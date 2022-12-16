Destiny 2 Cookie Delivery Helper quest steps and rewards

Cookie Delivery Helper is one of the quests in Destiny 2’s The Dawning seasonal event.

The goal is to cook and deliver cookies to various characters who have supported your Guardian over the years. There are a wide variety of ingredients to gather, and a number of deliveries to make.

This page details how to start Cookie Delivery Helper, how to complete Cookie Delivery Helper, and what the Cookie Delivery Helper rewards are.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph - The Dawning event

How to start Cookie Delivery Helper in Destiny 2 Before you can become an expert at delivering cookies, you must first prove your baking mettle in The Great Last City Bake Off a short introductory quest called The Dawning. Visit Eva Levante in the Tower and she will guide you through a very simple series of steps to bake a gift for Zavala and deliver it to him. She will even provide the ingredients, and show you how to use the Event Card for this year’s Dawning. As soon as you finish the last step, she will assign you the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, and you can get starting spreading holiday cheer around what’s left of the Solar System.

What is the quest reward for completing Cookie Delivery Helper in Destiny 2? So what do you get for jumping through all these confectionary hoops? Honestly, not a whole lot beyond the feelings of joy you spread. Masterworking your Holiday oven does have the nice bonus of reducing the amount of Dawning Essence required in baking down from 15 to 10, which will be helpful as you pursue steps on the Dawning Event card based around deliveries.