Alan Wake 2's deliciously bizarre Night Springs DLC out this weekend, physical version finally due later this year

Alan Wake 2: Night Springs, the game's first slice of DLC, arrives in a matter of hours, on Saturday 8th June.

And, later this year, the main game will get a boxed version for the first time - after criticism of Remedy's previous decision to launch digital-only.

Remedy boss Sam Lake confirmed the news tonight on the Summer Game Fest 2024 stage, and explained what Night Springs had in store: a trio of 'What if' tales featuring familiar characters, allowing the Alan Wake development team to get even weirder than ever.

These three stories will star Alan Wake 2's biggest Alan Wake fan Rose the Wiatress, Alan Wake 2 actor Shawn Ashmore seemingly playing a version of the real-life actor Shawn Ashmore, and then Control star Jesse Faden, in a cool Remedy crossover.

A photo mode for Alan Wake 2 is also on the way tomorrow too. Keen for even more Alan? A second DLC slice is coming later this year.

As for the game's physical editions, you'll be able to choose from a $80 Deluxe Edition out on 22nd October with the game, "deluxe items", the expansion pass, and a digital code for Alan Wake Remastered. A fancier collector's edition will follow in November priced $200 and include physical collector's items includeing a working Angel Lamp replica.