Clefairy 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Clefairy in Pokémon Go

The Fairy Pokémon Clefairy is in the moonlight this week, as part of the new Season of Light event happening in Pokémon Go.

While Clefairy Commotion isn't quite a traditional Spotlight Hour, there is a good amount of overlap in the Venn diagram of the two events. And, since this event is three hours long, it's the perfect time to catch a shiny Clefairy in Pokémon Go!

On top of that, Clefable is actually pretty decent in Great League and Ultra League in Pokémon Go, meaning that if you're still short on Candy XL, you should take this opportunity help bulk up this bulky Pokémon even further.

What is Clefairy Commotion?

Clefairy Commotion is, unsurprisingly, all about the Fairy Pokémon, Clefairy.

Clefairy Commotion is the first event in the new Season of Light. (Image credit: pokemongolive.com)

According to the official Pokémon Go website, 'This year’s harvest moon is inspiring a gathering of a certain Fairy-type Pokémon! Clefairy have been spotted gathering all over the world in preparation for the full moon - it seems that a special celebration is about to begin... We can’t wait to see what you can find by the light of the moon!'

Obviously, you're going to find a whole bunch of Clefairy by the light of the moon, though if there are any other special bonuses, they will be kept secret until the event. Those of you hoping for a sneak peek and don't care about spoilers will be able to watch it unfold on Reddit as Australia and New Zealand get the event first. Those of you who want to go in spoiler-free should probably avoid high-risk social media sites for the day.

Last, but not least, a fun bit of trivia: this 6pm to 9pm local time bracket is a new one in Pokémon Go, and is likely to be a one-off, since Niantic generally isn't keen on encouraging players to walk around after dark!

Clefairy 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This event is a great opportunity to catch a Clefairy with perfect IV stats.

The word ‘Perfect’ means two things in Pokémon Go, depending on how you plan to use a given Pokémon. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calcuated using three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is generally only ever the best version of itself in the Master League.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, but with a little research beforehand, you can quickly spot a perfect Clefairy based on the CP alone.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Clefairy:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 990 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum) - 1073 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Clefable good in PVP?

After a run of Spotlight Hours with bad PVP Pokémon, it's nice to get an event featuring something that's usable. No matter which league you're looking at, Clefable runs Charm, Moonblast and Meteor Mash as a second charged move.

This combination of double fairy with a steel-type coverage can apply a lot of pressure, as Charm is easily one of the best fast moves in the game. However, with two relatively slow charged moves, Clefable doesn't exactly apply a lot of shield pressure. It's also a fairly slow and inflexible Pokémon.

Its bulk makes it a great option in the Great League, and if you discount Shadow and Legendary Pokémon, it's a top-five pick for dairy types after Azumarill, Wigglytuff and Alolan Ninetails. That said, it does lose the bulky Azumarill in a fair match, along with Galarian Stunfisk, Trevenant, Swampert and Walrein, pulling in easy wins against Scrafty, Sableye, Mandibuzz and Medicham. Defence Deoxys is a closer match, though Clefable will generally win.

If you're looking for a 'perfect Great League IV' Clefable, you'll want a 0/13/15 Clefairy, which evolves and powers up to become a 1500CP Clefable at Level 23.5.

Ultra League is even more promising. Removing the legendary Tapu Fini from the mix, Clefable is third only to Alolan Ninetails and Florges in the fairy department. It still has the same wins and losses as in Great League, but picks up additional wins against Umbreon, Obstagoon and Giratina Altered. However, with Cresselia added to the mix, that's a potential threat you need to keep an eye out for.

A 'perfect Great League IV' Clefable for Ultra League starts with a a 0/15/13 Clefairy, which evolves and powers up to become a 2500CP Clefable at Level 49. This obviously requires a lot of Candy XL, which makes this event the perfect chance to get out there and get them.

As usual, if it's not a best of the best, pseudo-legendary Pokémon or higher, it isn't a consideration for Master League, and Clefable sadly just doesn't make the cut.

Is there a shiny Clefairy in Pokémon Go?

As with all original 150 Kanto Pokémon, there is a shiny Clefairy in Pokémon Go and has been for a long time!

The shiny form for Clefairy was released as part of the 2019 Valentine's Day event, along with its baby stage, Cleffa, and its evolved form, Clefable. If you catch one, you can evolve it into a shiny Clefable, and if you hatch one, it has the chance to be a shiny Cleffa.

Cleffa's evolution line. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Clefairy in the wild, but be aware that this is not a Community Day and shiny rates are not boosted, so the chances of catching one, let alone a perfect one, are very low. That said, each Clefairy you see has the potential to be shiny, so it’s purely a numbers game — tap each and every one of them and see what you get. Good luck finding the Clefairy you need!

What does shiny Clefairy look like?

As you can see, shiny Clefairy looks very disappoiting, with just the tips of the ears changing colour and the skin getting slightly lighter. The same can be said for shiny Cleffa and shiny Clefable.

Since it's impossible to catch a shiny Cleffa – they need to be hatched from 7km eggs – it's likely the only one in the family that most trainers are missing. You can see a shiny Cleffa go through its evolutions from the 7:51 mark in this YouTube video created by RaZzi on YouTube:

Other tips for Clefairy Commotion

Aside from trying to catch a shiny Clefairy in Pokémon Go, there are a couple of other good reasons to partake in this week's event:

If you're a newcomer, Clefairy Commotion is the perfect time to collect enough Clefairy candy to fully evolve this Pokémon, and get enough Candy XL (if you're level 40 or higher) for it to be competitive in Ultra League.

Thanks to Clefairy being a fairy-type, catching a bunch during this event will add progress to your fairy-type catch bonus medals.

Clefairy Commotion lasts for three hours - 6pm to 9pm (local time) - so you should have plenty of time to take part!