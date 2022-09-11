Assassin's Creed Valhalla's final DLC, The Last Chapter, will release later this year

The talk right now may be all about Assassin's Creed Mirage, but it's not quite all over for Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans – a final story expansion is coming later this year.

Subtitled The Last Chapter – because, of course, it's the last chapter – Valhalla's final expansion is expected to launch "in a few months time" and sees Eivor "say goodbye" to their people and set forth for "distant shores and new adventures".

Assassin's Creed Valhalla The Last Chapter Expansion Trailer.

The free quest arc will "nicely tie up some of the storylines established throughout the game" and see Eivor reunite with some key characters... "including some influential historical ones", according to Ubisoft.

Whilst no formal release date was given, the video description says The Last Chapter is coming in 2022, so we shouldn't have too long to wait.

For more about what came out of last night's Ubisoft Forward, check out Ubisoft talks Assassin's Creed Mirage, from Valhalla expansion to standalone franchise celebration.

If you're catching up on the night's announcements, the evening was dominated by teases for two blockbuster Assassin's Creed projects now in development. Codename Red will be set in feudal Japan, while Codename Hexe looks to be inspired by European witchcraft.

Ubisoft also saw fit to confirm a couple of mobile game projects, including one set in China.

Of course, before all of that, there's still next year's Assassin's Creed Mirage to look forward to, too.