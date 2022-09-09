CD Projekt introduces official modding tool for Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt has introduced a new free modding tool for Cyberpunk 2077 to make adding mods easier.

The REDmod tool is available to download from Steam and CD Projekt directly, which allows users to install and integrate mods into the game.

As CD Projekt explains, it's "a free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 which adds integrated support for installing and loading mods into the game and provides an official modding tool that will help you use, modify and create your own experiences in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, including custom sounds, animations, scripts, and more. It will be continuously updated alongside game patches to ensure compatibility."

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Teaser

Importantly, this new tool is still compatible with existing Cyberpunk 2077 mods.

"It makes adding and using new mods easier," reads the website. "The game still supports loading old mods from the archive folder, but please keep in mind that they will not appear in the REDmod menu. New, REDmod compatible mods should be added using the new mods folder for the best experience."

As NexusMods also confirms, old mods will still work without the tool, they just won't appear in the REDmod menu.

NexusMods has introduced a new "REDmod" tag accordingly, to differentiate compatible mods.

There are plenty of mods available for Cyberpunk 2077, from bug fixes to more substantial changes. One mod rebalances the entire game, while another changes Johnny Silverhand's look to match the original TTRPG.

It's clear that, with only one more expansion on the way, CD Projekt is officially opening the game to the modding community to continue support.