Destiny 2 Austringer god roll and drop location

Austringer is a legendary hand cannon from Destiny 2 that returned with Season of the Haunted.

It's best known as being one of the most effective competitive or PvP (Player versus Player) weapons in Destiny 2, and is exceptional in skilled hands.

This page will detail how to get Austringer, and which Austringer god rolls you should pursue to become a master gunfighter.

On this page:

