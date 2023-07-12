Prime Day camera deals 2023: day 2's best offers on DSLR, Mirrorless and Digital Cameras
Plus the best offers on drones, GoPros, webcams and lenses during Prime Day.
Today is the second day ofAmazon Prime Day 2023 and there are some excellent deals on all types of cameras that you can make the most of before the sale ends at midnight tonight.
Whether you're looking for a new DSLR, Mirrorless or Digital camera to use for your summer sightseeing, or a GoPro or camera drone to capture all the action, there will be a deal for you. There are also deals to be had for tripods and webcams to give your livestream setup a summer refresh. Down below we've listed some of the most popular cameras on Amazon with their new discounted prices.
If you want to know more about Prime Day to help you navigate two-day-sale and find the best deals you can do so by checking out our guide. You can also stay on top of some of the best deals by giving Jelly Deals a follow on Twitter and following the Prime Day 2023 topic here on Eurogamer to receive notifications as soon as we post about anything Prime Day related.
GoPro and DronesUK
|
DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo (DJI RC), Lightweight Foldable Camera Drone - £629 from Amazon UK (was £828)
Capture with 4K/60fps video and 48 MP photos; camera system supports dual native ISO and f/1.7 aperture and an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes. Comes with a shoulder bag, two batteries and dual battery charger.
|
DJI Mini 2 SE, Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone - £309 from Amazon UK
This model weighs less than 249 grams, has a 10km HD video transmission range with a 31-minute max flight time and is 38kph (Level 5) wind resistant.
|
Holy Stone HS110G GPS FPV Drone with 2 Batteries - £120.48 from Amazon UK when you apply £10 voucher (was £160)
Features a 1080P HD 110° Field-of-View camera and First Person View transmission, GPS Auto Return, 26-min flight time, and comes with 2 Batteries included.
|
GoPro Hero11 Black - £349 from Amazon UK (was £399)
Hero11 Black’s sensor boosts photo resolution up to 27MP while delivering 5.3K60 video, and record 2.7K240 video that can be played back in 8x slo-mo.
|
GoPro Hero10 Black - £299 from Amazon UK (was £350)
23-MP photos and 5.3K video resolution at 60fps, 8x slo-mo at 2.7K and you can pause videos and grab 15.8-MP still photos from 5.3K video.
|
GoPro Hero9 - £249 from Amazon UK (was £430)Shoot videos in 5K resolution and photos with 20 MP of clarity.
|
DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC), Lightweight Foldable Camera Drone - $888 from Amazon US (was $909)
Capture with 4K/60fps video and 48 MP photos; camera system supports dual native ISO and f/1.7 aperture and an extended flight time of up to 34 minutes.
|
DJI Mini 2 SE, Lightweight and Foldable Mini Camera Drone - $489 from Amazon US
This model weighs less than 249 grams, has a 10km HD video transmission range with a 31-minute max flight time and is 38kph (Level 5) wind resistant.
|
Holy Stone HS110G GPS FPV Drone with 2 Batteries - $140 from Amazon US when you apply $20 coupon (was $180)
Features a 1080P HD 110 degree Field-of-View camera and First Person View transmission, GPS Auto Return, 26-min flight time, and comes with 2 Batteries included.
|
GoPro Hero11 Black - $349 from Amazon US (was $395)
Hero11 Black’s sensor boosts photo resolution up to 27MP while delivering 5.3K60 video, and record 2.7K240 video that can be played back in 8x slo-mo.
|
GoPro Hero10 Black - $299 from Amazon US (was $349)
23-MP photos and 5.3K video resolution at 60fps, 8x slo-mo at 2.7K and you can pause videos and grab 15.8-MP still photos from 5.3K video.
|
GoPro Hero9 - $249 from Amazon UK (was $350)
Shoot videos in 5K resolution and photos with 20 MP of clarity.
Digital and DSLR CamerasUK
|
Sony RX100 Mark 3 Advanced Premium Compact Camera - £469 from Amazon UK
The 1.0-type image sensor has a resolution of 20.1MP, with image stabilization and a flip Screen for self-recording plus an electronic viewfinder.
|
Canon EOS 4000D DSLR Camera and EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens - £339 from Amazon UK (was £370)
With a resolution of 18 MP, this DSLR comes with a EF-S 18-55 mm f/3.5-5.6 III Lens, as well as an Eyecup, Camera Cover, Camera strap, Battery Pack and Battery Charger.
|
Kodak PixPro Astro Zoom AZ401-BK 16MP Digital Camera - £174 from Amazon UK
This budget camera gets close to DSLR range, with a 16MP resolution and 720p video recording, but has an impressive 24mm Wide Angle lens with 40x optical zoom.
|
Panasonic Lumix DC-TZ95D Superzoom Digital Camera - £395 from Amazon UK (was £420)
30x optical zoom in a compact body, 20.3MP MOS sensor, and a tiltable touch screen for self-shooting.
