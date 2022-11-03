Destiny 2 Austringer god roll and drop location

Destiny 2 Austringer god roll and drop locationLong live the king of hand cannons.
Austringer is a legendary hand cannon from Destiny 2 that returned with Season of the Haunted.
It's best known as being one of the most effective competitive or PvP (Player versus Player) weapons in Destiny 2, and is exceptional in skilled hands.
This page will detail how to get Austringer, and which Austringer god rolls you should pursue to become a master gunfighter.
On this page:
How to get Austringer in Destiny 2
Austringer is one of the Opulent weapons, and can only be acquired through the Leviathan, focusing Umbral Engrams at the Crown of Sorrow, and crafting.
Aboard the Leviathan there are a few ways to get your hands on Austringer. Nightmare Containment is a public event, and once completed, you can cash in 500 Vestiges of Dread at the Nightmare Harvester for a chance at an Austringer.
Opulent Chests located around the Leviathan can contain Austringer as well. First you will need to gather an Opulent Key, then locate which of the Opulent Chests it opens. There are no guarantees what will drop from the chest, but Austringer is part of its loot pool.
At the Crown of Sorrow - aboard the H.E.L.M - you can gain the ability to focus Umbral Engrams in exchange for Opulent Energy. This requires leveling up the Crown of Sorrow, but eventually you can specify the exact weapon you would like to receive, making this effective for farming.
Finally, there is crafting. You will need to unlock the pattern by first completing five deep sight resonance Austringers, but doing so allows you to create the gun anytime, provided you have the materials.
From there, as you increase its level, you can pick and choose which which perks to equip, allowing you to purposefully create your god roll, rather than rely on random chance.
Festival of the Lost 2022 has arrived! With it comes the arrival of the Mechabre. Elsewhere in Season of Plunder we have the Sails of the Shipstealer quest, Treasure Coordinates and Map Fragments, Cryptic Quatrains and weapons such as the Quicksilver Storm and Taipan 4FR. Meanwhile, there's the arrival of King's Fall and King's Fall challenges, plus weapons including Doom of Chelchis and Touch of Malice. For The Witch Queen, learn how to get Exotics including Dead Messenger and Parasite.
Austringer god roll recommendation in Destiny 2
Austringer possesses the To Excess origin trait. With it, kills while your super meter is full grant a temporary boost to your strength and discipline stats.
The optimal set of perks, or 'god roll' of Austringer take advantage of the hand cannons natural stopping power, and emphasis taking the initiative with fast, snappy shots to start encounters.
Here is our recommended Austringer roll in Destiny 2:
- Smallbore
- High-Caliber Rounds
- Snapshot Sights
- Opening Shot/Frenzy
Smallbore has two incredibly important functions for a hand cannon. First, it increases the effective range of the weapon, allowing it to do full damage from further away. Second, it boosts stability, decreasing recoil to enable accurate follow-up shots.
Austringer hits hard by default. High-Caliber Rounds add more force to the shots. It doesn't increase damage, but it staggers many enemies in PvE (non-competitive modes) and causes more flinch in PvP, often leading to missed shots by your opponents. As an added bonus, this perk comes with a small range boost. Not too shabby.
Snapshot Sights has a simple function, it increases the aim-down-sights (ADS) speed, but the effect for Austringer is dramatic. Anytime you are out of hip-fire range, quickly transitioning to ADS lets you take accurate aim and fire faster. That gives you a clear advantage in PvP, and more control in PvE.
There are two great perk options, depending on your focus. For PvP, Opening Shot increases the accuracy and range of your first, tilting the odds in your favor significantly when you begin an exchange with an opposing Guardian. For PvE, Rampage bestows a buff to damage after a kill, stacking up to three times for substantial lethality.
As per usual, once you have your preferred roll, be sure to upgrade it to a Masterwork to give it a stat boost, ability to generate Orbs on multi-kills, and add the option of a kill tracker!