and webcams to give your livestream setup a summer refresh. Down below we've listed some of the most popular cameras on Amazon with their new discounted prices.

If you want to know more about Prime Day to help you navigate two-day-sale and find the best deals you can do so by checking out our guide. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter and following the Prime Day 2023 topic here on Eurogamer to receive notifications as soon as we post about anything Prime Day related.

GoPro and Drones

UK

DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC), Lightweight Foldable Camera Drone - £629 from Amazon UK (was £828)

Capture with 4K/60fps video and 48 MP photos; camera system supports dual native ISO and f/1.7 aperture and an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes. Comes with a shoulder bag, two batteries and dual battery charger.

Buy now

DJI Mini 2 SE, Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone - £309 from Amazon UK

This model weighs less than 249 grams, has a 10km HD video transmission range with a 31-minute max flight time and is 38kph (Level 5) wind resistant.

Buy now

Holy Stone HS110G GPS FPV Drone with 2 Batteries - £120.48 from Amazon UK when you apply £10 voucher (was £160)

Features a 1080P HD 110° Field-of-View camera and First Person View transmission, GPS Auto Return, 26-min flight time, and comes with 2 Batteries included.

Buy now

GoPro Hero11 Black - £349 from Amazon UK (was £399)

Hero11 Black’s sensor boosts photo resolution up to 27MP while delivering 5.3K60 video, and record 2.7K240 video that can be played back in 8x slo-mo.

Buy now

GoPro Hero10 Black - £299 from Amazon UK (was £350)

23-MP photos and 5.3K video resolution at 60fps, 8x slo-mo at 2.7K and you can pause videos and grab 15.8-MP still photos from 5.3K video.

Buy now

GoPro Hero9 - £249 from Amazon UK (was £430)

Shoot videos in 5K resolution and photos with 20 MP of clarity.

Buy now
US

DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC), Lightweight Foldable Camera Drone - $888 from Amazon US (was $909)

Capture with 4K/60fps video and 48 MP photos; camera system supports dual native ISO and f/1.7 aperture and an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes.

Buy now

DJI Mini 2 SE, Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone - $489 from Amazon US

This model weighs less than 249 grams, has a 10km HD video transmission range with a 31-minute max flight time and is 38kph (Level 5) wind resistant.

Buy now

Holy Stone HS110G GPS FPV Drone with 2 Batteries - $140 from Amazon US when you apply $20 coupon (was $180)

Features a 1080P HD 110 degree Field-of-View camera and First Person View transmission, GPS Auto Return, 26-min flight time, and comes with 2 Batteries included.

Buy now

GoPro Hero11 Black - $349 from Amazon US (was $395)

Hero11 Black’s sensor boosts photo resolution up to 27MP while delivering 5.3K60 video, and record 2.7K240 video that can be played back in 8x slo-mo.

Buy now

GoPro Hero10 Black - $299 from Amazon US (was $349)

23-MP photos and 5.3K video resolution at 60fps, 8x slo-mo at 2.7K and you can pause videos and grab 15.8-MP still photos from 5.3K video.

Buy now

GoPro Hero9 - $249 from Amazon UK (was $350)

Shoot videos in 5K resolution and photos with 20 MP of clarity.

Buy now

Digital and DSLR Cameras

UK

Sony RX100 Mark 3 Advanced Premium Compact Camera - £469 from Amazon UK

The 1.0-type image sensor has a resolution of 20.1MP, with image stabilization and a flip Screen for self-recording plus an electronic viewfinder.

Buy now

Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera and EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens - £339 from Amazon UK (was £370)

With a resolution of 18 MP, this DSLR comes with a EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens, as well as an Eyecup, Camera Cover, Camera strap, Battery Pack and Battery Charger.

Buy now

Kodak PixPro Astro Zoom AZ401-BK 16MP Digital Camera - £174 from Amazon UK

This budget camera gets close to DSLR range, with a 16MP resolution and 720p video recording, but has an impressive 24mm Wide Angle lens with 40x optical zoom.

Buy now

Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ95D Superzoom Digital Camera - £395 from Amazon UK (was £420)

30x optical zoom in a compact body, 20.3MP MOS sensor, and a tiltable touch screen for self-shooting.

Buy now

Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit - £50 from Amazon UK (was £58)

One of the best tripods for lightweight cameras, with wrappable legs, 360 Degrees panning bed and 90 Degrees tilt and bubble level for optimal position control.

Buy now
US

Sony RX100 Mark 3 Advanced Premium Compact Camera - $748 from Amazon US

The 1.0-type image sensor has a resolution of 20.1MP, with image stabilization and a flip Screen for self-recording plus an electronic viewfinder.

Buy now

Canon EOS Rebel T8i EF-S 18-55mm is STM Lens Kit - $899 from Amazon US (was $1400)

24.1 MP CMOS (APS-C) sensor, 4K 24p video, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a flippable screen. Comes with a 18-55mm IS STM Lens.

Buy now

Kodak PixPro Astro Zoom AZ901-BK 20MP Digital Camera - $450 from Amazon US (was $480)

This budget camera gets close to DSLR range, with a 16MP resolution and 720p video recording, but has an impressive 24mm Wide Angle lens with 40x optical zoom.

Buy now

Kodak PixPro AZ405-BK 20MP Digital Camera - $189 from Amazon US (was $200)

Simillar to the AZ901, this has a 20 MP CMOS Sensor, 1080P Full HD Video, and a 40X Optical Zoom/24mm Wide Angle Lens.

Buy now

Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit - $38 from Amazon US (was $100)

One of the best tripods for lightweight cameras, with wrappable legs, 360 Degrees panning bed and 90 Degrees tilt and bubble level for optimal position control.

Buy now

Mirrorless Cameras and Lenses

UK

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L - £559 from Amazon UK (was £779)

This compact mirrorless camera is designed with vlogging in mind, with a flippable screen, 24.2 MP APS-C type sensor that can record in 4K (up to 30p) and Full HD slow motion (up to 120P). Compatible with over 60 Sony lenses, and comes with a 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom Lens.

Buy now

Nikon Z50 Body Mirrorless Camera - £711 from Amazon UK (was £899)

Large 20.9 MP DX-format (APS-C) CMOS sensor, fast Expeed 6 image processor, can record 4K/UHD movies at 30P and shoot Slow-motion footage in full HD.

Buy now

Canon EOS M50 Mark 2 - £589 from Amazon UK (was £720)

24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, Digic 8 processor & ISO up to 12,801, 4K video, 4K time-lapse, Full HD at 60p, vertical video, movie self-timer, 3.5mm mic input, comes with a EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens.

Buy now

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7KEB-K Professional Camera with Lens - £445 from Amazon UK (was £499)

4K Video and 4K Photo, 3.5mm input, flippable screen, comes with a 14-42mm / 3.5-5.6 Lumix G Vario II OIS ASPH lens.

Buy now

Nikon Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Mirrorless Camera Lens - £279 from Amazon UK (was £379)

Compact telephoto zoom lens: fast-focusing lens with normal to telephoto 50–250mm focal length range

Buy now

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30 mm f/4 S Mirrorless Camera Lens - £975 from Amazon UK (was £1,349)

Designed around the wide Nikon Z mount, this lens can capture more light across the entire frame.

Buy now
US

Sony Alpha ZV-E10L - $798 from Amazon US

This compact mirrorless camera is designed with vlogging in mind, with a flippable screen, 24.2 MP APS-C type sensor that can record in 4K (up to 30p) and Full HD slow motion (up to 120P). Compatible with over 60 Sony lenses, and comes with a 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom Lens.

Buy now

Canon EOS M200 Compact Mirrorless Digital Vlogging Camera - $549 from Amazon US

Equipped with a 24.1 MP CMOS (APS-C) sensor, 3.0-Inch tilt-type LCD that rotates 180°, comes with a with EF-M 15-45mm Lens.

Buy now

Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7KEB-K Professional Camera with Lens - $578 from Amazon US (was $833)

4K Video and 4K Photo, 3.5mm input, flippable screen, comes with a 14-42mm / 3.5-5.6 Lumix G Vario II OIS ASPH lens.

