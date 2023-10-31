Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash locations and puzzle solutions

Cult Stashes contain useful resources and items for Saga in Alan Wake 2, and finding all of them also unlocks the 'Hidden by the Trees' Trophy or Achievement if you've also been hunting for every lunch box.

To help you fight back the Taken as Saga, we've detailed all Cult Stash locations in Alan Wake 2 in Cauldron Lake, Watery, and Bright Falls. As every container requires a key or code to open them, we've also provided all Cult Stash puzzle solutions.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stashes explained

There are 22 Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2, and they are only available to Saga while playing through her 'Return' chapters. So you don't have to be on the hunt for stashes while playing as Alan. He collects Words of Power instead.

As well as providing Saga with helpful resources like ammo and flares, certain Cult Stashes also contain the Crossbow and inventory expansions. These are worth solving even if you aren't interested in the stashes, as the Crossbow is an incredibly useful weapon, and you can never have too much inventory space!

When you find the last Cult Stash, you also get the Lighthouse Key, which is required to enter the Lighthouse in Watery. The Lighthouse contains some Manuscript Pages and additional resources.

It's not as simple as just finding a stash, however, as each container has a lock. You need to either find a key, or work out a number, symbol, or sequence puzzle to open the lock. Clues on how to solve each puzzle are found on top of the stash, so be sure to check these clues if you want to solve the puzzles on your own.

Lastly, if you're interested in finding all of the clues for Saga's case board, then you'll also want to read the notes inside each stash. Most are just funny notes, or provide a little more insight into the psychology of the Cult of the Tree, but there are a few that can be picked up as clues.

In the same order you come across them while playing through the story, here's all Cult Stash locations and puzzle solutions for Alan Wake 2:

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 1

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: South of General Store.

Contains: Handgun Ammo and Trauma Pad.

This Cauldron Lake Cult Stash is found south of the General Store where you investigate the dead man's body for the first time. It's near the intercom by the locked fence.

You have to go inside the trailer near the stash and take note of the symbols by the sink, fridge, and sleeping bag, then turn the lock to these symbols to open the stash. Here's a picture of the exact lock combination:

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 2

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Cauldron Lake Shore.

Contains: Inventory Expansion, Propane Tank, Hand Flare, Shotgun Ammo.

You can get to this Cult Stash location once the flooding goes away near the end of Saga's Chapter 2. Follow the Lake Shore's path south and duck under two low-hanging branches to reach the stash.

To open this Cult Stash, you have to repeat the exact flashing sequence the special lock performs when you select it.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 3

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: North of Crow's Foot Hills.

Contains: Hand Flare, Shotgun Ammo, Trauma Pad.

This Cult Stash is located on the main path north of Crow's Foot Hills, but you need to wait until the flooding goes away near the end of Saga's Chapter 2 before you can access the area. Be careful on your way here, as there's an enemy lurking around.

Once you've found the stash, follow the yellow arrows printed on the surrounding trees, which lead to the Streamside Stash Key's location. Pick up the key and take it back to the Cult Stash to get your rewards.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 4

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: River below Private Cabin.

Contains: Hand Flare, Propane Tank, First Aid Kit.

You can get to this Cult Stash once the flooding has gone away near the end of Saga's Chapter 2. It's just above the river that runs through the area with the Private Cabin and Witchfinder's Station buildings.

The code to open the stash is 658.

If you want to know exactly how to solve this puzzle, you can check out our 'rock rock tree' puzzle solution page.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 5

Area: Watery.

Location: North of Downtown.

Contains: Propane Tank, Shotgun Shells.

To to find this Cult Stash, keep following the path north of Watery and then go to the eastern edge by ducking under a tree and climbing a small ledge.

This is another sequence puzzle, so just repeat the pattern shown to open the stash.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 6

Area: Watery.

Location: Hunting Shack.

Contains: Crossbow.

The Hunting Shack Break Room is near the end of the path north of Downtown Watery, and this Cult Stash is located just outside of it.

The code to open the stash is 527.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 7

Area: Watery.

Location: Slow Roaster in Coffee World.

Contains: Handgun Ammo, Shotgun Shells.

From the Gift Shop in Coffee World, take the small southeastern path to find the Slow Roaster ferris wheel attraction, with the Cult Stash located on the ride's left.

The code to open the Slow Roaster Cult Stash is 147.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 8

Area: Watery.

Location: Huotari Well in Coffee World.

Contains: Handgun Ammo, Shotgun Shells, Arrow Bolt.

You need to go just north of the Huotari Well in Coffee World to find this Cult Stash.

However, to open the stash you need a key. To get the Coffee World Stash Key, go behind the Mr Drippy statue near the bandstand Safe Haven in the middle of Coffee World, then look down on the left-hand side of Mr Drippy.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 9

Area: Watery.

Location: Cliff opposite Lighthouse Break Room.

Contains: Propane Tank, Handgun Ammo, Arrow Bolt.

Climb up the small ledge opposite the Lighthouse Break Room in Watery and look to the east to locate this Cult Stash.

To open it, you need to shine your flashlight on various surfaces in the area to reveal roman numerals that show you the correct pattern to follow. Here's a picture of the solution to this Watery Cult Stash:

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 10

Area: Watery.

Location: Trailer Park.

Contains: Crossbow Bolt, Propane Tank, Trauma Pad.

You can get to this Cult Stash once the flooding has gone away near the end of Saga's Chapter 3. The stash is outside the trailer below Saga's trailer, but you need a key to open it.

The Trailer Park Stash Key key is located to the right of the stash itself, in the middle of a white pole. You have to go up the small ramp beside the pole to reach the key.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 11

Area: Watery.

Location: Downtown pier.

Contains: Crossbow Bolt, Shotgun Shells, Trauma Pad.

After the flooding in Watery goes away, you can head back to the Downtown area and walk to the end of the southeastern pier to find this Cult Stash.

The code to open the Downtown Cult Stash is 496.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 12

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Outside of Elderwood Palace Lodge.

Contains: Pistol Ammo, Shotgun Shells, Trauma Pad.

This Cult Stash appears in the main town of Bright Falls at the start of Chapter 4, after Alan's small segment. It's another sequence lock, so just repeat the flashing light pattern to get into the stash.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 13

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: North of Bunker Woods' eastern Break Room.

Contains: Rifle Ammo, First Aid Kit, Hand Flare.

Head up the northern path on the western side of the river to find this Cult Stash close to a Nursery Rhyme puzzle. Repeat the flashing light sequence to open this stash's lock and get your rewards.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 14

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Eastern Bunker Woods.

Contains: Hand Flare, Propane Tank, Shotgun Shells.

This Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2 is located in the back of a car, south of the Bunker Woods Break Room that is close to the river.

The code to open this Bunker Woods Cult Stash is 177.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 15

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Western Bunker Woods.

Contains: Hand Flare and Shotgun Shells.

You can find this Cult Stash by following the small path below Valhalla Nursing Home's western entrance, to the cliff area above the narrow main path.

The Bunker Woods Stash key you need to open the stash is found by following the white arrow signs to a tree on the stash's left.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 16

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Southern Bunker Woods.

Contains: Rocket Flare, Flashbang, Rifle Ammo.

Go to the top of the circle path in the southern Bunker Woods area to find this Cult Stash just east of a Break Room.

You need to input the correct symbols to open this stash's lock, which you can get by following the yellow arrows surrounding the stash. Here's a picture of the correct lock combination for this Bunker Woods Cult Stash:

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 17

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Ranger Station.

Contains: Rocket Flare, Flashbang, Rifle Ammo.

This stash is located halfway up the hill to the west of Ranger Station in the southern area of Bunker Woods.

You need the Ranger Station Stash Key to open it, which is located behind the Ranger Station building, by the chimney shoot.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 18

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Harbor Street dock.

Contains: Inventory expansion.

Use the bolt cutters on the locked dock door in Bright Falls and go inside the shack on the right to find this Cult Stash.

The code to open the Harbor Street dock stash is 697.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 19

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Yard beside Oh Deer Diner.

Contains: Hand Flare and Flashbang.

Once you have the bolt cutters, use it on the fence just west of the Oh Deer Diner to find this Cult Stash.

To open it, you have to follow the clues to locate the corresponding symbols in the park. Here's a picture of the correct lock combination required to open this stash:

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 20

Area: Watery.

Location: Kavala Knights Workshop.

Contains: Hand Flare, Flashbang, Shotgun Shells, Rifle Ammo.

Use the bolt cutters on the locked fence at Kavala Knights Workshop to find this Cult Stash in the back.

The code to open this Kavala Knights Workshop Cult Stash is 542.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 21

Area: Cauldron Lake.

Location: Rental Cabins.

Contains: Rocket Flare, Rifle Ammo, Flashbang.

Head back to the Rental Cabins in Cauldron Lake and use the bolt cutters to find this stash in the southern cabin.

You need the Lake Cabins Stash Key to open the stash, which is located under a tree in the northern part of the cabin area, close to the trees painted yellow. You can get here by going out the back doors of the eastern cabins.

Alan Wake 2 Cult Stash location and puzzle solution 22

Area: Bright Falls.

Location: Sheriff's Station Evidence Room.

Contains: Lighthouse Key, Rifle Ammo, Shotgun Shells, Flashbang, Rocket Flare.

When you have the bolt cutters, head back down to the Sheriff Station's basement and use them in the Evidence Room to locate the final Cult Stash in Alan Wake 2.

The code to open the Evidence Room Cult Stash is 146.

Congratulations on finding all 22 Cult Stashes in Alan Wake 2, hope you enjoy your rewards!