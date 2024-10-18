This trendy white Teamgroup 32GB DDR5-6000 CL30 RAM kit is a bargain from Amazon

We're seeing DDR5 RAM come even further into the fold as we go through more generations of components that support the standard, and as older CPUs seemingly get phased out (farewell, 5800X3D). This has meant that prices for DDR5 RAM in sensible capacities and speeds have dropped by a fair bit to much more sensible pricing than when they were first introduced. For instance, this 32GB DDR5-6000 CL30 Teamgroup T-Create Expert kit is down to £89 from Amazon, which is a decent price all things considered.

The 6000MT/s speeds available with this Teamgroup RAM kit makes it one of the speedier DDR5 kits out there. It helps to provide a notable jump in performance compared to slower DDR5-5200 or DDR5-4800 RAM when gaming. We've seen this in testing across a range of different CPUs this year, with some major jumps at 1080p in titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Flight Simulator 2020. Once you get above FHD though, you're more likely to be GPU-limited, so going for more affordable RAM makes sense - the performance boost isn't necessarily there.

32GB gives you oodles of headroom for all manner of intense tasks, including heavy content creation loads, as well as gaming. In particular, you'll be thankful for the extra headroom when handling high-res video, as it can be easy to soak up more than 16GB. It's also handy to have more capacity if you're gaming while having other programs open. If you've ever had Chrome open while gaming, you'll understand the pain of a program that's quite a RAM hog. Having such a high capacity is just a surefire way of making sure your PC will run smoothly while multi-tasking.

This Teamgroup kit is also suitable for overclocking with tighter CL30 timings, and is right on trend with a clean white heatspreader and small gold accents on its logos. The lack of RGB here makes it suitable for minimalistic builds, and being white means it'll easily fit well into a classy white gaming PC.

If you want to grab a capable and trendy-looking RAM kit for less, look no further than this Amazon reduction on a white 32GB DDR-6000 Teamgroup T-Create Expert kit.