Destiny 2 The Dawning 2022 recipes list, all holiday cookie recipes and Dawning ingredients

Destiny 2's The Dawning sees the return of the game's annual holiday event.

As with previous years, it centres around oven cookie recipes, each requiring ingredients before you can cook them - all of which are generated by killing different things with specific methods.

Creating different recipes is all part of several questlines, including the Cookie Delivery Helper quest, which can help you upgrade your oven.

Note that The Dawning runs between December 13th, 2022 to January 3rd, 2023 - starting and ending at the usual weekly reset time.

Destiny The Dawning 2022 recipes list Here's how to make every oven cookie recipe in Destiny 2's The Dawning event, including 2022's new addition, the Lucent Crunch from Fynch: Dawning 2022 Oven Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Recipient Ascendant Oatmeal Raisin Cookies Chitin Powder Finishing Touch Eris Morn, Moon Bittersweet Biscotti Dark Ether Cane Balanced Flavours Crow, Tangled Shore Blueberry Crumblers Ether Cane Bullet Spray Shaw Han, Cosmodrome Bright-Dusted Snowballs Chitin Powder Multifaceted Flavours Tess Everis, The Tower Chocolate Ship Cookies Cabal Oil Null Taste Amanda Holliday, Tower Classic Butter Cookie Taken Butter Superb Texture Eva, The Tower Dark Chocolate Motes Taken Butter Null Taste The Drifter, Tower Eliksni Birdseed Ether Cane Personal Touch Hawthorne (Louis), Tower Etheric Coldsnaps Chitin Powder Electric Flavour Variks, Europa Gentleman's Shortbread Ether Cane Perfect Taste Devrim Kay, EDZ Gjallardoodles Ether Cane Delicious Explosion Zavala, Tower Hot Crossfire Buns Ether Cane Balanced Flavours Ada-1, Tower Annex Ill-Fortune Cookies Dark Ether Cane Impossible Heat Petra Venj, Dreaming City Infinite Forest Cake Vex Milk Impossible Heat Failsafe, Nessus Lavender Ribbon Cookies Vex Milk Personal Touch Saint-14, Mercury Lucent Crunch (new) Chitin Crunch Perfect Taste Fynch, Savathun's Throne World Starwort Thins Dark Ether Cane Dark Frosting Exo Strange, Europa Strange Cookies Taken Butter Electric Flavour Xur (location changes weekly) Telemetry Tapioca Vex Milk Bullet Spray Banshee-44 (Gunsmith), Tower Traveler Donut Holes Cabal Oil Flash of Inspiration Ikora Rey, Tower Vanilla Blades Cabal Oil Sharp Flavour Shaxx, Tower As well as the above, here are recipes for legacy vendors who are no longer in Destiny, in case they are useful: Legacy Oven Recipe Ingredient 1 Ingredient 2 Recipient Alkane Dragee Cookies Chitin Powder Bullet Spray Sloane, Titan Ascendant Apple Tart (new) Taken Butter Sharp Flavour Queen Mara Sov, H.E.L.M. Burnt Edge Transit Any combo not listed... such as Chitin Powder and Perfect Taste Rahool, Tower Candy Dead Ghosts Dark Ether Cane Flash of Inspiration Spider, Tangled Shore Fractal Rolls Vex Milk Pinch of Light Vance, Mercury Fried Sha-dough Dark Ether Cane Superb Texture Visage of Calus, Tribute Hall Hackberry Tart Cabal Oil Multifaceted Flavours Benedict 99-40, Tower Hot Crossfire Buns Ether Cane Balanced Flavours Ada-1, Tower Javelin Mooncake Chitin Powder Sharp Flavor Ana Bray, Mars Radiolarian Pudding Vex Milk Electric Flavour Asher Mir, Io Thousand-Layer Cookie Taken Butter Delicious Explosion Riven, Last Wish raid