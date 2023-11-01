All Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solutions and locations

Nursery Rhymes are puzzles for Saga to find in Alan Wake 2 that reward Charms when solved.

These Charms have a wide range of perks when equipped, from boosting healing effects, to increasing Saga's damage, and certain Charms can even save Saga from dying. To help you get these Charms as soon as possible, we've detailed all Nursery Rhyme puzzle solutions below, along with all Nursery Rhyme locations in Alan Wake 2. This includes locations and solutions for the Cauldron Lake, Watery, and Bright Falls areas.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhymes explained

There are 17 Nursery Rhymes in Alan Wake 2, and they are only available to Saga while playing through her 'Return' chapters. So you don't have to be on the hunt for rhyme locations while playing as Alan. He collects Words of Power to help him out instead.

Nursery Rhymes are found throughout the Cauldron Lake, Watery, and Bright Falls areas, and can be easily identified by the standing camera present at every rhyme location.

Except for the final Nursery Rhyme, all rhyme locations contain a riddle on a note, placed in the middle of chalk pictures drawn on the ground. To solve these riddles, you have to read through the nursery rhyme, then place the corresponding dolls on the correct pictures.

For example, if a riddle has a line about a mother in a boat, you would place the mother doll on the boat picture. However, if the riddle said the mother started at the boat, but ended up in a house, you might have to place the mother doll on the house picture instead.

Your reward for solving each of these tricky puzzles is a Charm, which Saga can attach to her bracelet to gain a unique perk. Charms have a wide range of perks that enhance Saga's survivability and combat prowess, but she can only equip three at a time. When you solve the final Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you're rewarded with a Charm expansion, so Saga can equip four Charms instead.

Every Charm except for the 'Coffee Mug' Charm is permanent, meaning its effects last until you manually unequip it from Saga's bracelet in her inventory. The Coffee Mug Charm saves Saga from dying once, then shatters. However, unlike the other Charms, there are multiple Coffee Mug Charms, so you can save Saga from dying a few times throughout a single playthrough.

Lastly, remember to pick up the dolls again after solving a Nursery Rhyme puzzle, as each doll is used to solve multiple rhymes.

In the same order you come across them while playing through the story, here's all Nursery Rhyme puzzle solutions and locations in Alan Wake 2:

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 1

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Bridge between Crow's Foot Hills and Witchfinder's Station.

Reward: Hammer Charm.

The first Nursery Rhyme puzzle Saga finds in Cauldron Lake is just across the bridge leading to Witchfinder's Station, in the northwestern area of the map. Be careful, as there might be a wolf lurking in this area.

The crow doll you need for this puzzle is located on the picnic table directly opposite the rhyme.

To solve this Nursery Rhyme puzzle you need to place this crow doll on the picture of the sun, as it is the 'one bird for light' mentioned in the riddle.

Once you've solved this puzzle, the Hammer Charm will appear on the same picnic table you got the crow doll from. When equipped, the Hammer Charm helps Saga's attacks stagger enemies more often.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 2

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Outside Witchfinder's Station.

Reward: Coffee Mug Charm.

The second Nursery Rhyme is located outside of the Witchfinder's Station building in the northwestern area of the Cauldron Lake map. To get here, you need to wait until the flooding goes away at the end of Saga's Chapter 2.

You need the wolf and hero dolls to solve this puzzle, which are located on the upper floor of the Witchfinder's Station building, near the playpen.

To solve this Witchfinder's Station Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the hero doll on the boat picture.

Place the wolf doll on the tree picture.

To get your reward, follow the dark wolf pawprints back up to the room with the playpen in the Witchfinder's Station building. Inside the pen is the Coffee Mug charm, which is a single-use Charm that saves Saga from dying.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 3

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Outside Private Cabin.

Reward: Kalevala Knights Charm.

This Nursery Rhyme is located just outside of the Private Cabin building in the northwestern area of the Cauldron Lake map. To get here, you need to wait until the flooding goes away at the end of Saga's Chapter 2, then duck under the low-hanging branch on the main path south of Witchfinder's Station.

You need the crow, wolf, and hero dolls to solve this puzzle. The wolf and hero dolls are located on the upper floor of the Witchfinder's Station building, near the playpen, and the crow doll is found on a picnic bench near the first Nursery Rhyme location.

To solve this Private Cabin Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the crow doll on the baby bird picture.

Place the wolf doll on the house picture.

Place the hero doll on the heart picture.

To get your reward, follow the dark wolf footprints to a small, smashed bird house near a body of water.

This Charm is the Kalevala Knights Charm, which increases Saga's Hand Flare duration and area of effect when equipped.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 4

Area: Watery.

Location: North of Downtown.

Reward: Coffee Mug Charm.

The fourth Nursery Rhyme is located on the path north of Watery's Downtown area, on the same cliff where an enemy throws hatchets at Saga.

You need the moose doll to solve this puzzle, which is right beside the rhyme setup. You should also pick up the deer doll, as it's needed to solve other rhymes.

To solve this Watery Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the moose doll on the tree picture.