Buy now

Nikon Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Mirrorless Camera Lens - $377 from Amazon US

Compact telephoto zoom lens: fast-focusing lens with normal to telephoto 50–250mm focal length range

Buy now

Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30 mm f/4 S Mirrorless Camera Lens - $1,147 from Amazon US (was $1,730)

Designed around the wide Nikon Z mount, this lens can capture more light across the entire frame.

Buy now

SD Cards

UK

Integral 128GB SD Card - £11 from Amazon UK (was £14)

Buy now

SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card - £22 from Amazon UK (was £33.20)

Buy now
US

Samsung Pro Plus Full Size SDXC Card 256GB - $22 from Amazon US (was $25)

Buy now

SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC card - $26 from Amazon US (was $45)

Buy now

Webcams

UK

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam - £50 from Amazon UK (was £90)

Operates in full-HD 1080p video at 30-fps, wide 78 degree field of view, HD autofocus and light correction.

Buy now

Logitech C270 HD Webcam - £18 from Amazon UK (was £35)

Solid budget webcam for widescreen video calls in HD 720p at 30fps.

Buy now

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam - £139 from Amazon UK (was £240)

Ultra 4K HD resolution, with a 5x HD zoom and a mic range of up to 1.22m. Features Logitech RightLight 3 uses HDR technology to show you in the optimal lighting, 3 field of view presets, and up to 90fps recording.

Buy now

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam - £40 from Amazon UK (was £100)

Built-in multi-Step ring light with adjustable lighting levels, 720p 60FPS HD Video or 1080p resolution at 30fps.

Buy now

Elgato Facecam - 1080p60 True Full HD Webcam - £120 from Amazon UK (was £150)

Uses the Elgato Prime Lens which is a full-glass lens at f/2.4 24 mm and records in 1080p at 60 frames per second.

Buy now
US

Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam - $70 from Amazon US

Operates in full-HD 1080p video at 30-fps, wide 78 degree field of view, HD autofocus and light correction.

Buy now

Logitech C270 HD Webcam - $26 from Amazon US (was $40)

Solid budget webcam for widescreen video calls in HD 720p at 30fps.

Buy now

Logitech Brio 4K Webcam - $125 from Amazon US (was $200)

Ultra 4K HD resolution, with a 5x HD zoom and a mic range of up to 1.22m. Features Logitech RightLight 3 uses HDR technology to show you in the optimal lighting, 3 field of view presets, and up to 90fps recording.

Buy now

Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam - $50 from Amazon US (was $100)

Built-in multi-Step ring light with adjustable lighting levels, 720p 60FPS HD Video or 1080p resolution at 30fps.

Buy now

Elgato Facecam - 1080p60 True Full HD Webcam - $150 from Amazon US

Uses the Elgato Prime Lens which is a full-glass lens at f/2.4 24 mm and records in 1080p at 60 frames per second.

Buy now

Do I need a Prime Account?

Yes, you do need an Amazon Prime account to access official Prime Day deals. However, for those of you looking for a bargain without paying out anything extra, you can take part in Amazon’s 30-Day free trial. By signing up to this, you get to experience all the benefits of being a Prime member without paying out for the membership itself (including Prime Day). Just remember to cancel your trial before your 30 days end.

What's the difference between a Digital Camera/DSLR/Mirrorless?

DSLR and Mirrorless cameras show the scene the same way through the lens, but display it differently. A DSLR will use a mirror to reflect an optical image up into the viewfinder, then that mirror flips up when you take the picture. A Mirrorless camera uses the live view captured by the sensor itself to create an electronic image which is then displayed on an electronic viewfinder or screen, this is also how digital cameras work. DSLRs are more traditional and often have longer battery life, and better low-light shooting, while mirrorless and digital cameras are usually lighter, smaller, offer better video quality and can shoot multiple images faster.

That's all for now, we'll continue to update the prices and add any new digital and mirrorless cameras and webcams over Amazon Prime Day 2023. Be sure to also follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we're tweeting out all the best Amazon Prime Day deals across gaming, tech and everything in between.

Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Mark Harrison avatar

Mark Harrison

Commerce Writer

Mark is a commerce writer who decided to put his gaming and tech knowledge to use and help find the best deals for other gamers. When he's not deal-finding, Mark is probably amassing hours in CS:GO or playing Dungeons & Dragons.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch