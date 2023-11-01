All Alan Wake 2 Words of Power locations

Words of Power are useful collectibles for Alan in Alan Wake 2, as they provide points that you can use to improve the writer's exploration and combat abilities.

To help you fight back the Taken as Alan, we've detailed all Words of Power locations in Alan Wake 2 below, which includes Street, Subway, Oceanview Hotel, and Poet's Cinema Words of Power locations.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power explained

There are 27 Words of Power in Alan Wake 2, and they are only available to Alan while playing through his 'Initiation' chapters. So you don't have to be on the hunt for Words of Power while playing as Saga. She collects Cult Stashes, Lunch Boxes, and Nursery Rhyme dolls to help her out instead.

Each Word of Power is represented by a spiral of yellow words that look like graffiti, and you need to shine your flashlight near the centre of each of these yellow spirals to collect a Word of Power point.

These Words of Power points come in seven different types:

Fix - Health upgrades (five points to find)

Gun - Weapon upgrades (four points to find)

War - Weapon upgrades (four points to find)

Stuff - Exploration and item management upgrades (two points to find)

Aid - Item upgrades (three points to find)

Action - Combat and stealth upgrades (four points to find)

Lamp - Flashlight upgrades (five points to find)

Basically, these word types are different branches of Skill Trees, and each Skill Tree has multiple perks that you can spend your points on. Each of these perks then have three different levels, with each level increasing the perk's effect further - except Words of Stuff, which are one-time unlocks.

One important thing to keep in mind about Words of Power is that there aren't enough words to upgrade every perk. For example, if you dump all of your points into upgrading Alan's revolver to the max, you might not be able to upgrade your Shotgun or Flare perks at all.

This might change when New Game Plus or the DLC is introduced, but even if it does, you still won't be able to unlock every perk during one base game playthrough.

In the same order you come across them while playing through the story, here's all Words of Power locations in Alan Wake 2:

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 1

Area: Street.

Location: End of Alley area.

Word Type: Fix.

Head through the small opening at the back of the Alley area in the northwestern corner of the Street map to find this word above the door at the end.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 2

Area: Street.

Location: South of northeastern Break Room.

Word Type: Lamp.

To get this Lamp Word of Power, you first need to get a Light Source for your Angel lamp from the end of the Alley area on the west side of Caldera St. This is the same area you get the flashlight and revolver.

When you have a Light Source, use it on the flickering lamp to the right of Caldera St. Station and follow the path all the way to the Break Room, then go across the small bridge south of it and look right. You'll see an arrow pointing to this Word of Power under an air conditioning unit. Aim your flashlight near the middle to pick up this Lamp Word of Power.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 3

Area: Street.

Location: Up the ladder south of Tim Breaker.

Word Type: War.

Keep following the path past the Break Room and Tim Breaker's location until you come to a fenced area containing a Light Source in a taxi. Climb the ladder in the middle of this area and follow the path to a row of air conditioning units. This War Word of Power is on the ground between the second and third units.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 4

Area: Street.

Location: Fenced area south of Tim Breaker.

Word Type: Gun.

You can find this Gun Word of power up on the wall behind the taxi / police car in the fenced area south of Tim Breaker's location.

We recommend getting this Word of Power while the light source is in the taxi, as there are a lot of enemies right beside the Word of Power's location if you take the taxi's light and change it to a police car.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 5

Area: Street.

Location: Under train tracks on Caldera St.

Word Type: Action.

This one's a little tricky to spot, but you can find this Word of Power by looking up while under the train tracks on Caldera Street, in the southeastern area of the Street map. Watch out for enemies while you're here though, as they appear whether your Angel Lamp has a Light Source or not.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 6

Area: Street.

Location: Talk Show Studio entrance on Wheeler St.

Word Type: Fix.

Go to the main entrance to the Talk Show Studio on Wheeler St and look right to find this Word of Power behind a cluster of bins, under an Alex Casey poster.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 7

Area: Subway.

Location: Behind a train car in the Main Tunnel.

Word Type: Aid.

This Aid Word of Power is located just south of the Break Room in the Main Tunnel area of the Subway map. However, you need to get your first Echo and change the Caldera Station scene to 'Missing FBI Agent' on the Plot Board to access this area.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 8

Area: Subway.

Location: In room my northwestern Light Source.

Word Type: Lamp.

You can access this Word of Power's location once you change the Collapsed Tunnel scene to 'Missing FBI Agent'. Once you do that, go through the door on the Light Source's right-hand side. The room nearby contains this Lamp Word of Power on its eastern wall.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 9

Area: Subway.

Location: North of Derailed Train scene.

Word Type: War.

After climbing up the ladder out of the Break Room and into the Derailed Train scene, turn around and go under the construction work, then look up at the ceiling to find this word.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 10

Area: Subway.

Location: Below ladder at Abandoned Station.

Word Type: Action.

Once you crawl through the derailed train you will come to a small room with a ladder leading down. Climb down the ladder and go to the nook behind it, then shoot the white panel on the western wall to reveal this Word of Power.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 11

Area: Subway.

Location: Ticket gate room in Abandoned Station.

Word Type: Fix.

You will find a ticket gate room containing this Fix Word of Power on the western wall after you climb the ladder down from the Derailed Train scene, but be careful as there are lots of enemies in this room. Thankfully, you can use your flashlight on the side with no enemies to collect the word and avoid getting hurt.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 12

Area: Subway.

Location: Shrine St. Station wall.

Word Type: Lamp.

Look at the wall on the left after you solve the light puzzle at the entrance to Shrine St. Station and go through to the main station. Specifically, this Lamp Word of Power is on the southern wall, just above the outline of a shadow person.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 13

Area: Subway.

Location: Shrine St. Station train car.

Word Type: Gun.

After collecting the previous Word of Power, take a right and go through the train car. When you exit the train, look left to find this Gun Word of Power on the side of the next train car over.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 14

Area: Subway.

Location: Small room in Shrine St. Station.

Word Type: Action.

After you find the Summoning Ritual Echo, use it to gain access to the northern part of Shrine St. Station, then go through the door by the train car to find this Action Word of Power on the wall opposite the door.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 15

Area: Subway.

Location: Outside middle Break Room.

Word Type: Fix.

This Subway Break Room is accessed by climbing the stairs in the northern room of Shrine St. Station. Look right after exiting the Break Room to see this Word of Power on the wall beside a Night Springs poster.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 16

Area: Subway.

Location: Train car in Caldera Station scene.

Word Type: Gun.

Go to the back of the Caldera Station scene's eastern path to find this Word of Power printed on the front of a train car.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 17

Area: Street.

Location: North end of Ocean Avenue.

Word Type: Aid.

We were able to access this Word of Power while starting our journey to the Oceanview Hotel. It's printed high up on a wall in the northern end of Ocean Avenue, near a phone box.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 18

Area: Street.

Location: Rooftop south of Alley Break Room.

Word Type: Aid.

This Word of Power is located on the rooftop right before the Break Room on the path to the Oceanview Hotel. Go to the rooftop's southeastern corner to spot this word beside an air vent under an Alex Casey billboard.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 19

Area: Street.

Location: Alley rooftops east of Break Room.

Word Type: Lamp.

This Word of Power is on the path to the Oceanview Hotel. Follow the path until you get to the Break Room, then climb the two nearby ladders and look northeast at the water tower to find this word printed on it.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 20

Area: Street.

Location: Alley rooftops west of Break Room.

Word Type: Gun.

From the previous location, turn left and go down the staircase, then take a right and duck below the stairs to find this Gun Word of Power printed underneath the staircase you just came down.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 21

Area: Oceanview Hotel.

Location: Ballroom.

Word Type: Stuff.

The Ballroom is on the second floor of the Oceanview Hotel, and when you get there, you will find this Stuff Word of Power on the ceiling above the bar.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 22

Area: Oceanview Hotel.

Location: Room 224 bathroom.

Word Type: War.

Go to the area with construction tools inside Room 224 of the Oceanview Hotel and then shoot the white planks behind the yellow object at the back. Then, crawl under the yellow object into the bathroom, where you will find the Word of Power printed on the wall.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 23

Area: Oceanview Hotel.

Location: Second Floor Hallway.

Word Type: War.

You can see this Word of Power while looking up at the staircase through a gap above the western blocked door while in the middle of the second floor.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 24

Area: Poet's Cinema.

Location: Corridor behind the toilets.

Word Type: Action.

Go into the toilet area to the left as you enter Poet's Cinema, then follow the narrow corridor at the back of it to the end and look up to get this Word of Power.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 25

Area: Poet's Cinema.

Location: Lobby.

Word Type: Fix.

When you reach Poet's Cinema as part of Alan's story, go up the stairs on the right and look at the wall beside the stairs to find this Fix Word of Power beside an Alex Casey poster.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 26

Area: Poet's Cinema.

Location: Rooftop.

Word Type: Lamp.

While investigating the Echo of the man that fell in the 'Out in the Night' scene you will come across a locked Tim Breaker room on the rooftops. While looking at this locked door, turn around and look up at the water tower to spot this Word of Power printed on it.

Alan Wake 2 Words of Power location 27

Area: Poet's Cinema.

Location: Rooftop Spotlights.

Word Type: Stuff.

From the ladder that takes you to the cinema's rooftops, take a right into the Spotlights area and go all the way to the back. Then, look to the wall on the southwestern side to see this Word of Power poking out on the building opposite.

Congratulations on finding all 27 Words of Power in Alan Wake 2!