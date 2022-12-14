If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022 recipes list, all holiday cookie recipes and Dawning ingredients

How to make festive treats old and new in the Destiny 2's holiday event.
Destiny 2's The Dawning sees the return of the game's annual holiday event.

As with previous years, it centres around oven cookie recipes, each requiring ingredients before you can cook them - all of which are generated by killing different things with specific methods.

Creating different recipes is all part of several questlines, including the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, which can help you upgrade your oven.

Note that The Dawning runs between December 13th, 2022 to January 3rd, 2023 - starting and ending at the usual weekly reset time.

Destiny 2: Season of the Seraph - The Dawning event

Destiny The Dawning 2022 recipes list

Here's how to make every oven cookie recipe in Destiny 2's The Dawning event, including 2022's new addition, the Lucent Crunch from Fynch:

Dawning 2022 Oven RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Recipient
Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin CookiesChitin PowderFinishing TouchEris Morn, Moon
Bittersweet BiscottiDark Ether CaneBalanced FlavoursCrow, Tangled Shore
Blueberry CrumblersEther CaneBullet SprayShaw Han, Cosmodrome
Bright-Dusted SnowballsChitin PowderMultifaceted FlavoursTess Everis, The Tower
Chocolate Ship CookiesCabal OilNull TasteAmanda Holliday, Tower
Classic Butter CookieTaken ButterSuperb TextureEva, The Tower
Dark Chocolate MotesTaken ButterNull TasteThe Drifter, Tower
Eliksni BirdseedEther CanePersonal TouchHawthorne (Louis), Tower
Etheric Coldsnaps Chitin PowderElectric FlavourVariks, Europa
Gentleman's ShortbreadEther CanePerfect TasteDevrim Kay, EDZ
GjallardoodlesEther CaneDelicious ExplosionZavala, Tower
Hot Crossfire BunsEther CaneBalanced FlavoursAda-1, Tower Annex
Ill-Fortune CookiesDark Ether CaneImpossible HeatPetra Venj, Dreaming City
Infinite Forest CakeVex MilkImpossible HeatFailsafe, Nessus
Lavender Ribbon CookiesVex MilkPersonal TouchSaint-14, Mercury
Lucent Crunch (new)Chitin CrunchPerfect TasteFynch, Savathun's Throne World
Starwort ThinsDark Ether CaneDark FrostingExo Strange, Europa
Strange CookiesTaken ButterElectric FlavourXur (location changes weekly)
Telemetry TapiocaVex MilkBullet SprayBanshee-44 (Gunsmith), Tower
Traveler Donut HolesCabal OilFlash of InspirationIkora Rey, Tower
Vanilla BladesCabal OilSharp FlavourShaxx, Tower

As well as the above, here are recipes for legacy vendors who are no longer in Destiny, in case they are useful:

Legacy Oven RecipeIngredient 1Ingredient 2Recipient
Alkane Dragee CookiesChitin PowderBullet SpraySloane, Titan
Ascendant Apple Tart (new)Taken ButterSharp FlavourQueen Mara Sov, H.E.L.M.
Burnt Edge TransitAny combo not listed...such as Chitin Powder and Perfect TasteRahool, Tower
Candy Dead GhostsDark Ether CaneFlash of InspirationSpider, Tangled Shore
Fractal RollsVex MilkPinch of LightVance, Mercury
Fried Sha-doughDark Ether CaneSuperb TextureVisage of Calus, Tribute Hall
Hackberry TartCabal OilMultifaceted FlavoursBenedict 99-40, Tower
Hot Crossfire BunsEther CaneBalanced FlavoursAda-1, Tower
Javelin MooncakeChitin PowderSharp FlavorAna Bray, Mars
Radiolarian PuddingVex MilkElectric FlavourAsher Mir, Io
Thousand-Layer CookieTaken ButterDelicious ExplosionRiven, Last Wish raid

Destiny The Dawning 2022 ingredients list

To craft the above Holiday Oven recipes, you need to source Dawning Ingredients. These are dropped from performing different types of kills.

Dawning 2022 ingredientSource
Balanced FlavoursScout, Sniper, Pulse or Bow kills
Bullet SprayAutomatic kills
Cabal OilCabal kills
Chitin PowderHive kills
Dark Ether CaneScorn kills
Delicious ExplosionExplosive kills
Dark FrostingStasis kills
Electric FlavourArc kills
Ether CaneFallen kills
Finishing TouchFinisher kills
Flash of InspirationGenerating Orbs of Light
Impossible HeatSolar kills
Multifaceted FlavoursMulti-kills
Null TasteVoid kills
Perfect TastePrecision kills
Personal TouchMelee kills
Sharp FlavourSword hills
Superb Texture Super kills
Taken ButterTaken kills
Vex MilkVex kills

You then need to get a third ingredient - 15 Essence of Dawning - to craft the recipe.

You earn Essence of Dawning from completing activities and Bounties from Eva. If you're looking for a fast method to get these, then continue on to the penultimate bullet point in the following section...

It's December, which means the return of The Dawning and Moments of Triumph 2022! Elsewhere, the Season of the Seraph is here alongside More than a Weapon, Seraph Key Codes and Resonate Stems and the addition of Rose in Crucible. We've also seen a new dungeon, Spire of the Watcher, with has a chance of Hierarchy of Needs dropping upon completion. Earliear this year we had the arrival of King's Fall and King's Fall challenges, plus weapons including Doom of Chelchis and Touch of Malice. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Dead Messenger and Parasite.

Everything else you need to know about Destiny's The Dawning event

All the above tables is pretty much everything you need to know about this year's event. However, here's some additional tidbits that might help:

  • The main objective in 2022 (besides spreading holiday cheer) is to complete the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, and check off the objectives in the Dawning Event Card.
  • A secondary objective is when you bake one of every recipe, the Dawning oven will be masterworked - making future recipes cheaper to bake.
  • It's worth equipping the Dawning ship, the Starfarer 7M, for additional Dawning Spirit during the event. If you played last few years chances are you already have it - otherwise, go to the third page of Eva's list to get one. Don't forget to upgrade it!
  • There are a few recipes and cookies for vendors that aren't always around in the game - such as Xur - so masterworking and getting every Triumph will take a bit of patience.
  • As before, Burnt Edge Transit is the cookie you receive when you combine 'wrong' ingredients. If it's anything like previous years, you need to do this before you complete every recipe, as when you masterwork the oven, you cannot then make a Burnt Edge Transit.
Booker, catch!
  • As with every seasonal event, there are a series of time-limited Triumphs to unlock before it concludes. The vast majority of these involving creating one of each recipe type and handing it over to the respective vendor.
  • Essence of Dawning drops from pretty much every activity in the game. However, if you want a farming method, the following video from Part Time Guardian recommends completing Legend Lost Sectors. These reward 15-17 Dawning Essence per run. You could do it solo, in hopes of a sweet new exotic, but running with a fireteam is much, much faster, as demonstrated in this video from Part Time Guardian.
  • If you plan to do everything in The Dawning and are not sure where to start with the many recipes, we recommend just playing the game as you normally would, and seeing what ingredients arrive in your lap. For example, completing Bounties for other events - such as Gambit - will naturally force you to use a variety of elements and weapons, and have you face a variety of adversaries naturally. Then, you can work out the things you then need to source to complete the remaining Triumphs.

Enjoy the holiday event!

