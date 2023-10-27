If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Alan Wake 2 Witchfinder Station computer password

Get the correct code for the locked computer in Witchfinder Station.

zoomed in on a blue computer screen with grey text boxes asking for the correct password, with the numbers 2547 input
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing
Published on

Saga can first visit the Witchfinder Station during her second chapter as an optional activity in Alan Wake 2. It contains lots of juicy FBC lore, but some of it is locked behind the Witchfinder Station computer.

Although not required to advance the story, we recommend cracking the computer code in Alan Wake 2 to get bonus information on the FBC's experiments with 'Nursery Rhymes'. This also lets you complete Saga's nursery rhyme case file.

To help you out, we quickly go over what the correct password for the Witchfinder Station computer is below, and how to find the computer password.

Alan Wake 2 Witchfinder Station computer password

For us, while playing on standard difficulty, the correct Witchfinder Station computer code in Alan Wake 2 is 2547.

zoomed in on a blue computer screen with grey text boxes asking for the correct password
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

However, this code might be randomised, or change depending on what difficulty you're playing on. If this is the case, we've detailed how to get the correct Computer password below.

How to get the Witchfinder Station password in Alan Wake 2

To get the Witchfinder Station password in Alan Wake 2, you have to look at the post-it note stuck below the computer.

saga shining her flashlight on a coffee percolator beside a computer monitor, with a white circle around a post it note stuck to the monitor
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

When you use this code to access the computer, there are two emails you can read that explain why the FBC has been setting up areas with nursery rhyme riddles. Read both emails if you want the clue for Saga's 'Nursery Rhymes' case file.

You can also find two more notes about the nursery rhymes for your case file up the stairs. The note on the bed by the playpen is particularly useful, as it tells you the locations of all of the nursery rhyme puzzles in Cauldron Lake.

note menu of an FBC file sitting on a bed detailing the locations of nursery rhymes in the cauldron lake area, with a poloroid-like picture in the left corner showing the file is collected as a clue
Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

We recommend solving these nursery rhyme puzzles when you come across them, as they reward Charms, which Saga can equip for special buffs like health restoration - there's even a single-use Charm that can stop Saga from dying.

For more help in the Cauldron Lake area, we also have pages on the General Store code for the shotgun, and how to beat Nightingale.

