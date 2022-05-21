Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will join Xbox Game Pass next month

Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition are set to arrive on Xbox Game Pass next month.

Although Microsoft had already teased that the new arrivals were on the way they had not been formally dated. However, our friends at VGC report that the dates were confirmed by way of Game Pass' "coming soon" section on the Microsoft Store, as viewed on Microsoft consoles.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will join the Xbox Game Pass library on 1st June, whilst Assassin's Creed Origins will reportedly arrive a week later on 7th June. On 21st June, Shadowrun Returns will also be added.

Perhaps not coincidentally, Assassin's Creed Origins looks set to receive a 60fps update for current-gen consoles in the near future.

Ahead of official confirmation by Ubisoft, the details of its impending arrival on PlayStation 5 were scooped up by PlayStationSize, a Twitter account which regularly crawls behind the scenes of the PlayStation Store. Patch notes for the update include an option to enable a "higher framerate" on PS5, and a "franchise menu". The update is expected to launch next week.

As Tom reminded us at the time, Ubisoft previously added a 60fps option to Origins sequel Odyssey, the series' brilliant entry set in Ancient Greece. Similarly, Odyssey now boasts a "franchise menu" which shows off and recommends various other recent Assassin's Creed games, such as its most recent instalment, Valhalla.