Alan Wake 2 rock rock tree code and puzzle solution

There are a lot of little puzzles scattered throughout Saga's chapters in Alan Wake 2, and one of the trickiest to work out is the 'rock rock tree' code for the Cult Stash near Witchfinder Station.

You need to find three maths equations across two rocks and a tree, then input them in the correct order to open the stash, but one equation is far harder to spot than the rest. To speed things along, we've went over the exact rock rock tree code and rock rock tree puzzle solution in Alan Wake 2 below.

For more help exploring Bright Falls and The Dark Place, we also have pages on the Witchfinder Station computer password, and how to get into the Oceanview Hotel.

On this page:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Alan Wake 2 -- The Dark Place Trailer Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.Watch on YouTube

Alan Wake 2 rock rock tree code

The 'rock rock tree' code in Alan Wake 2 is 658.

Using this code on the Cult Stash by the river below Witchfinder Station opens the container and gives you:

x1 Hand Flare

x1 Propane Tank

x1 First Aid Kit

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

If you want to know how this code is obtained, you can read the puzzle solution detailed below.

Alan Wake 2 rock rock tree puzzle solution

The 'rock rock tree' clue that the Cult Stash clue mentions refers to the maths equations found on two rocks and a tree in the nearby area. You have to work out these basic equations to get the correct numbers for the stash's lock, then put the numbers in the correct order.

The first 'rock' equation is just above the actual stash.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

The 'tree' equation is on a tree just down and to the left of the stash.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

The second 'rock' equation is harder to spot, as it's on the side of a large rock in the middle of the stream.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

Putting these numbers in the correct order gives the 658 code, which you can then use on the stash lock to get your rewards.

All the best exploring the rest of Cauldron Lake!