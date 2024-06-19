Among the diverse arsenal you have access to in Elden Ring, the best Strength weapons stand out because of their raw power.

Each weapon in Elden Ring has a distinct identity with its own stats, skills, and play style. Some of them have powerful abilities while others focus on directly attacking enemies as hard as possible.

For a more aggressive, slow, and plain play style, check this list of the best Strength weapons in Elden Ring to pick the right one for you.

Best Strength weapons in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is not short on Strength-centred weapons, since this is one of the basic stats that govern the damage output of a character. Most Strength weapons are characterized by their potential to cause lots of damage with a single blow and slow animations.

Strength weapons work perfectly with heavy armour sets because there is a high chance of you exchanging damage with enemies. These armours mitigate the damage taken while you keep hitting enemies in a dispute of who hits harder.

The weapons indicated in this list were selected based on a few aspects. First, they need to require Strength and scale with Strength as well. There are hybrid weapons in the list that require and scale with more than one stat, but, in these cases, Strength should be one of the most important stats. Next, how easy it is to get the weapon. Many players are just dipping their toes into Elden Ring and in this daunting game, whatever makes your life easier gains more points. Lastly, raw power. That is it. Now, to the list!

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Greatsword

We’re starting this list with the Greatsword, an iconic weapon in Elden Ring. This weapon is not in this list only because it’s based on the infamous huge weapon Guts from the Berserk manga wields, but because it has a huge damage potential, you can infuse different Ashes of War into it, and it scales primarily with Strength. The Greatsword with the Ash of War: Lion’s Claw is a powerhouse that can carry you until the end of the game.

One of the best parts about this weapon is that you don’t have to wait until you have reached further parts of the game to start using it. You might need to level up a little bit before you can properly swing it at enemies since it requires 31 Strength and 12 Dexterity. However, it’s easy to find the weapon. The Greatsword is in a chest in Caelid, a region that you can access from Limgrave in the first hours of the game. Just follow the road from where you came and, a little bit north of Caelem Ruins you find a carriage guarded by giant dogs. The Greatsword is in the chest at the back of the carriage. Just open it quickly and get this amazing sword for you.

Nightrider Glaive

A halberd is not what might come to your mind when you think about Strength-based weapons. Even so, the Nightrider Glaive is one of the best in the game. Scaling mostly with Strength and capable of reaching a S scaling if you infuse it with Heavy, the Nightrider Glaive is capable of massive damage for a weapon that only requires 26 Strength and 10 Dexterity. This weapon is capable of causing slash and pierce damage, making it more flexible when it comes to exploiting enemies’ weaknesses.

Acquiring this weapon is possible still in the early stages of the game. In Liurnia of the Lakes, once you have reached the East Raya Lucaria Gate, you can wait until the evening to look for the Night’s Cavalry field boss who patrols the road between the gate and Bellum Church. Defeat them to earn the Nightrider Glaive.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Giant-Crusher

Nothing like striking enemies with an enormous hammer made from a boulder to feel you’re playing with a Strength-centred weapon. With the Giant-Crusher, it’s possible to adopt the simple strategy of smashing whatever is in front of you and win every battle. This weapon has a great damage output and is capable of causing amazing posture damage. It scales only with Strength and starts with a C, while requiring a total of 60 Strength for you to use it. This is not only a potent hammer by itself but you can inside Ashes of War into it to make it even stronger.

You can find the Giant-Crusher after you have passed the Altus Plateau area and reached Leyndell. If you go south of the site of grace called Outer Wall Phantom Tree in the outskirts of the capital, you will find a carriage with the Giant-Crusher in a chest in the back.

Ruins Greatsword

Think about the combination of raw power and a unique skill. This sums up what the Ruins Greatsword is. This massive slab of stone that you swing pretending is a sword is capable of reaching amazing damage output as you level up. You might have to spend a few points on Intelligence to use it since it requires 50 Strength and 16 Intelligence. The Ruins Greatsword’s skill Wave of Destruction is a great ability to use in the game and steamroll enemies.

To get this weapon, you need to defeat theCrucible Knight and Misbegotten Warrior, two considerably difficult bosses depending on your level. You find them at the Redmane Castle, southeast of Caelid. You can only fight them before the Radahn Festival begins, or after it ends, which involves defeating Scarscourge Radahn.

Image credit: FromSoftware/Eurogamer

Prelate’s Inferno Crozier

Swinging an impressive red colossal hammer and smacking enemies with it is probably the kind of experience you might be looking for. The Prelate’s Inferno Crozier offers exactly that. This hammer scales amazingly well with Strength and requires only 45 Strength and 8 Dexterity for you to use it. Although it has an interesting Ash of War, you can still infuse others into it to customize the weapon to work with your play style.

In case you want to add this colossal hammer to your arsenal, you need to first defeat the Fire Prelate, an enemy who you find in Fort Laiedd, a location on the western side of Mt. Gelmir. Since this is a late-game area, don’t underestimate this foe when looking for their weapon.

