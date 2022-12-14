Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022 recipes list, all holiday cookie recipes and Dawning ingredients

Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022 recipes list, all holiday cookie recipes and Dawning ingredientsHow to make festive treats old and new in the Destiny 2's holiday event.
Destiny 2's The Dawning sees the return of the game's annual holiday event.
As with previous years, it centres around oven cookie recipes, each requiring ingredients before you can cook them - all of which are generated by killing different things with specific methods.
Creating different recipes is all part of several questlines, including the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, which can help you upgrade your oven.
Note that The Dawning runs between December 13th, 2022 to January 3rd, 2023 - starting and ending at the usual weekly reset time.
Destiny The Dawning 2022 recipes list
Here's how to make every oven cookie recipe in Destiny 2's The Dawning event, including 2022's new addition, the Lucent Crunch from Fynch:
|Dawning 2022 Oven Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Recipient
|Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
|Chitin Powder
|Finishing Touch
|Eris Morn, Moon
|Bittersweet Biscotti
|Dark Ether Cane
|Balanced Flavours
|Crow, Tangled Shore
|Blueberry Crumblers
|Ether Cane
|Bullet Spray
|Shaw Han, Cosmodrome
|Bright-Dusted Snowballs
|Chitin Powder
|Multifaceted Flavours
|Tess Everis, The Tower
|Chocolate Ship Cookies
|Cabal Oil
|Null Taste
|Amanda Holliday, Tower
|Classic Butter Cookie
|Taken Butter
|Superb Texture
|Eva, The Tower
|Dark Chocolate Motes
|Taken Butter
|Null Taste
|The Drifter, Tower
|Eliksni Birdseed
|Ether Cane
|Personal Touch
|Hawthorne (Louis), Tower
|Etheric Coldsnaps
|Chitin Powder
|Electric Flavour
|Variks, Europa
|Gentleman's Shortbread
|Ether Cane
|Perfect Taste
|Devrim Kay, EDZ
|Gjallardoodles
|Ether Cane
|Delicious Explosion
|Zavala, Tower
|Hot Crossfire Buns
|Ether Cane
|Balanced Flavours
|Ada-1, Tower Annex
|Ill-Fortune Cookies
|Dark Ether Cane
|Impossible Heat
|Petra Venj, Dreaming City
|Infinite Forest Cake
|Vex Milk
|Impossible Heat
|Failsafe, Nessus
|Lavender Ribbon Cookies
|Vex Milk
|Personal Touch
|Saint-14, Mercury
|Lucent Crunch (new)
|Chitin Crunch
|Perfect Taste
|Fynch, Savathun's Throne World
|Starwort Thins
|Dark Ether Cane
|Dark Frosting
|Exo Strange, Europa
|Strange Cookies
|Taken Butter
|Electric Flavour
|Xur (location changes weekly)
|Telemetry Tapioca
|Vex Milk
|Bullet Spray
|Banshee-44 (Gunsmith), Tower
|Traveler Donut Holes
|Cabal Oil
|Flash of Inspiration
|Ikora Rey, Tower
|Vanilla Blades
|Cabal Oil
|Sharp Flavour
|Shaxx, Tower
As well as the above, here are recipes for legacy vendors who are no longer in Destiny, in case they are useful:
|Legacy Oven Recipe
|Ingredient 1
|Ingredient 2
|Recipient
|Alkane Dragee Cookies
|Chitin Powder
|Bullet Spray
|Sloane, Titan
|Ascendant Apple Tart (new)
|Taken Butter
|Sharp Flavour
|Queen Mara Sov, H.E.L.M.
|Burnt Edge Transit
|Any combo not listed...
