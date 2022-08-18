How to find and battle challengers in Pokémon Go

How to find and battle challengers in Pokémon GoTheir battle teams are inspired by the top Pokémon Go players!
World Championship Challengers are special adversaries appearing throughout the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go.
Engaging these challengers in battle is essential to completing the Pokémon World Championship 2022 timed research quest in Pokémon Go.
To help you achieve this goal, you’ll learn how to find and battle World Championship Challengers below, along with everything we know about their team lineups.
On this page:
What are the World Championship Challengers in Pokémon Go?
World Championship Challengers are trainers you can battle throughout the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go, which means they’ll be hanging around until Tuesday, 23rd August at 8pm (local time).
Defeating the World Championship Challengers is part of the Pokémon World Championship 2022 timed research quest, so take the time to battle them!
Like the Team Go Rocket Grunts and Rocket Leaders, the World Championship Challengers appear at certain PokéStops and will invite you to battle when you interact with said stop. PokéStops inhabited by a challenger will be wiggling, but lack the discolour of PokéStops invaded by Team Go Rocket.
The battle follows the typical trainer battle formula, with the expectation being that the World Championship Challengers don’t use shields. Thanks to this, they are quite easy to beat if you have a strong enough team.
After their defeat, you won’t receive a Pokémon encounter as a reward. Instead, the rewards take the form of stardust, Poké Balls and other items, like potions.
In our experience, the World Championship Challengers appear quite regularly at different PokéStops, so it shouldn’t take very long for you to find one.
How to battle a World Championship Challenger in Pokémon Go
There are six unique World Championship Challengers appearing throughout the Pokémon World Championship event in Pokémon Go.
Any and all battles against these challengers will count towards the Pokémon World Championship 2022 timed research quest, so it doesn’t matter if you keep encountering the same trainer.
What makes the World Championship Challengers unique when compared to past challengers is how each one has a number of different Pokémon teams available to them. This means you can battle the Novice Challenger twice in a row, but, each time, find yourself facing a different selection of Pokémon.
For this reason, we recommend choosing a selection of high levelled Pokémon with varied types for your team. This will increase your chances of winning the battle, especially since the challengers won’t use shields. Check out our best Pokémon page if you're in need of some ideas!
World Championship Challenger line-up list in Pokémon Go
At the time of writing, we don’t know all of the team possibilities for each World Championship Challenger. Yet, thanks to SilphScience on The Silph Road subreddit, we do know a number of the combinations which we’ve listed below:
Ambitious Challenger Teams
|First Pokémon
|Second Pokémon
|Third Pokémon
|Araquanid
|Registeel
|Talonflame
|Araquanid
|Registeel
|Sableye
|Obstagoon
|Nidoqueen
|Greedent
|Swampert
|Walrein
|Talonflame
Confident Challenger Teams
|First Pokémon
|Second Pokémon
|Third Pokémon
|Diggersby
|Walrein
|Cresselia
|Scrafty
|Nidoqueen
|Cresselia
|Swampert
|Mandibuzz
|Deoxys - Defence
|Walrein
|Mandibuzz
|Deoxys - Defence
Eager Challenger Teams
|First Pokémon
|Second Pokémon
|Third Pokémon
|Medicham
|Sableye
|Swampert
|Medicham
|Sableye
|Walrein
Eccentric Challenger Teams
|First Pokémon
|Second Pokémon
|Third Pokémon
|Sirfetch'd
|Walrein
|Talonflame
|Walrein
|Lickitung
|Registeel
Novice Challenger Teams
|First Pokémon
|Second Pokémon
|Third Pokémon
|Sableye
|Alolan Ninetales
|Obstagoon
|Trevenant
|Azumarill
|Galarian Stunfisk
Slick Challenger Teams
|First Pokémon
|Second Pokémon
|Third Pokémon
|Azumarill
|Medicham
|Registeel
|Azumarill
|Medicham
|Trevenant
|Walrein
|Sableye
|Trevenant
Good luck defeating the World Championship Challengers during the Pokémon World Championship event!