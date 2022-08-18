How to find and battle challengers in Pokémon Go

World Championship Challengers are special adversaries appearing throughout the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go.

Engaging these challengers in battle is essential to completing the Pokémon World Championship 2022 timed research quest in Pokémon Go.

To help you achieve this goal, you’ll learn how to find and battle World Championship Challengers below, along with everything we know about their team lineups.

On this page:

Catching Pheromosa at Go Fest Berlin 2022 in Pokémon Go.

How to battle a World Championship Challenger in Pokémon Go There are six unique World Championship Challengers appearing throughout the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go. Any and all battles against these challengers will count towards the Pokémon World Championship 2022 timed research quest, so it doesn’t matter if you keep encountering the same trainer. What makes the World Championship Challengers unique when compared to past challengers is how each one has a number of different Pokémon teams available to them. This means you can battle the Novice Challenger twice in a row, but, each time, find yourself facing a different selection of Pokémon. For this reason, we recommend choosing a selection of high levelled Pokémon with varied types for your team. This will increase your chances of winning the battle, especially since the challengers won’t use shields. Check out our best Pokémon page if you're in need of some ideas!