|such as Chitin Powder and Perfect Taste
|Rahool, Tower
|Candy Dead Ghosts
|Dark Ether Cane
|Flash of Inspiration
|Spider, Tangled Shore
|Fractal Rolls
|Vex Milk
|Pinch of Light
|Vance, Mercury
|Fried Sha-dough
|Dark Ether Cane
|Superb Texture
|Visage of Calus, Tribute Hall
|Hackberry Tart
|Cabal Oil
|Multifaceted Flavours
|Benedict 99-40, Tower
|Hot Crossfire Buns
|Ether Cane
|Balanced Flavours
|Ada-1, Tower
|Javelin Mooncake
|Chitin Powder
|Sharp Flavor
|Ana Bray, Mars
|Radiolarian Pudding
|Vex Milk
|Electric Flavour
|Asher Mir, Io
|Thousand-Layer Cookie
|Taken Butter
|Delicious Explosion
|Riven, Last Wish raid
Destiny The Dawning 2022 ingredients list
To craft the above Holiday Oven recipes, you need to source Dawning Ingredients. These are dropped from performing different types of kills.
|Dawning 2022 ingredient
|Source
|Balanced Flavours
|Scout, Sniper, Pulse or Bow kills
|Bullet Spray
|Automatic kills
|Cabal Oil
|Cabal kills
|Chitin Powder
|Hive kills
|Dark Ether Cane
|Scorn kills
|Delicious Explosion
|Explosive kills
|Dark Frosting
|Stasis kills
|Electric Flavour
|Arc kills
|Ether Cane
|Fallen kills
|Finishing Touch
|Finisher kills
|Flash of Inspiration
|Generating Orbs of Light
|Impossible Heat
|Solar kills
|Multifaceted Flavours
|Multi-kills
|Null Taste
|Void kills
|Perfect Taste
|Precision kills
|Personal Touch
|Melee kills
|Sharp Flavour
|Sword hills
|Superb Texture
|Super kills
|Taken Butter
|Taken kills
|Vex Milk
|Vex kills
You then need to get a third ingredient - 15 Essence of Dawning - to craft the recipe.
You earn Essence of Dawning from completing activities and Bounties from Eva. If you're looking for a fast method to get these, then continue on to the penultimate bullet point in the following section...
Everything else you need to know about Destiny's The Dawning event
All the above tables is pretty much everything you need to know about this year's event. However, here's some additional tidbits that might help:
- The main objective in 2022 (besides spreading holiday cheer) is to complete the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, and check off the objectives in the Dawning Event Card.
- A secondary objective is when you bake one of every recipe, the Dawning oven will be masterworked - making future recipes cheaper to bake.
- It's worth equipping the Dawning ship, the Starfarer 7M, for additional Dawning Spirit during the event. If you played last few years chances are you already have it - otherwise, go to the third page of Eva's list to get one. Don't forget to upgrade it!
- There are a few recipes and cookies for vendors that aren't always around in the game - such as Xur - so masterworking and getting every Triumph will take a bit of patience.
- As before, Burnt Edge Transit is the cookie you receive when you combine 'wrong' ingredients. If it's anything like previous years, you need to do this before you complete every recipe, as when you masterwork the oven, you cannot then make a Burnt Edge Transit.
- As with every seasonal event, there are a series of time-limited Triumphs to unlock before it concludes. The vast majority of these involving creating one of each recipe type and handing it over to the respective vendor.
- Essence of Dawning drops from pretty much every activity in the game. However, if you want a farming method, the following video from Part Time Guardian recommends completing Legend Lost Sectors. These reward 15-17 Dawning Essence per run. You could do it solo, in hopes of a sweet new exotic, but running with a fireteam is much, much faster, as demonstrated in this video from Part Time Guardian.
- If you plan to do everything in The Dawning and are not sure where to start with the many recipes, we recommend just playing the game as you normally would, and seeing what ingredients arrive in your lap. For example, completing Bounties for other events - such as Gambit - will naturally force you to use a variety of elements and weapons, and have you face a variety of adversaries naturally. Then, you can work out the things you then need to source to complete the remaining Triumphs.
Enjoy the holiday event!