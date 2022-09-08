Destiny 2 Doom of Chelchis god roll and drop location explained

Doom of Chelchis is a legendary scout rifle not seen since the days of the original Destiny, and has made a come back in Destiny 2 thanks to King's Fall.

This is a precision-frame scout rifle with a unique set of possible perks. In the right hands, it has potential to be one of the best enemy-clearing scout rifles in Destiny 2, and is a solid Crucible option for Guardians who like to engage from a distance.

We will run you through how to get Doom of Chelchis and the Doom of Chelchis god rolls you should be chasing.

How to get Doom of Chelchis in Destiny 2

Doom of Chelchis is a raid-specific weapon, and the only way to acquire is by clearing encounters in the King’s Fall raid.

Doom of Chelchis is known to drop at the Entrance, Totems, Golgoroth, Deathsingers, and Oryx encounters. Every time you clear one, you have a chance to acquire Doom of Chelchis with a random roll, and as a result, you may end up with several over the course of a raid.

Once you have found your first, you can also craft Doom of Chelchis in Destiny 2. Doing so requires you to collect five Deepsight Resonance versions of the gun (the kind with the red border on the icon).

There is also a chest at the end of King’s Fall that allows you to exchange Spoils of Conquest for weapons that you’ve found previously in the raid. The first one you buy with each character per week will be a guaranteed Deepsite Resonance drop. The rest aren’t, but this is an effective way to farm for your favorite rolls, if you have the spoils.

You can only purchase weapons you have previously unlocked at the end chest. Keep running King's Fall to expand the inventory!

Doom of Chelchis god roll recommendation in Destiny 2

Doom of Chelchis drops with a special King’s Fall weapon specific Origin Trait called Runneth Over.

Reloading a weapon with this trait while near allies will overflow the magazine, and scales with more players - so if utilized near a full raid team, takes the 16 round default to over 30 rounds.

The best combination of perks, or 'god roll' will be different for different situations and players. However, there are certain combinations that should produce consistently excellent results.

Here is our recommended best Doom of Chelchis god roll in Destiny 2:

Arrowhead Break

Steady Rounds

Explosive Payload

Eye of the Storm

As a precision framed scout rifle, Doom of Chelchis is fairly steady, and has excellent range. Arrowhead Break makes the recoil very predictable, while also improving handling speed. This will help with rapidly hitting accurate shots while aiming down sights.

Magazine options that increase ammo or reload speed aren’t as helpful due to the aformentioned Runneth Over perk. Instead, use Steady Rounds to help keep your aim stable while firing. This, compounded with the easy aiming of Arrowhead Break, makes this an incredibly shooter-friendly weapon.

Explosive Payload converts half of your damage to explosive damage, and boost that portion by 30%. It’s effectively a 15% damage boost that also does splash damage.

One for All grants a 35% damage boost for 10 seconds after you damage three or more targets. This harmonzies brilliantly with Explosive Payload, as the splash damage latter that works with the former frequently. It’s a synergy that works as well on legions of Thralls as it does against tightly packed Guardians in the Crucible.

Finally, don’t forget to upgrade the Masterwork on your Doom of Chelchis. This can increase your reload speed, range, handling, or stability even further. Plus, once the Masterwork is complete, you unlock the kill tracker and Orb of Power generation.