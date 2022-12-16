Destiny 2 Cookie Delivery Helper quest steps and rewards

Destiny 2 Cookie Delivery Helper quest steps and rewardsOf cookies and monsters.
Cookie Delivery Helper is one of the quests in Destiny 2’s The Dawning seasonal event.
The goal is to cook and deliver cookies to various characters who have supported your Guardian over the years. There are a wide variety of ingredients to gather, and a number of deliveries to make.
This page details how to start Cookie Delivery Helper, how to complete Cookie Delivery Helper, and what the Cookie Delivery Helper rewards are.
How to start Cookie Delivery Helper in Destiny 2
Before you can become an expert at delivering cookies, you must first prove your baking mettle in
The Great Last City Bake Off a short introductory quest called The Dawning.
Visit Eva Levante in the Tower and she will guide you through a very simple series of steps to bake a gift for Zavala and deliver it to him. She will even provide the ingredients, and show you how to use the Event Card for this year’s Dawning.
As soon as you finish the last step, she will assign you the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, and you can get starting spreading holiday cheer around what’s left of the Solar System.
How to complete Cookie Delivery Helper in Destiny 2
The Cookie Delivery Helper quest is very simple, though it can be a bit time consuming. Through a series of seven quest steps you will be tasked with baking holiday treats, and delivering them to the correct people.
Each Dawning confection will cost you a specific common ingredient, a specific rare ingredient, and 15 Dawning Essence (10 if your Holiday oven is masterworked).
The Cookie Delivery Helper quest steps are:
Step 1: Bake cookies for allies using Vex Milk and other ingredients.
- Telemetry Tapioca (Vex Milk and Bullet Spray) to Banshee-44
- Infinite Forest Cookies (Vex Milk and Impossible Heat) to Saint-14
- Lavender Ribbon Cookies (Vex Milk and Personal Touch) to Failsafe
Step 2: Bake cookies for allies using Ether Cane and other ingredients.
- Hot Crossfire Buns (Ether Cane and Balanced Flavours) to Ada-1
- Gentleman’s Shortbread (Ether Cane and Perfect Taste) to Devrim Kay
- Blueberry Crumblers (Ether Cane and Bullet Spray) to Shaw Han
- Eliksni Birdseed (Ether Cand and Personal Touch) to Louis, Hawthorne’s bird
Step 3: Bake cookies fo rallies using Cabal Oil and other ingredients.
- Chocolate Ship Cookies (Cabal Oil and Null Taste) to Amanda Holliday
- Traveler Donut Holes (Cabal Oil and Flash of Inspiration) to Ikora Rey
- Vanilla Blades (Cabal Oil and Sharp Flavour) to Shaxx
Step 4: Bake cookies for allies using Chitin Powder and other ingredients.
- Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies (Chitin Powder and Finishing Touch) to Eris Morn
- Lucent Crunch (Chitin Powder and Perfect Taste) to Fynch
- Bright-Dusted Snowballs (Chitin Powder and Multifaceted Flavours) to Tess Everis
Step 5: Bake cookies for allies using Taken Butter and other ingredients.
- Dark Chocolate Motes (Taken Butter and Null Taste) to The Drifter
- Strange Cookies (Taken Butter and Electric Flavour) to Xur
- Classic Butter Cookies (Taken Butter and Superb Texture) to Eva
Step 6: Bake cookies for allies using Dark Ether Cane and other ingredients.
- Bittersweet Biscotti (Dark Ether Cane and Balanced Flavours) to Crow
- Starwort Thins (Dark Ether Cane and Dark Frosting) to Exo Stranger
- Ill-Fortune Cookies (Dark Ether Cane and Impossible Heat) to Petra Venj
Step 7: Masterwork the Holiday oven.
Once you’ve completed the seventh and final quest you are all done! You’ve once again proven that it’s better to give than receive, and sown goodwill to some of your closest allies. Well done!
What is the quest reward for completing Cookie Delivery Helper in Destiny 2?
So what do you get for jumping through all these confectionary hoops?
Honestly, not a whole lot beyond the feelings of joy you spread.
Masterworking your Holiday oven does have the nice bonus of reducing the amount of Dawning Essence required in baking down from 15 to 10, which will be helpful as you pursue steps on the Dawning Event card based around deliveries.