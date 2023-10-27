Nightingale is the first boss Saga faces in Alan Wake 2. He also happens to be one of the earliest enemies you come across so you might not be familiar with all of the combat mechanics required to best him just yet.

To help you out we've detailed how to beat Nightingale in Alan Wake 2 below, with some tips that will be useful for all combat scenarios.

For this particular fight it helps to make good use of the sawed-off shotgun. If you don't have it yet, check out our General Store code page for details on how to get it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Alan Wake 2 -- The Dark Place Trailer Gamescom Opening Night Live 2023.Watch on YouTube

How to beat Nightingale in Alan Wake 2

Once you've picked up two manuscript pages, found Nightingale's FBI badge, and travelled through the narrow gap in The Overlap, it's time to take on Alan Wake 2's first boss: Nightingale.

The most important tip is, of course, to shoot Nightingale's Source Point when it's showing - but only after you've lowered his darkness shield with your flashlight. Source Points are areas on an enemy that glow red, and Nightingale's Source Point appears in his chest.

Destroy Nightingale's shields with the flashlight, then destroy his Source Point. Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

We recommend you use the sawed-off shotgun to hit Nightingale's Source Point when it appears, and use the shotgun to head shot him when close enough. Then switch to the pistol when you're farther away to avoid his attacks. This means you're causing good damage while also conserving ammo and protecting yourself.

Once you cause enough damage, Nightingale disappears, but will reappear soon after. Remember to lower Nightingale's darkness shield every time he comes back before shooting him.

Keep lowering Nightingale's shields to hurt him more. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

If a red or black whirlwind appears after Nightingale disappears, run in the opposite direction! Don't worry, you'll always have enough space to run away from the whirlwinds, as this area loops back on itself.

Playing on standard difficulty we had to cause enough damage to make Nightingale disappear four times to defeat him.

If you're struggling to stay alive during the fight, here are some more tips on how to beat Nightingale in Alan Wake 2:

Remember to lower Nightingale's shield by boosting the flashlight before shooting him.

Boosting the flashlight can also temporarily stun Nightingale after his shields have been lowered.

There are ammo sources on the floor and in red boxes around the boss area if you're running low.

If you run out of ammo completely, you can melee attack Nightingale by pressing the shoot button without aiming.

Dodge if you can't get out of Nightingale's way quickly enough!

If Nightingale grabs you, you can break free by mashing the button that appears below Saga, but be warned, this drains your flashlight battery.

Equip healing items and weapons to the quick select menu before starting the fight so you can switch to them quicker.

There are ammo sources on trees, and in containers on the ground. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Epic Games Publishing

All the best fighting Nightingale in Alan Wake 2!