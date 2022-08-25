Here's Amazon Prime Gaming's September line-up

Here's Amazon Prime Gaming's September line-upAssassin's Creed Origins! Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor!
Amazon has just announced its September line-up for Prime Gaming members.
September's games are: Assassin's Creed Origins, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, Football Manager 2022, The Dig, Defend the Rook, We. The Revolution, Castle on the Coast, and Word of the Law: Death Mask Collector's Edition.
Amazon has additionally teamed up with Ubisoft to offer more in-game content for Ubisoft titles, including Skull and Bones, Rainbow Six Siege and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
If you're yet to play it, Assassin's Creed Oranges is the excellent Egypt-set entry into its historical stabathon series. Meanwhile, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor arrives just in time for the premiere of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series on 2nd September.
Prime Gaming will also have exclusive in-game content for Destiny 2, Valorant, Call of Duty, New World, Two Point Hospital, Apex Legends, FIFA 22, and more for members to claim.