To get your reward, backtrack until you see a statue of a moose drinking coffee - the Charm is by the statue's feet. This is the Coffee Mug Charm, which is a single-use Charm that saves Saga from dying.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 5

Area: Watery.

Location: Radio Tower.

Reward: Deer Charm.

The fifth Nursery Rhyme is located near the picnic tables at the Radio Tower in the northeastern area of Watery.

You need the deer doll to solve this puzzle, which is located by the previous Nursery Rhyme location, and to solve this Radio Tower Nursery Rhyme puzzle you have to:

Place the deer doll on the house picture.

To get your reward, go to the deer corpse near the Safe Haven's light. When equipped, the Deer Charm increases resilience against being staggered or interrupted.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 6

Area: Watery.

Location: Lighthouse.

Reward: Lighthouse Charm.

This Nursery Rhyme is located right beside the Lighthouse in the southern area of Watery, overlooking Downtown Watery.

You need the trickster and wise elder dolls to solve this puzzle, which are located on the Lighthouse's stairs. Pick up the mother doll as well, as it's needed for other rhymes.

To solve this Lighthouse Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the wise elder on the eye picture.

Place the trickster on the wave picture.

Once the flooding in Watery subsides near the end of Saga's Chapter 3, follow the dark trail to Watery's coastline in order to get the Lighthouse Charm, which increases the max amount of health Saga restores in Safe Havens when equipped.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 7

Area: Watery.

Location: Trailer Park.

Reward: Coffee World Token Charm.

This Trailer Park Nursery Rhyme is located at the end of the southern fishing pier in Watery's Trailer Park, but you need to wait until the flooding goes away near the end of Chapter 3 to access it.

You need the bear and wise elder dolls to solve this puzzle. The wise elder doll is located by the lighthouse steps, and the bear doll is on the fish washing station near the pier. You should also pick up the child doll on the pier's bench, as it's required to solve another rhyme.

To solve this Trailer Park Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the bear on the sweet picture.

Place the wise elder on the wave picture.

After solving the puzzle, turn around and follow the fish trail to the Coffee World Token Charm's location on top of the fish washing station, but beware of new enemies in the area.

The Coffee World Token Charm increases the quality and quantity of resources found.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 8

Area: Watery.

Location: Ranger Cabin.

Reward: FBC Charm.

Once the flooding in Watery goes away, you can go to the Ranger's Cabin in the northern area to find this Nursery Rhyme outside.

You need the bear and the maiden dolls to solve this puzzle. The bear is located on the fish washing station in the Trailer Pak, and the maiden is upstairs by the bed in the Ranger's Cabin. You should also pick up the monster doll beside the maiden, as it's needed to solve other rhyme puzzles.

To solve this Ranger's Cabin Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the bear on the heart picture.

Place the maiden on the tree picture.

After solving the puzzle, follow the black trail to the bed in the Ranger's Cabin to find the FBC Charm, which increases the damage dealt while undetected by enemies when equipped.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 9

Area: Watery.

Location: Latte Lagoon pier in Coffee World.

Reward: Mr Drippy Charm.

After the flooding in Watery goes away you can revisit Latte Lagoon in Coffee World, which is north of the Percolator ride, where you can now access this rhyme.

You need the trickster, deer, and moose dolls to solve this puzzle. The trickster is located on the Lighthouse stairs, and the deer and moose dolls are found by the Nursery Rhyme setup north of Downtown Watery.

To solve this Latte Lagoon Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the moose on the wave picture.

Place the deer on the boat picture.

Place the trickster on the jewellery picture.

After solving the puzzle, look to the right and you'll see a boat floating towards the pier. The Mr Drippy Charm is on this boat, and when equipped, it increases damage dealt when Saga is low on health.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 10

Area: Watery.

Location: Downtown trailer.

Reward: Coffee Mug Charm.

You can get to this rhyme location once you get the screwdriver from Coffee World as part of the story. Go back to Downtown Watery with the screwdriver, then use it on the locked trailer in the north to find this Nursery Rhyme in a small room to the left.

You need the maiden and trickster dolls to solve this puzzle. The trickster is located on the Lighthouse stairs, and the maiden is by the upstairs bed in the Ranger's Cabin .

To solve this Downtown trailer Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the maiden on the house picture.

Place the trickster on the jewellery picture.

After solving the puzzle, go outside and look at the mailbox to spot the Coffee Mug Charm inside, which is a single-use Charm that saves Saga from dying when equipped.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 11

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: North of Bunker Woods Break Room.

Reward: Coffee Mug Charm.

When you reach the Break Room in Bunker Woods, head north to find this Nursery Rhyme close to a campsite by the stream.

You need the child and mother dolls to solve this puzzle. The child doll is located on a bench by the pier in the Watery Trailer Park, and the mother doll is on the steps of the Lighthouse in Watery.

To solve this Bunker Woods Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the child on the tree picture.

Place the mother on the house picture.

After solving the puzzle, follow the dark trail littered with toys to find the Coffee Mug Charm, which is a single-use Charm that saves Saga from dying when equipped.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 12

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Ranger Station.

Reward: Coffee Mug Charm.

This rhyme is located inside Ranger Station, which is found in the southern area of Bunker Woods.

You need the monster and child dolls to solve this puzzle. The child doll is located on a bench by the pier in the Watery Trailer Park, and the monster doll is by the upstairs bed in Watery's Ranger Cabin.

To solve this Bunker Woods Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the child on the house picture.

Place the monster on the sweet picture.

After solving the puzzle, go upstairs and follow the dark footprints from the bathroom to a bed where you'll find the Coffee Mug Charm on top of it. This is a single-use Charm that saves Saga from dying when equipped.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 13

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Bunker Woods southeastern coast.

Reward: Valhalla Nursing Home Charm.

You can find this Nursery Rhyme on the southeastern coast of Bunker Woods, but only after the flooding goes away at the end of Saga's Chapter 4.

You need the monster, child, and mother dolls to solve this puzzle. The child doll is located on a bench by the pier in the Watery Trailer Park, the monster doll is by the upstairs bed in Watery's Ranger Cabin, and the mother doll is located on the steps of Watery's Lighthouse.

To solve this Bunker Woods coast Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the child on the jewellery picture.

Place the monster on the wave picture.

Place the mother on the boat picture.

Once you solve the puzzle, the Charm appears beside the nearby container, but an enemy also comes from the water. You need to kill the enemy in order to pick up the Charm. When equipped, the Valhalla Nursing Home Charm increases effectiveness of painkillers and trauma packs.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 14

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Billie's Boat Yard.

Reward: Anchor Charm.

Once the flooding goes away, you can find this Nursery Rhyme on the pier at Billie's Boat Yard.

You need the monster and mother dolls to solve this puzzle. The monster doll is by the upstairs bed in Watery's Ranger Cabin, and the mother doll is located on the steps of Watery's Lighthouse.

To solve this Billie's Boat Yard Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the monster on the boat picture.

Place the mother on the wave picture.

Once you solve the puzzle, the Charm appears beside a beached boat near the smaller pier, but be careful, as a mob of enemies spawn as well. When equipped, the Anchor Charm gives Saga the chance to stun an enemy when she uses the flashlight's boost.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 15

Area: Watery.

Location: Trailer Park.

Reward: Deerfest Charm.

Once you have the bolt cutters, you can find this Nursery Rhyme past the locked fence in the Trailer Park.

You need the deer and wise elder dolls to solve this puzzle. The deer doll is next to the Nursery Rhyme location just north of Downtown Watery, and the wise elder doll is located on the steps of Watery's Lighthouse.

To solve this Trailer Park Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the deer on the heart picture.

Place the wise elder on the eye picture.

Once you solve the puzzle, the Charm appears on a small wooden cabinet on the opposite side of the trailer, but watch out for the enemy that spawns here too. When equipped, the Deerfest Charm significantly increases the time before an enemy's Darkness Shields regenerate.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 16

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Rental Cabins.

Reward: Coffee Mug Charm.

Go to the Rental Cabins in Cauldron Lake once you have the bolt cutters to find this Nursery Rhyme in the northeastern cabin. You can access this cabin by going through the cabin directly in front of the entrance, then leaving through the back door and ducking under the tree to the left.

You need the monster, crow, and hero dolls to solve this puzzle. The crow is on a picnic table by the very first Nursery Rhyme, the monster doll is by the bed in the Watery Ranger Cabin, and the hero doll is located in the upper floor of the Witchfinder's Station building, near the playpen.

To solve this Rental Cabins Nursery Rhyme puzzle, you have to:

Place the monster on the baby bird picture.

Place the crow on the eye picture.

Place the hero on the jewellery picture.

Once you solve the puzzle, the Charm appears in the cabin across the way, but so does an enemy, so be careful. Make sure you pick up the father doll in the same cabin as the Charm, as it's needed to complete your doll collection, and is also required for the final rhyme solution.

The Coffee Mug Charm is a single-use Charm that saves Saga from dying.

Alan Wake 2 Nursery Rhyme puzzle solution and location 17

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Witchfinder Station.

Reward: Charm expansion.

Once you have the father doll, it's time to go back to Witchfinder Station in Cauldron Lake to solve the final Nursery Rhyme puzzle. This one is a little different, as you get the rhyme in audio form instead of a note, and you have to place the dolls all around the building.

You need the father, hero, mother, child, and trickster dolls to solve this puzzle, which you will have in your possession if you've solved every rhyme up until this point.

To solve the final Witchfinder Station Nursery Rhyme, you have to:

Place the father on the eye picture downstairs.

Place the hero on the sun picture downstairs.

Place the mother on the heart picture downstairs.

Place the child on the baby bird picture upstairs.

Place the trickster on the wave picture upstairs.

Once you solve the puzzle, a radio call comes from the desk downstairs. Go to it and ask all of the questions to get the Charm expansion item to appear, then use your flashlight boost to get rid of the darkness surrounding it to pick it up.

That's all 17 Nursery Rhymes found and solved in Alan Wake 2, hope you enjoy your rewards!