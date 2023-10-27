You have to find a way into the Oceanview Hotel in Alan Wake 2 while playing as Alan in his Chapters four and five to progress the story, but the path isn't easy to spot, and it takes a while to actually get to the correct hotel entrance.

To speed things along, we've detailed exactly how to get into the Oceanview Hotel in Alan Wake 2 below, including how to follow the Mirror Peak neon signs.

We've also provided the correct Oceanview Hotel door code you need to actually enter the building when you find the rooftop entrance.

How to get into the Oceanview Hotel in Alan Wake 2

The street entrance to the Oceanview Hotel sends Alan right back to the start when you go through the door, so to get into the Oceanview Hotel you have to follow the Mirror Peak neon signs instead. The first Mirror Peak sign is in the alleyway on Ocean Ave, beside the Vision TV shop. There's a neon arrow sign by the alleyway entrance to help you locate it.

Follow the alley path until a cutscene with Casey plays, then head through the door under the Mirror Peak sign. If you want a Fix Word of Power, you can follow the alley to the left of the door first.

After you go through the next door, you can see the next Mirror Peak sign is far in the distance, and it can be used as a guiding path. However, the route to the correct Oceanview Hotel entrance is a little more complicated to navigate from this point on.

Follow the Mirror Peak neon signs

To help you out, here's step-by-step instructions on how to get to the Oceanview Hotel after entering the door below the first Mirror Peak sign:

Go down the ladder, up the stairs, use the Angel Lamp on the Light Source, then duck under the gap below the yellow construction object. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing Head up the next ladder, then slowly make your way towards the door at the back of this roof, shining (but not boosting) your flashlight on the shadow beings as you walk to avoid activating a horde of enemies. Past the rooftop door, go up the stairs, through the cardboard tunnel, then slowly make your way through the enemies and into the Break Room if you need to save or use the Shoe Box. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing Exit the Break Room and take the next two ladders up to a rooftop with a Light Source. (Optional) Go left on the rooftop and look at the Alex Casey billboard to collect an Echo, then go down the stairs and take the ladder down to find a Tim Breaker room where you can collect an updated map with notable locations marked on it. You can unlock the gate next to Tim Breaker's room to get back to the rooftop, or take the same path back. On the rooftop with the Light Source, ignore it for now and go through the door and down the stairs. Take the Light Source down these stairs to reveal a set of stairs on the next balcony over, then head back to the rooftop and take its Light Source so the stairs have a red glow. Make sure these stairs are here before you go back to activate the red glow. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing At the end of the red stairs, you can now go down a new set of stairs that you just created with the Light Source. Finally, go down the stairs to find the correct entrance to the Oceanview Hotel! This path takes you to the Oceanview Hotel's rooftop entrance. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

To get into the hotel, however, you need to enter the correct door code.

Alan Wake 2 Oceanview Hotel door code

Playing on standard difficulty, our door code to the Oceanview Hotel in Alan Wake 2 is 2550. If this doesn't work for you, go to the rooftop bar beside the door and use the Angel Lamp on the Light Source to make the bar's door open, then look at the drinks menu inside.

The correct door code is the same price as the 'Oceanview Cocktail' drink.

Before using the code to go into the Oceanview Hotel, you might want to look at the Alex Casey billboard while at the edge of the rooftop bar to collect another Echo.

Good luck exploring the Oceanview Hotel!