|
Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit - £50 from Amazon UK (was £58)
One of the best tripods for lightweight cameras, with wrappable legs, 360 Degrees panning bed and 90 Degrees tilt and bubble level for optimal position control.
|
Sony RX100 Mark 3 Advanced Premium Compact Camera - $748 from Amazon US
The 1.0-type image sensor has a resolution of 20.1MP, with image stabilization and a flip Screen for self-recording plus an electronic viewfinder.
|
Canon EOS Rebel T8i EF-S 18-55mm is STM Lens Kit - $899 from Amazon US (was $1400)
24.1 MP CMOS (APS-C) sensor, 4K 24p video, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and a flippable screen. Comes with a 18-55mm IS STM Lens.
|
Kodak PixPro Astro Zoom AZ901-BK 20MP Digital Camera - $450 from Amazon US (was $480)
This budget camera gets close to DSLR range, with a 16MP resolution and 720p video recording, but has an impressive 24mm Wide Angle lens with 40x optical zoom.
|
Kodak PixPro AZ405-BK 20MP Digital Camera - $189 from Amazon US (was $200)
Simillar to the AZ901, this has a 20 MP CMOS Sensor, 1080P Full HD Video, and a 40X Optical Zoom/24mm Wide Angle Lens.
|
Joby GorillaPod 3K Kit - $38 from Amazon US (was $100)
One of the best tripods for lightweight cameras, with wrappable legs, 360 Degrees panning bed and 90 Degrees tilt and bubble level for optimal position control.
Mirrorless Cameras and LensesUK
|
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L - £559 from Amazon UK (was £779)
This compact mirrorless camera is designed with vlogging in mind, with a flippable screen, 24.2 MP APS-C type sensor that can record in 4K (up to 30p) and Full HD slow motion (up to 120P). Compatible with over 60 Sony lenses, and comes with a 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom Lens.
|
Nikon Z50 Body Mirrorless Camera - £711 from Amazon UK (was £899)
Large 20.9 MP DX-format (APS-C) CMOS sensor, fast Expeed 6 image processor, can record 4K/UHD movies at 30P and shoot Slow-motion footage in full HD.
|
Canon EOS M50 Mark 2 - £589 from Amazon UK (was £720)
24.1-megapixel CMOS sensor, Digic 8 processor & ISO up to 12,801, 4K video, 4K time-lapse, Full HD at 60p, vertical video, movie self-timer, 3.5mm mic input, comes with a EF-M 15-45mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens.
|
Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7KEB-K Professional Camera with Lens - £445 from Amazon UK (was £499)
4K Video and 4K Photo, 3.5mm input, flippable screen, comes with a 14-42mm / 3.5-5.6 Lumix G Vario II OIS ASPH lens.
|
Nikon Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Mirrorless Camera Lens - £279 from Amazon UK (was £379)
Compact telephoto zoom lens: fast-focusing lens with normal to telephoto 50–250mm focal length range
|
Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30 mm f/4 S Mirrorless Camera Lens - £975 from Amazon UK (was £1,349)
Designed around the wide Nikon Z mount, this lens can capture more light across the entire frame.
|
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L - $798 from Amazon US
This compact mirrorless camera is designed with vlogging in mind, with a flippable screen, 24.2 MP APS-C type sensor that can record in 4K (up to 30p) and Full HD slow motion (up to 120P). Compatible with over 60 Sony lenses, and comes with a 16-50 mm f/3.5-5.6 Power Zoom Lens.
|
Canon EOS M200 Compact Mirrorless Digital Vlogging Camera - $549 from Amazon US
Equipped with a 24.1 MP CMOS (APS-C) sensor, 3.0-Inch tilt-type LCD that rotates 180°, comes with a with EF-M 15-45mm Lens.
|
Panasonic Lumix DMC-G7KEB-K Professional Camera with Lens - $578 from Amazon US (was $833)
4K Video and 4K Photo, 3.5mm input, flippable screen, comes with a 14-42mm / 3.5-5.6 Lumix G Vario II OIS ASPH lens.
|
Nikon Nikkor Z DX 50-250mm f/4.5-6.3 VR Mirrorless Camera Lens - $377 from Amazon US
Compact telephoto zoom lens: fast-focusing lens with normal to telephoto 50–250mm focal length range
|
Nikon Nikkor Z 14-30 mm f/4 S Mirrorless Camera Lens - $1,147 from Amazon US (was $1,730)
Designed around the wide Nikon Z mount, this lens can capture more light across the entire frame.
SD CardsUK
|
Integral 128GB SD Card - £11 from Amazon UK (was £14)
|
SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC card - £22 from Amazon UK (was £33.20)
|
Samsung Pro Plus Full Size SDXC Card 256GB - $22 from Amazon US (was $25)
|
SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro SDXC card - $26 from Amazon US (was $45)
WebcamsUK
|
Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam - £50 from Amazon UK (was £90)
Operates in full-HD 1080p video at 30-fps, wide 78 degree field of view, HD autofocus and light correction.
|
Logitech C270 HD Webcam - £18 from Amazon UK (was £35)
Solid budget webcam for widescreen video calls in HD 720p at 30fps.
|
Logitech Brio 4K Webcam - £139 from Amazon UK (was £240)
Ultra 4K HD resolution, with a 5x HD zoom and a mic range of up to 1.22m. Features Logitech RightLight 3 uses HDR technology to show you in the optimal lighting, 3 field of view presets, and up to 90fps recording.
|
Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam - £40 from Amazon UK (was £100)
Built-in multi-Step ring light with adjustable lighting levels, 720p 60FPS HD Video or 1080p resolution at 30fps.
|
Elgato Facecam - 1080p60 True Full HD Webcam - £120 from Amazon UK (was £150)
Uses the Elgato Prime Lens which is a full-glass lens at f/2.4 24 mm and records in 1080p at 60 frames per second.
|
Logitech C920x HD Pro Webcam - $70 from Amazon US
Operates in full-HD 1080p video at 30-fps, wide 78 degree field of view, HD autofocus and light correction.
|
Logitech C270 HD Webcam - $26 from Amazon US (was $40)
Solid budget webcam for widescreen video calls in HD 720p at 30fps.
|
Logitech Brio 4K Webcam - $125 from Amazon US (was $200)
Ultra 4K HD resolution, with a 5x HD zoom and a mic range of up to 1.22m. Features Logitech RightLight 3 uses HDR technology to show you in the optimal lighting, 3 field of view presets, and up to 90fps recording.
|
Razer Kiyo Streaming Webcam - $50 from Amazon US (was $100)
Built-in multi-Step ring light with adjustable lighting levels, 720p 60FPS HD Video or 1080p resolution at 30fps.
|
Elgato Facecam - 1080p60 True Full HD Webcam - $150 from Amazon US
Uses the Elgato Prime Lens which is a full-glass lens at f/2.4 24 mm and records in 1080p at 60 frames per second.
Do I need a Prime Account?
Yes, you do need an Amazon Prime account to access official Prime Day deals. However, for those of you looking for a bargain without paying out anything extra, you can take part in Amazon’s 30-Day free trial. By signing up to this, you get to experience all the benefits of being a Prime member without paying out for the membership itself (including Prime Day). Just remember to cancel your trial before your 30 days end.
What's the difference between a Digital Camera/DSLR/Mirrorless?
DSLR and Mirrorless cameras show the scene the same way through the lens, but display it differently. A DSLR will use a mirror to reflect an optical image up into the viewfinder, then that mirror flips up when you take the picture. A Mirrorless camera uses the live view captured by the sensor itself to create an electronic image which is then displayed on an electronic viewfinder or screen, this is also how digital cameras work. DSLRs are more traditional and often have longer battery life, and better low-light shooting, while mirrorless and digital cameras are usually lighter, smaller, offer better video quality and can shoot multiple images faster.
That's all for now, we'll continue to update the prices and add any new digital and mirrorless cameras and webcams over Amazon Prime Day 2023. Be sure to also follow us over on the Jelly Deals Twitter where we're tweeting out all the best Amazon Prime Day deals across gaming, tech and everything in between.
Discover more of the best Prime Day deals in 2023
- Prime Day 2023 best gaming deals Find all you need to know about Prime Day and shop the best gaming offers for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
- Prime Day 2023 best 4K TV deals The best OLED, QLED and budget LED TVs, all approved by Digital Foundry.
- Best Prime Day 2023 gaming laptop and desktop deals All the top Day 1 offers on DF-recommended models.
- Prime Day SSD deals 2023 The best Day 1 deals on solid state storage.
- Prime Day Amazon device deals 2023 Shop today's best offers on Echo Dots and Alexa products.
- Best PS5 Prime Day deals 2023 Find out whether the PlayStation 5 will be on sale on Prime Day plus all the best offers on PS5 games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Xbox Prime Day deals 2023 Find out if there will be any Xbox Series X or Series S bundles this Prime Day plus all the top offers on Xbox Series X and Xbox One games, controllers and accessories.
- Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals 2023 Find cheap Nintendo Switch bundles, discounts on Switch games, Joy-Cons, SD cards and accessories.
- Best PS4 Prime Day deals 2023 Find all the best discounts on PS4 games and accessories.
- Best SD card Prime Day deals 2023 Upgrade your storage by bagging a Prime Day deal on a micro SD card.
- Best Kindle Prime Day deals 2023 Here are the Kindle e-readers on sale over Amazon Prime Day.
- Best iPad and tablet Prime Day deals 2023 The best Amazon Prime Day tablet deals and offers.
- Best camera Prime Day deals 2023Find the best Prime Day camera deals on drones, GoPros, webcams, cameras and lenses.
- Looking for some killer board game deals too? Check Dicebreaker's round-up of the best Prime Day board game deals.