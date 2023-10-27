Saga visits the General Store during her second chapter, 'The Heart', as part of the story in Alan Wake 2, and the sawed-off shotgun is also there, but you need the correct General Store code in order to unlock the display case holding it.

We highly recommend picking up the sawed-off shotgun while you're at the General Store in Alan Wake 2, as it's great for taking out both regular and powerful enemies, and is particularly useful against bosses.

Below, we go over how to find the code, and what the exact combination code for the shotgun is, so you can get your hands on this powerful weapon for Saga as soon as possible.

General Store code for shotgun in Alan Wake 2

For us, while playing on standard difficulty, the correct General Store code for the shotgun in Alan Wake 2 is 739. This code runs from the top to the bottom, so input 7 first, then 3, then 9.

However, this code might be randomised, or change depending on what difficulty you're playing on. If this is the case, we've detailed how to get the correct General Store lock code below.

How to get the General Store code in Alan Wake 2

To get the General Store lock code for the shotgun in Alan Wake 2 while playing as Saga, you have to go to the counter at the back, near the entrance, and look at the cash register.

Then, read the notepad with the previous codes, and the lottery ticket on top of it. You'll see that the code pattern for first digit is always the same, and the last two digits are taken from the numbers on the lottery ticket, from left to right.

Using this pattern, you can now go back to the display case containing the sawed-off shotgun and use the code to get it!