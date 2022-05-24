Assassin's Creed Valhalla update adds new building to your settlement

This month's Assassin's Creed Valhalla update adds a fresh area to your Ravensthorpe settlement, tied into a neat new gameplay feature: gear loadouts.

Constructing the new armory hut will let you show off up to five loadouts and easily swap between them via the game's main menu, so you can build gear for specific situations and shuffle amongst them on the fly.

It's a handy feature which was also added post-launch to Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Valhalla's predecessor, and no doubt will also encourage a few people to go splash out further on some of this game's flashier cosmetic armour sets. Here's how it looks:

A look at Assassin's Creed Valhalla's latest patch.

The update - version 1.5.2 if you're counting - is available now on all platforms and weighs in at around 1.5GB on PlayStation, or just over 7GB on PC and Xbox.

Also included are a few more rewards for the game's repeatable River Raids mode, such as new weapons and customisation options (is that a new hairdo I see?). Finally, dozens more bugs have been squashed.

Valhalla shows no signs of slowing down its addition of free updates, following the arrival of more Mastery Quest challenge maps last month.

There's also now the temptation of Assassin's Creed Origins to return to - coming to Xbox Game Pass and likely at 60fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S via a fresh update.