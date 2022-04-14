Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second year of free content continues very soon

The second year of free Assassin's Creed Valhalla content looks set to continue very shortly, as details of a fresh set of Mastery Challenges have popped up online.

PlayStation Trophy data for this new addition has been detailed in a new video from Access the Animus, which suggests based on prior release timings we should see the new content go live within the next couple of weeks.

Dubbed "Mastery Challenge: The Reckoning (Part 2)" this is expected to add fresh combat challenge maps to rinse and repeat for high scores, and hopefully some closure to what the mode's vendor Hildiran is really up to.

I had fun with the first set of Mastery Challenges, which tasked you with clearing a set of bespoke combat maps via skillful weapon wielding and also stealth. (Some of the challenge score requirements were a little high, though.) The best bit of them was the storyline involving Hildiran, who takes up residence in Ravensthorpe for mysterious reasons.

Intriguingly, we got a little more detail on Hildiran's backstory as part of Valhalla's more recent free addition, Tombs of the Fallen. Fans expect a few more of these puzzle dungeon locations in a subsequent update, too.

Valhalla's second year of free content began at the end of 2021 with the addition of its fun and generous Assassin's Creed Odyssey crossover DLC - that's well worth a look.

Most recent of all, of course, was Valhalla's big paid expansion for 2022 - the meaty, mythological Dawn of Ragnarök. I dubbed it "a generous new course for Valhalla's already enormous feast - but one which earns its place at the table" in Eurogamer's Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök review.

For more on what to expect next, here's that Access the Animus video: