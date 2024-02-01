Alan Wake 2 update tones down the jump scares

If you have been wanting to play Alan Wake 2, but were put off by the game's semi-regular, flashing jump scares, I have good news.

As part of its recent update, Remedy has added a feature that will allow you to tone down those horror flashes (apparently a much-requested addition). Players can now opt for either a Low or Normal visual and audio intensity of horror flash, to curate the game better to their liking.

Along with this option to dial back on the scaries, the studio has also introduced a Chapter Select function. This will allow players to load up any mission they fancy as long as they have previously unlocked it. Yes, this means you can go back and replay Alan Wake 2's awesome musical moments again and again and again.

Remedy has also tidied up a few lingering bugs and such. For example, it has fixed an issue where the crossbow with double-barrel upgrade was not being holstered properly. Also, the item pickup indicator has been re-tuned. It should be more easily visible now.

There is still no word on when exactly we can expect Alan Wake 2's DLC expansions, although Remedy has given us an idea of what they will involve.

The first expansion - Night Springs - will allow you to play as "several familiar characters from the world of Alan Wake" as you "experience the unexplainable in multiple self-contained episodes of Night Springs" (which is, of course, this universe's in-game TV show based on The Twilight Zone).

It will be followed by a second expansion, known as The Lake House. This expansion will see players exploring a "mysterious facility situated on the shores of Cauldron Lake set up by an independent government organisation to conduct secret research... until something goes wrong". Dun, dun, duuun!

While you wait patiently for more, you can always pass the time by knitting yourself a jumper just like Alan Wake 2's Saga Anderson. Remedy kindly shared its purls of wisdom with us last year, with a cosy pattern showing us how to make Saga's fetching Nordic-inspired sweater for ourselves.