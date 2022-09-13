CD Projekt "fully committed" to developing the Cyberpunk IP

CD Projekt is "totally, fully committed" to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, despite Phantom Liberty confirmed as the game's only expansion.

Michał Nowakowski, CD Projekt's vice president of business development, confirmed the news during a recent earnings call (thanks IGN).

"We decided to develop one major expansion for Cyberpunk, which is going to take advantage of all the capabilities of the new-gen consoles," said Nowakowski. "Having said that, we're totally, fully committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, beyond this particular Cyberpunk expansion.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk 2077 Patch 1.6: Xbox Series S 60FPS Update Tested!

"We've put a lot of effort and time into building this franchise and we definitely want to continue to build upon what was built right now - with new stories, new experiences, new content, basically. Not just the video game format... In terms of expansions, there's just going to be one major expansion. However, there's going to be new stuff in the future."

The news comes just as the Netflix anime Edgerunners launches on the streaming platform, a key example of CD Projekt expanding Cyberpunk outside of gaming.

Cyberpunk: @edgerunners is finally out! ⚡



Watch the @CDPROJEKTRED x @trigger_inc anime set in the Cyberpunk 2077 universe and find out what happened to David Martinez – now on @Netflix! 🎬https://t.co/pEpPTSL1is pic.twitter.com/aJTNWV3CkU — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 13, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

It's unclear, however, if this means a sequel - or spin-off - to Cyberpunk 2077 is in the works, or if any unused content is put into novels or the like instead.

Phantom Liberty will be released on new-gen consoles only and is confirmed to star Keanu Reeves once again as Johnny Silverhand.

A new official modding tool, named REDmod, has also been released to allow modders to easily expand on the game.