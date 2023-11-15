Alan Wake 2's Herald of Darkness, AKA this year's best video game song, just got an official music video

If you have played through Alan Wake 2, you will by no doubt be well aware of its musical number. In fact, even if you haven't played it, you may also be aware of this particular moment. It has become quite popular online.

Before I go further though, if you have no idea what I am talking about and want to keep as much of Alan Wake 2 a surprise, please head elsewhere now. I do not want to spoil this moment for you.

Here is our video team with the first three hours of Alan Wake 2.

OK, so, for those of you who are still with me, I am of course talking about Herald of Darkness by Old Gods of Asgard (AKA Poets of the Fall). It is an absolute tune, and honestly, for me, this song is the best part of Alan Wake 2 (so far at least, I am still not quite finished).

Today, the good people at Remedy and the Old Gods of Asgard themselves have released an official music video for the track, so we can all bop along without also having to fend for ourselves against Alan Wake 2's shadow-laden entities.

Ah, it is just so dang good. It is much like what we all played through in the game, with Ilkka Villi, Matthew Porretta, David Harewood and Sam Lake all giving it everything and more.

Also, just as a quick FYI, the single is also now available on all major streaming platforms, so you can blast it through your kitchen speakers and recreate that dance as you make supper (which, yes, I will absolutely be doing later).

Anyway, enough from me, here is the official video for Herald of Darkness by Old Gods of Asgard.