If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Here's Amazon Prime Gaming's September line-up

Assassin's Creed Origins! Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor!
Liv Ngan avatar
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Published on
Prime Gaming September 2022

Amazon has just announced its September line-up for Prime Gaming members.

September's games are: Assassin's Creed Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, Football Manager 2022, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast, and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition.

Amazon has additionally teamed up with Ubisoft to offer more in-game content for Ubisoft titles, including Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: Gamescom Opening Night Live special

If you're yet to play it, Assassin's Creed Oranges is the excellent Egypt-set entry into its historical stabathon series. Meanwhile, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor arrives just in time for the premiere of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series on 2nd September.

Prime Gaming will also have exclusive in-game content for Destiny 2, Valorant, Call of Duty, New World, Two Point Hospital, Apex Legends, FIFA 22, and more for members to claim.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Liv Ngan avatar

Liv Ngan

Contributor

Liv is Eurogamer's work experience reporter. When not playing games, she's trying to bring cats to her yard and be meme literate.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch